U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    +0.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6320
    +0.4320 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,623.85
    -680.13 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.11
    -2.62 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.35
    +65.40 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Share Will Surpass USD 33.42 Billion by 2028 at 19.4% CAGR Growth: Says Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read

[215+ Pages Research Study] According to a Facts and Factors market research study, the demand analysis of Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 12.65 Billion in 2020 to USD 33.42 Billion by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2028. Microsoft Corp., Parallels, Pano Logic, Cisco Systems Inc., Listeq, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., Igel Technology, International Business Machines Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Netapp, Dincloud, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Atlantis Computing, NComputing, Citrix Systems Inc. and others are among the prominent market players listed in the report, along with their sales, revenues, and strategies.

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market By Type (Non-persistent VDI and Persistent VDI), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Component (Platform, Service and Hardware), and By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail, Manufacturing and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028 " is the title of the latest analysis report that Facts and Factors has recently added to their research database.

“Recent research shows that the demand for global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market size & share was about USD 12.65 Billion in 202 and is anticipated to reach around USD 33.42 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.”

The recent COVID-19 outbreak and economic crisis have affected the whole market data of numerous sectors around the world. The virtual desktop infrastructure market is no exception to this norm. Governments around the world took severe efforts, such as lockdowns, border closures, and the establishment of strong social distancing procedures, in an attempt to stem the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. These changes had a tremendous impact on the global economy, leading various industries to suffer. When analyzing the existing and potential market sizes and growth trends of the market for all regions and countries, the impact of COVID-19 on market demand is taken into account.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market research report is a professional and in-depth investigation that focuses on market share, leading segments, primary and secondary drivers, production, and geographical analysis of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Coverage & Overview:

Virtual desktop infrastructure is a desktop virtualization technology that allows a data center to run and maintain a desktop operating system. The virtual desktop picture is supplied to an endpoint device over the network, allowing the user to interact with the operating system and its apps as if they were running locally. A standard PC, thin client device, or mobile device can all be used as an endpoint.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 215+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Major Market Players

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Parallels

  • Pano Logic

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Listeq

  • VMware Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Igel Technology

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Netapp

  • Dincloud

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Atlantis Computing

  • NComputing

  • Citrix Systems Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market and what is its expected growth rate?

  • What are the primary driving factors that push the virtual desktop infrastructure market forward?

  • What are the virtual desktop infrastructure Industry's top companies?

  • What are the different categories that the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market caters to?

  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the virtual desktop infrastructure market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Deployment, by Component, by Application, and by Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @
https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Growth Factors

  • Rising Enterprise Virtualization Demand Fuelling the Market

Bring-your-own-device and corporate-owned personally-enabled devices are driving VDI adoption in the IT and telecom industries. In addition, the demand for VDI is increasing owing to the increase in the mobile workforce. Organizations are increasingly turning to virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to manage IT consumerization and cost control. Businesses are attempting to develop advanced virtualized desktop infrastructure. Consumerization of IT and BYOD, combined with mobility, are putting pressure on businesses to adopt advanced virtual technology.

Desktop virtualization is gaining attraction owing to improved security, governance, and compliance. Moving to a DaaS platform can benefit a company's security strategy in various ways, as security is one of the top objectives for enterprises.

Despite the COVID 19 epidemic, the worldwide virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) industry is growing steadily. The increased propensity of employees to work from home is a crucial aspect that is contributing to market growth in this pandemic circumstance. To stop the spread of the virus, the governments of most countries implemented harsh lockdowns and movement restrictions. Most firms have been obliged to establish remote working policies as a result, resulting in a surge in demand for desktop virtualization solutions around the world.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 12.65 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 33.42 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

19.4% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2028

Key Market Players

Microsoft Corp., Parallels, Pano Logic, Cisco Systems Inc., Listeq, VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp., Igel Technology, International Business Machines Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Netapp, Dincloud, Amazon.com Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Atlantis Computing, NComputing and Citrix Systems Inc.

Key Segment

By Type, By Deployment, By Component, By Application, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented into deployment, component, type, and application.

On-premise and cloud-based are the deployment models of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. Based on the component, the market has been categorized into platform, service, and hardware. In terms of type, the worldwide market is categorized into non-persistent VDI and persistent VDI. The application segment is bifurcated into IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, healthcare, BFSI, government, retail, manufacturing, and others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Analysis:

  • North America will dominate the regional market from 2021 to 2028

North America led the global virtual desktop infrastructure market in terms of revenue in 2020. Increased adoption of cloud technology in numerous industries such as IT, healthcare, education, and telecom industries in the United States is expected to offer the most lucrative revenue potential over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to BYOD regulations and rising smartphone adoption in the United States, the industry is growing. Due to the rise of cloud computing and the rise of the mobile workforce, the market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. In this region, the concept of bringing your own device to work is gaining traction and cloud computing is becoming more popular.

Browse the full “Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market By Type (Non-persistent VDI and Persistent VDI), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Component (Platform, Service and Hardware), and By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Education, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Retail, Manufacturing and Others): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented as follows:

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Type

  • Non-persistent VDI

  • Persistent VDI

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Deployment

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud-based

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Component

  • Platform

  • Service

  • Hardware

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market- By Application

  • IT & Telecommunication

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Education

  • Healthcare

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Retail

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • According to an analysis shared by our research team, the virtual desktop infrastructure market is projected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.

  • As per primary research, it was stated that the virtual desktop infrastructure market was valued at approximately USD 12.65 Billion in 2020 and will grow the revenue around USD 33.42 Billion by 2028.

  • Based on Geography, “North America” is predicted to witness the largest market share by 2028.

Spectacular Deals

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Maximum tables and figures

  • Subscription-based option offered

  • Best price guaranteed

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market

Browse More Related Report:

SLAM Technology Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/slam-technology-market-by-platform-augmented-reality-unmanned-157

E-Passport Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-passport-market-by-type-long-term-and

Cannabis Testing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-software-products-and-165

Digital Banking Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-banking-market-by-banking-type-retail-banking-100

Cyber Security in Healthcare Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyber-security-in-healthcare-market-by-deployment-on

Smart Fleet Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-smart-fleet-management-market-by-hardware-tracking-1010

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Bank of America says 5G ‘comes alive’ in 2022 — it sees big upside potential for 3 smaller-name stocks that could give you a piece in a pivotal year

    The picks aren’t the familiar Verizon or AT&T; watch comms infrastructure instead.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Beat Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) delivered its worst performance in 2021 of the past three years. Here are three unstoppable stocks, in particular, that can beat Bitcoin in 2022. Sure, Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are down way more than Bitcoin's price so far this year.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- as Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) were down 3%, up 1%, and down 7%, respectively -- averaging out to a 3% decline. This week, I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Netflix Earnings Preview: The Most Important Metric to Watch

    This metric will be especially important to watch after the company's recently announced price hike.

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Rio Tinto Group's LON:RIO) Stock?

    Most readers would already be aware that Rio Tinto Group's (LON:RIO) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past...

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks on Robinhood's Most Popular List

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) doesn't mind sharing which stocks are the most popular among investors on its trading platform. The company's "100 Most Popular" list identifies the top 100 stocks most widely held by Robinhood customers. As you might expect, this list is loaded with growth stocks.