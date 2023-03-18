U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,298.11
    +1,241.89 (+4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market-Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates
Global Market Estimates

ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Seha Virtual Hospital, India Virtual Hospital (IVH), Itransition, Softermii Inc., CareClix, Inc., GE HealthCare, iCliniq, Getinge Virtual Hospital, and Mercy Virtual among others, are some of the key players in the Virtual Hospitals & Clinics market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The key driver of the global virtual hospitals & clinics market is the growing popularity and acceptance of telehealth and telemedicine. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of the Internet of things (IoT) in healthcare settings is boosting the growth of virtual hospitals. Also, considering the several advantages of virtual healthcare, a substantial number of healthcare institutions are embracing the virtual healthcare trend, thereby driving market revenue.

Browse 141 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the solutions/software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the type outlook, the chronic condition management hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

  • ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Seha Virtual Hospital, India Virtual Hospital (IVH), Itransition, Softermii Inc., CareClix, Inc., KareXpert, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., GE HealthCare, Continuous Care for Health, iCliniq, Getinge Virtual Hospital, Mercy Virtual, Atuline Virtual Hospital, RPA Virtual Hospital, and Mobifilia LLC among others, are some of the key players in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/virtual-hospitals-clinics-market-3965

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Solutions/ Software

  • Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Virtual Clinic & General Hospital

  • Chronic Condition Management Hospital

  • Teleparamedicine Hospital

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Video

  • Telephone

  • Chat/Text

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Virtual EEG Services

  • Virtual ICU Services

  • Virtual Radiology Services

  • Other Services

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Recommended Stories

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • Costco Promises One Change People Will Hate (And Another Some Will Love)

    The membership-based warehouse club has said that two major moves are coming that stockholders will love (members won't).

  • Elon Musk Sends Cryptic Message About the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in the banking system continues to intensify, despite rescue plans for banks that are showing signs of weakness. Silicon Valley Bank, a major player in financing tech and biotech startups as well as small businesses, collapsed on March 10 after a run by depositors who were worried about losing all their funds in the event of a bankruptcy. Regulators also had to close Signature Bank in New York on March 12, after another bank run.

  • ‘I would never put my money into a bank stock ever again’: Kevin O’Leary says the US government has ‘nationalized’ the American banking system. Here’s what he likes instead

    Is the government doing more harm than good?

  • If the Feds fail to find big banks to buy SVB and Signature, the likeliest buyers are the one group they don’t want to sell to

    The FDIC is still trying to sell the bank, which is having trouble finding a buyer.

  • Market Rally Divided: First Republic Bank Dives After Hours; Fed Meeting On Tap

    The Nasdaq leads a divided market rally, with the Fed meeting on tap. It's already going to be a busy weekend for First Republic and Credit Suisse

  • Here's why the banking crisis is over, says top long-term sector analyst

    Bold words from an OG banking analyst.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Proposes Reverse Stock Split, Stock Tumbles

    Bed Bath & Beyond is planning a reverse stock split, the company said on Friday, sending the shares tumbling in after-hours trading. Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) stock was down nearly 20% at 83 cents. In a reverse stock split, each outstanding share is converted into a fraction of the share.

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a Trending Stock

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • UBS to Explore Credit Suisse Deal in Crisis Combination

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is exploring an acquisition of all or parts of Credit Suisse Group AG at the urging of Swiss regulators after its smaller rival was pummeled by a crisis of confidence, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCFA Revised Exam Cuts Study Time, Stresses Practical SkillsSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosAnother Chaotic Week for Banks Marks the End of an Era for the Global EconomyUBS to Explore Credit Suisse Dea

  • How Much Is First Republic Worth?

    After the bank’s $30 billion deposit rescue, investors are still struggling to figure out how to value the lender.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 41 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • AT&T and Verizon: We Compare, You Make the Call

    AT&T and Verizon are the two biggest telecommunications companies in the U.S. The two behemoths have always enjoyed excessive free cash flows thanks to their dominant position in their business and the high barriers to entry to potential competitors. AT&T is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, serving more than 100 million customers. Almost a year ago, AT&T completed the spinoff of WarnerMedia.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 92% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Bought Back More Stock During First Two Months of the Year

    Berkshire Hathaway repurchased an estimated $1.9 billion of stock during the first two months of 2023. This is a Barron’s estimate based on the share count shown in the Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK/A, BRK/B) proxy statement released late Friday. Berkshire is on pace to repurchase nearly $3 billion of stock in the current quarter, in line with the $2.6 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • Buy the Dip in these Oil & Energy Stocks with Crude Prices Under $70

    Here is a look at two Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Oils & Energy stocks that investors may want to consider as their earnings estimate revisions have trended higher despite crude oil prices declining.

  • Pacific Western Bank faced 'elevated' withdrawals after bank failures

    In a statement, Pacific Western Bank said it still maintained solid liquidity, with available cash exceeding $10.8 billion as of Friday. The statement late on Friday came after PacWest's shares had slumped 19%, ending the week that was dominated by an unfolding crisis in the banking sector. Pacific Western Bank said that as of March 16, insured deposits accounted for over 62% of total deposits, while insured venture-specific deposits made up more than 77% of total venture deposits.