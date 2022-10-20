U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2022-2026 - Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services to Boost Market Prospects

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being driven on account of several favorable factors like 5G deployments, increasing subscriber count and evolving consumer expectations. Supporting 4G LTE mobile networks, the virtual EPC framework is expected to play an important role in 5G network architecture.

The virtual EPC market is expected to be significantly bolstered by continuing developments related to 5G and increasing subscriber count for LTE services. The market growth is likely to be also facilitated by the pressing need to deliver enhanced services and efforts to measure service performance and quality. In addition, increasing adoption of machine-to-machine communication devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) technology is poised to present lucrative growth opportunities.

Virtual EPC is anticipated to benefit from rising demand for high-speed data coupled with ongoing efforts by network operators to cut operational and capital expenditure. The adoption of virtual EPC is likely to be buoyed by strong consumer demand for high-speed data for reliable connectivity and mobility.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market. The services segment is expected to offer the highest growth opportunities as mobile network operators continue to outsource network maintenance to vendors and avail all services associated with such contracts and concentrate on core business capabilities.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.53% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 19.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America is a major market for vEPC. The region was relatively slow in moving onto 4G LTE networks, but is one of the prime movers in 5G network rollouts. Moreover, the market is highly conducive for adoption of IoT services owing to the technologically advanced market conditions as well as supporting factors such as smart meters and smart homes in the region.

Growth in Asia-Pacific region is driven by the large subscriber base and continual investments in network infrastructure and management by mobile network operators. In addition, the untapped potential in the market, as well as the gradual rollout of 5G networks offers huge potential and provide the highest growth opportunities in future.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

  • Telecom Sector: A Critical Support System for COVID-19 Crisis Management

  • Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the Telecom Sector

  • COVID-19 Storm Decelerates Progress Related to Virtual Evolved Packet Cores

  • An Introduction to Virtual Evolved Packed Core (vEPC)

  • Networking Moves Beyond EPC to Virtual EPC in Grander Way for Intriguing Benefits

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured)

  • Affirmed Networks, Inc.

  • Athonet srl

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Mavenir

  • NEC Corporation

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • ZTE Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Virtualized EPC (vEPC): A Mobile Core Network Approach Enabling Support for Rising Mobile Traffic

  • Significant Benefits of vEPC to Drive Market Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Services and Surging Data Volumes on Mobile Devices to Bolster vEPC Market

  • Rapid Growth of Mobile Network Data Traffic Gives Rise to Demand for vEPC

  • Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

  • Rising Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth of Mobile Network Traffic

  • Expanding 4G LTE Mobile Subscriber Base Bodes Well for vEPC Market

  • vEPC Solutions Enable MNOs to Benefit from Emerging Opportunities in the IoT Space

  • Virtual EPC to Facilitate Customized Slicing of 5G Network for IoT Services

  • Need to Build 5G Ready Mobile Networks Turns Focus onto vEPC

  • COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

  • NFV for Efficient 5G Rollouts and Operations

  • Potential for Commercial 5G Services & Private 4G/5G Services to Boost Market Prospects

  • Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum to Drive Future Market Gains

  • Cloud Native and Service-based Architecture Augur Well for vEPC

  • Differentiated 4G Services via Network Slicing: Potential for vEPC Market

  • Prominent Trends Shaping Overall Journey of Network Function Virtualization

  • Deployment of NFV in Cloud-Native Containers

  • Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) Promises Opportunities for vEPC Market

  • DPI & Virtual EPC: A Powerful Blend of Agility & Intelligence for Network Monetization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89h9uo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-virtual-evolved-packet-core-vepc-market-report-2022-2026---potential-for-commercial-5g-services--private-4g5g-services-to-boost-market-prospects-301654738.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

