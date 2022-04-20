U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

GLOBAL VIRTUAL MEETING SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

KEY FINDINGS The global virtual meeting software market is forecasted to rise with a CAGR of 12. 62% across the estimated years, 2022 to 2030. The market’s growth is mainly credited to the increasing adoption of virtual meeting software among government organizations and corporates, the growing adoption of technologies like facial recognition, and the increasing number of virtual meeting software providers globally.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL VIRTUAL MEETING SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269074/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
Virtual meetings, also termed virtual conferencing, entails hosting a meeting within a virtual or online environment.Users can host a virtual meeting with video, audio, and screen sharing.

Virtual meeting platforms are characterized as applications and software that bring people together over the internet. Typically, this software includes a form of video conferencing, as well as tools such as chat and reactions.
In addition to the impact of COVID-19, workplaces across both private as well as government sectors have been transitioning over the last twenty years.As workplace demographics continue shifting, employers strive to meet the diverse needs of a multi-generational workforce.

Moreover, as the use of mobile devices and the internet increases, the pace of change continues to accelerate. Hence, the adoption of virtual meeting software in government organizations and corporates fuels the global market’s growth.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global virtual meeting software market growth analysis entails the evaluation of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to progress with the highest CAGR during the forecasting years.

The regional market’s growth is ascribed to the rise in distance learning and online education, the emergence of numerous start-ups, and significant investments in the software industry.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The industrial rivalry across the global virtual meeting software market is expected to be high during the forecasted period. Some of the top players operating in the market are Adobe Systems Inc, Zoho Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ADOBE SYSTEMS INC
2. AIRMEET INC
3. ALPHABET INC
4. AMAZON.COM INC
5. AVAYA INC
6. AVENTRI INC
7. CISCO SYSTEMS INC
8. GOTO INC
9. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD
10. LIFESIZE INC
11. LIVESTROM INC
12. MICROSOFT CORPORATION
13. SINE WAVE ENTERTAINMENT LTD
14. ZOHO CORPORATION
15. ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATION INC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269074/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


