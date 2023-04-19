Global Virtual Data Rooms Business Report 2023: Developed Regions Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exude Immense Growth Potential
DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Data Rooms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Virtual Data Rooms Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Virtual Data Rooms estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $557.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR
The Virtual Data Rooms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$557.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$766.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Virtual Data Rooms
End-use Segments
Major Users of VDR
Benefits of VDRs
Advantages of Virtual Data Rooms over Physical Data Rooms
Virtual Data Rooms Redefining Business Landscape
Market Prospects and Outlook
IT & Telecom to Remain Primary Industry Vertical
Developed Regions Lead, China and Asia-Pacific Exude Immense Growth Potential
VDRs Grow in Popularity as New Business Dynamics Emerge as a Result of Hyperconnected Business Ecosystems
Indispensable Need for File Sharing as Measured by the Ballooning EFSS Market to Expand Market Opportunity for VDRs
Virtual Data Rooms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
VDR Market Poised to Benefit from the Escalating Demand for Cost-effective Data Storage Solutions
Cloud Computing Technology Provides the Inspiration for the Emergence of the VDR Service Model
Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled With Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted Services Drive the Commercial Value of VDRs
The Integration of Artificial Intelligence into VDRs Marks the Most Important Technology Trend in the Market
Growing Clout of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Encourage Use of the Technology in VDRs
Sophisticated AI Tools Expedite Preparation of Virtual Data Rooms for M&A and Real Estate Deals
Combination of Blockchain with Virtual Data Rooms to Offer Unprecedented Data Security
Growing Threat of IP Infringement Drives Adoption of VDRs in the Manufacturing Industry
Remarkable Rise in Patent Filing Activity & Ensuing Risk of Litigation and Infringement Spur the Importance of VDRs for Secure File Sharing
Global Economic Outlook & VC Funding & Investments Determined Demand for VDRs for Private Equity & Venture Capital
Decline in Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) Vital for Improvement in Venture Capital Investments & Use of VDRs for Equity Investments, Buy Outs & Fund Raising
Increase in Global Venture Capital Investments Expands Business Opportunity for VDRs
Bankruptcy Completion Procedures Remain a Major Opportunity for VDR Services
Bankruptcy Remains a Large Opportunity for VDR Services
Use of VDRs in the Life Sciences Industry Posts Strong Growth
Growing Clinical Trials Market & Increased Acceptance of Outsourcing Services to Drive the Commercial Value of VDRs
VDRs Storm into the Spotlight for Behind the Scenes Heavy Lifting of M&A Deal Processing
Rise in M&A Deal Value Amplifies the Importance of VDRs in Structuring a Successful M&A Deal
AI Presents Effective M&A Toolbox amidst Data Proliferation
Growing Significance of Virtual Data Rooms for Early Stage Startups
Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD Era Highlights the Importance of Secure File Sharing
Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to Benefit Use of VDR Services for Secure File Sharing Among BYOD Employees
SMBs to Drive Demand for VDRs
Growing Focus on e-Discovery Management & Litigation Support Spurs Market Opportunities
Increased Focus on Risk Management & Ensuing Rise in Importance of Due Diligence to Benefit VDR Market
