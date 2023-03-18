Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market-Forecasts to 2028
Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Virtual Hospitals & Clinics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The key driver of the global virtual hospitals & clinics market is the growing popularity and acceptance of telehealth and telemedicine. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of the Internet of things (IoT) in healthcare settings is boosting the growth of virtual hospitals. Also, considering the several advantages of virtual healthcare, a substantial number of healthcare institutions are embracing the virtual healthcare trend, thereby driving market revenue.
Key Market Insights
As per the component outlook, the solutions/software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028
As per the type outlook, the chronic condition management hospital segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market from 2023 to 2028
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Seha Virtual Hospital, India Virtual Hospital (IVH), Itransition, Softermii Inc., CareClix, Inc., KareXpert, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., GE HealthCare, Continuous Care for Health, iCliniq, Getinge Virtual Hospital, Mercy Virtual, Atuline Virtual Hospital, RPA Virtual Hospital, and Mobifilia LLC among others, are some of the key players in the global virtual hospitals & clinics market
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Solutions/ Software
Services
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Virtual Clinic & General Hospital
Chronic Condition Management Hospital
Teleparamedicine Hospital
Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Video
Telephone
Chat/Text
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Virtual EEG Services
Virtual ICU Services
Virtual Radiology Services
Other Services
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
