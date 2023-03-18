Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market-Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates

ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Seha Virtual Hospital, India Virtual Hospital (IVH), Itransition, Softermii Inc., CareClix, Inc., GE HealthCare, iCliniq, Getinge Virtual Hospital, and Mercy Virtual among others, are some of the key players in the Virtual Hospitals & Clinics market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The key driver of the global virtual hospitals & clinics market is the growing popularity and acceptance of telehealth and telemedicine. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of the Internet of things (IoT) in healthcare settings is boosting the growth of virtual hospitals. Also, considering the several advantages of virtual healthcare, a substantial number of healthcare institutions are embracing the virtual healthcare trend, thereby driving market revenue.

Browse 141 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the solutions/software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type outlook, the chronic condition management hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Seha Virtual Hospital, India Virtual Hospital (IVH), Itransition, Softermii Inc., CareClix, Inc., KareXpert, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., GE HealthCare, Continuous Care for Health, iCliniq, Getinge Virtual Hospital, Mercy Virtual, Atuline Virtual Hospital, RPA Virtual Hospital, and Mobifilia LLC among others, are some of the key players in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solutions/ Software

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Virtual Clinic & General Hospital

Chronic Condition Management Hospital

Teleparamedicine Hospital





Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Video

Telephone

Chat/Text





Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Virtual EEG Services

Virtual ICU Services

Virtual Radiology Services

Other Services

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

