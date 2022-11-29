U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.25
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,869.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,660.00
    +43.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.90
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.09
    +1.85 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.20
    +14.90 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.33 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.07
    +1.57 (+7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3520
    -0.5490 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,473.23
    +280.51 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +8.80 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.10
    +59.08 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Global Virtual Data Room Market Size to Hit $3.02 Billion by 2025, At a CAGR of 14.9%

Zion Market Research
·10 min read
Zion Market Research
Zion Market Research

[205 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Virtual Data Room Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1.65 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow about USD 3.02 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of approximately 14.9% between 2020 and 2025. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are iDeals Solutions Group, DealRoom Inc., Intralinks Holdings Inc., SecureDocs Inc., Datasite (Formally known as Merrill Corp.), FirmRoom, Imprima, FORDATA sp. z o.o., Citrix Systems Inc., CapLinked , EthosData , Ansarada Pty Ltd., Firmex Inc, Brainloop AG, Onehub Inc., ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation), SmartRoom (BMC Group), Multipartner S.p.A., Uniscon GmbH , Aversure AB, Ruby Datum, Drooms, and others.

New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Virtual Data Room Market - By Business Function (Legal, Marketing & Sales, Workforce Management, And Finance), By Component (Service, Software, Professional Services, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance Services, And Consulting Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud And On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises And Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Retail & ECommerce, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Real Estate, Telecommunications & IT, And Others), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Data Room Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.65 Billion in 2019 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.02 Billion mark by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

What is Virtual Data Room? How big is the Virtual Data Room Industry?

Report Overview:

The study presents a detailed analysis of the competition within the industry, as well as restraints, revenue forecasts, potential pathways, existing and developing trends, and market information that has been validated by the industry. The research provides historical data from 2015 to 2018, as well as a projection based on value for the years 2019 through 2025. (USD Billion). The secondary sector of the economy depends on the primary sector for the raw information necessary for virtual data room.

A virtual data room is a storage space used by businesses to store private information that may be used for business transactions, such as the sharing or distribution of critical documents. Companies use this storage space to keep this information safe and secure. Furthermore, these virtual data rooms are used for the purpose of storing financial data, and they have the potential to be the best substitutes for real data rooms such as data centers. In addition to this, a virtual data room may provide safety for the papers it stores and can improve the processes involved in document management for more effective business dealings. In addition, virtual data rooms are user-friendly, simple to access, easily managed, and safe to store sensitive information in. They are also effective at facilitating in-room communication activities, and their prices are determined according to a variety of pricing methods based on the amount of data that is held in virtual data rooms.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Virtual Data Room Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/virtual-data-room-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2020 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 205+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2020

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Virtual Data Room Market: Growth Dynamics

In the years to come, the growth of the market will be propelled by factors such as the growing demand for data security and the ongoing requirement to store massive amounts of data in an organized manner. In addition to this, there will be a significant demand for facilities that allow for rapid deployment, improved user interfaces, accessibility, improved customer reach, accountability, and security technology, all of which will prompt the expansion of the business. Since cloud storage is becoming more popular and virtual data centers have become the buzzword of the decade, it is anticipated that the market for virtual data rooms will experience a significant expansion during the period of time covered by the forecast.

Also, the widespread use of virtual data rooms in industries like banking and financial services, healthcare, construction, e-commerce, retail, telecommunications, information technology, finance, sales and marketing, legal, and workforce management will lead to huge growth for the virtual data room industry in the near future.

IT & Telecommunication Segment To Stimulate Growth Of The Global Virtual Data Room Market

The virtual data rooms developed into online meeting rooms for all involved in an agreement. The co-operation amid parties has become simpler and reliable since the virtual data room tools are obtainable for use during the deal journey. The security procedures around the sharing, opening, and printing documents produce a detailed activity path for auditors and participants. The blockchain-based technologies are developing to advance virtual data room security in the IT network. The virtual data room applications are being developed beyond M&A (mergers & acquisitions), as, these days, most of the business deals are carried online. Several leading IT and telecommunication companies have incorporated technologies that can offer them quick & efficient data and communication flow.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/virtual-data-room-market

Virtual Data Room Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global virtual data room market is bifurcated on the basis of business function, component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and regional analysis. Based on the business function, the market is divided into legal, marketing & sales, workforce management, and finance. Based on the component, the market is divided into service, software, professional services, managed services, support & maintenance services, and consulting services. Based on the deployment type, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. Based on the organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). Based on the industry vertical, the market is divided into retail & eCommerce, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, government, real estate, telecommunications & IT, and others (media and utilities).

The global Virtual Data Room market is segmented as follows:

By business function:

  • Finance

  • Marketing & sales

  • Legal

  • Workforce management

By component:

  • Software

  • Managed services

  • Service

  • Consulting services

  • Professional services

  • Support & maintenance services

By deployment type:

  • Cloud

  • On-premises

By organization size:

  • SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises)

  • Large enterprises

By industry vertical:

  • Retail and eCommerce

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Telecommunications and IT

  • Healthcare and life sciences

  • Real Estate

  • Others (media and utilities)

Browse the full “Virtual Data Room Market - By Business Function (Legal, Marketing & Sales, Workforce Management, And Finance), By Component (Service, Software, Professional Services, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance Services, And Consulting Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud And On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises And Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Retail & ECommerce, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Real Estate, Telecommunications & IT, And Others), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virtual-data-room-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Virtual Data Room market include -

  • iDeals Solutions Group

  • DealRoom Inc.

  • Intralinks Holdings Inc.

  • SecureDocs Inc.

  • Datasite (Formally known as Merrill Corp.)

  • FirmRoom

  • Imprima

  • FORDATA sp. z o.o.

  • Citrix Systems Inc.

  • CapLinked

  • EthosData

  • Ansarada Pty Ltd.

  • Firmex Inc

  • Brainloop AG

  • Onehub Inc.

  • ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation)

  • SmartRoom (BMC Group)

  • Multipartner S.p.A.

  • Uniscon GmbH

  • Aversure AB

  • Ruby Datum

  • Drooms

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Virtual Data Room market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 14.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

  • In terms of revenue, the Virtual Data Room market size was valued at around US$ 1.65 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.02 Billion by 2025.

  • Based on business function, the finance segment led the market in 2019 with a share of about 40%.

  • On the basis of the component, it is anticipated that the service sector will account for a larger CAGR during the forecast period.

  • In 2019, the cloud-based category held a market share that was greater than 65% of the global revenue share. This was based on the deployment type.

  • The market share for the large enterprise segment reached over 70 percent in 2019, based on the size of the organizations.

  • From the point of view of the industry vertical, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) made up more than 20% of the market share in 2019.

  • By the year 2025, it is expected that North America will have a large share of the market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/virtual-data-room-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Virtual Data Room industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Virtual Data Room Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Virtual Data Room Industry?

  • What segments does the Virtual Data Room Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Virtual Data Room Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2025

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By business function, By component, By deployment type, By organization size, By industry vertical, and By Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2980

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The North America Region Projected to Hold the Major Share in The Global Virtual Data Room Market

Based on geographical analysis, the global virtual data room market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America registered the major share of the virtual data room market, owing to the surging implementation of virtual data room services by several businesses and governments in emerged economies, like the U.S. and Canada, which are emphasizing novelty in these existing solutions. The increasing fundraising, rising number of M&A, and joint ventures with some of the leading players have boosted the market in the region.

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Recent Developments

In August 2021, FORTUNE and Diligent, a leading governance, risk, and compliance software company, created a cooperation program called The Modern Board. Monthly newsletters, quarterly online events, and other features make up The Modern Board, a thought leadership program. Authored and edited by FORTUNE magazine's Pulitzer Prize winners. The new digital experience will aid board members and C-suite executives in learning what it means to govern efficiently in stakeholder capitalism, as well as how to manage risk, ensure compliance, and take the lead on ECG issues.

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2019

USD 1.65 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2025

USD 3.02 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

14.9% CAGR

Base Year

2019

Forecast Years

2020-2025

Key Market Players

iDeals Solutions Group, DealRoom Inc., Intralinks Holdings Inc., SecureDocs Inc., Datasite (Formally known as Merrill Corp.), FirmRoom, Imprima, FORDATA sp. z o.o., Citrix Systems Inc., CapLinked , EthosData , Ansarada Pty Ltd., Firmex Inc, Brainloop AG, Onehub Inc., ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation), SmartRoom (BMC Group), Multipartner S.p.A., Uniscon GmbH , Aversure AB, Ruby Datum, Drooms, and Others.

Key Segment

By business function, By component, By deployment type, By organization size, By industry vertical, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a Broture report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/virtual-data-room-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Smart Home Security Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-home-security-market

Security Robots Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/security-robots-industry

Public Safety and Security Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/public-safety-and-security-industry

Big Data Security Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/big-data-security-market

Cloud Security Posture Management Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cloud-security-posture-management-market

Artificial Intelligence Based Security Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-based-security-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@zionmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • No respite for Credit Suisse as investors dump rights in $2.3 billion cash call

    MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Credit Suisse tumbled to another lifetime low below 3 Swiss francs on Tuesday as investors dumped rights to subscribe to new shares in the loss-making lender. The rights offering, which is part of a broader capital raise worth 4 billion francs, is intended to help fund the bank's turnaround plan, an attempt to recover from the biggest crisis in its 166-year history. The offering, which is guaranteed by a group of banks, will raise as much as 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.3 billion) and follows a 1.76 billion-franc share placement where Saudi National Bank took a 9.9% shareholding in Credit Suisse.

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2023:

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • How Disney's Fired CEO Got Paid $44 Million To Get Lost

    Bob Iger might be going back to Disneyland now that he's retaking the CEO job. But former CEO Bob Chapek is going to the bank.

  • Boston Scientific to acquire Apollo Endosurgery for $615 million in cash

    Boston Scientific Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for $10 a share, or about $615 million in cash. The news sent Apollo's stock, which closed Monday at $6, up 61% in premarket trade. The company has a portfolio of devices used in endoluminal surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity, and is expected to generate net sales of about $76 million in 2022. "En

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • Petrobras (PBR) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Selling US$153m worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock at high prices would have gotten insiders a handsome reward

    Despite the fact that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 3.3% last week, insiders who sold US$153m worth of...

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.