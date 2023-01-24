Global Virtual Network Function Orchestrators (VNFO) Analysis Report 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The VNFO - Ripe for Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From the conventional MANO to the trailblazing Nephio with Kubernetes and a bevy of proprietary and open-source projects, the MANO is perceived differently by enterprises and telcos. Add edge-computing and service orchestration to the mix and the VNFO definition itself becomes a mindbogglingly fluid entity.

This report will remove the clutter surrounding VNFO and put hard numbers on its market size with clear-cut inclusions and exclusions. As always, the analyst speaks to a wide spectrum of stakeholders; which becomes increasingly important when forecasting the market size of a measurable as complex as the NFVO.

Highlights

The VNFO, the NFVO, the MANO, or the NFO is the most fluid among the already fluid terminologies in the NFV domain. The term often gets intermixed with service orchestrators, SDN controllers, and even OSS/BSS. This market is a heady mix of IT virtualization, including containers, microservices, and VMs; cloud computing in all its glory and cutting-edge programming concepts matching wits with the extremely conventional network function engineering methodologies.

Scope

The Executive Summary provides an overview of the market size of one of the most exciting element of NFV - the orchestrator.

Chapter 2, The Journey of NFV, highlights the different stages and phases in the journey of the orchestrator from VMs through containers and everything in between and beyond.

Chapter 3, Open Source Initiatives in VNFO and Allied Areas, captures the role played by the vibrant open source community in literally shaping and defining the fate of VNFOs.

Chapter 4, Open Source Initiatives in VNFO and Allied Areas, visits the other pole in the NF developer equation - the OEMs and other proprietary outfits.

Chapter 5, Telco Initiatives, looks at how leading telcos - the principal consumers of NFV have internalized and or struggled with the NFVO.

Chapter 6, Quantitative Forecasts, covers the quantitative forecasts in providing ringside as well as inside views of the NFVO markets by breaking them along end-applications. Each end-application in turn is broken down by user profile, geographical region, virtualization methodology, product profile, and deployment location.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 The End Applications

1.2 Challenges in NFVO Market Sizing

1.3 Principal Observations

1.4 Report Organization

2. The Journey of NFV

2.1 VM-based VNFs

2.1.1 History and Progression

2.1.2 NFV architecture

2.1.2.1 VNFi/NFVi

2.1.2.2 VNFs

2.1.2.3 MANO

2.2 Containers - The Challengers

2.2.1 What are Containers?

2.2.2 Microservices

2.2.3 Container Morphology

2.2.3.1 Provisioning and Run-time Management Block

2.2.3.2 Orchestration Block

2.2.3.3 Application Deployment Block

2.2.4 Container Deployment Methodologies

2.2.4.1 Virtual Machine (VM)

2.2.4.2 Bare Metal

2.2.4.3 Cloud or Container as-a-Service (CaaS)

2.2.5 Stateful and Stateless Containers

2.3 Contrasting Containers and VMs

3. Open-Source Initiatives in VNFO and Allied Areas

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Salient Observations

3.3 Company and Organization Summary

3.4 Open-Source MANO (OSM)

3.4.1 OSM Information Model

3.4.2 Release TWELVE

3.5 ONAP

3.6 Kubernetes

3.7 Nephio

3.7.1 Features of Nephio

3.7.1.1 Uniform Automation Control Plane

3.7.1.2 Declarative Automation Framework

3.7.2 Reference Architecture

3.8 Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO)

3.8.1 EMCO Architecture

3.8.2 EMCO Functionality

3.8.3 Partners and Customers

4. Proprietary Initiatives in VNFO and Allied Areas

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Salient Observations

4.3 Company and Organization Summary

4.4 O-RAN SMO and AMCOP from Aarna Networks

4.4.1 SMO in O-RAN Architecture

4.4.2 AMCOP O-RAN SMO Architecture v04.00

4.4.3 O-RAN SMO Interfaces

4.4.4 Partners and Customers

4.4.5 AMCOP

4.4.6 AMCOP Architecture

4.4.7 AMCOP Functionality

4.4.8 AMCOP 3.1

4.4.9 Partners and Customers

4.5 Ensemble Orchestrator from Adva

4.5.1 Features

4.5.2 Partners and Customers

4.6 Kubernetes Services from Calsoft

4.6.1 Telco focus

4.7 Charmed OSM from Canonical

4.7.1 Support for Kubernetes and Other VIMs

4.7.2 Charmed OSM in Development Stack

4.7.3 Charmed OSM in Production Stack

4.7.4 Release Eight

4.8 Altran MANO Platform from Capgemini

4.8.1 Support for containers

4.8.2 Other Developments

4.9 Network Services Orchestrator from Cisco

4.9.1 NFVO Bundle Architecture

4.9.2 Other Developments

4.10 Blue Planet NFVO from Ciena

4.10.1 Major Blue Planet NFVO features

4.10.2 Telco Response

4.11 Open TOSCA-based MANO from Cloudify

4.11.1 Features

4.11.2 Telco Response

4.12 Orchestrator from Ericsson

4.12.1 Conventional NFVO Components

4.12.2 Evolved VNF Management

4.12.3 Telco Deployments

4.12.4 Cloud Container Distribution

4.12.5 Telco Response

4.13 BIG-IP Controller from F5

4.13.1 Features

4.14 NFV Director from HPE

4.14.1 CNF Orchestration

4.15 MANO Solution from Huawei

4.15.1 Telco Response

4.16 Contrail Service Orchestration from Juniper

4.16.1 Workflow

4.16.2 Contrail For Kubernetes

4.17 SDN/NFV MANO from NEC/Netcracker

4.18 CloudBand from Nokia

4.18.1 CloudBand Network Director

4.18.2 CloudBand Application Manager

4.18.3 Interworking with VMware vCloud NFV

4.19 Container Services from Nokia

4.20 SNO from Oracle

4.20.1 NFV Orchestration

4.21 Managed Kubernetes Service from Platform9

4.21.1 Luigi and 5G CNFs

4.22 OpenShift From Red Hat

4.22.1 OpenShift Software-Defined Network (SDN)

4.22.2 Certified Cloud-Native Network Functions for OpenShift Platform

4.23 vSphere for Kubernetes from VMWare

4.23.1 Workload Cluster for Data Plane CNFs

4.23.2 Software-Defined Networking Design for a vSphere with Tanzu Workload Domain

4.23.3 Support for Cloud Native Network Functions (CNF)

4.23.4 Telco Response

4.24 GitOps Enterprise from Weaveworks

4.25 WhiteNFV from White Stack

4.25.1 WhiteNFV Denver Leverages Kubernetes

5. Telco Initiatives

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Salient Observations

5.3 Company and Organization Summary

5.3.1 AT&T

5.3.2 Bharti Airtel

5.3.3 BT

5.3.4 China Mobile

5.3.5 China Telecom

5.3.6 China Unicom

5.3.7 Cox Communications Inc

5.3.8 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.3.9 Etisalat

5.3.10 Reliance Jio

5.3.11 TIM S.p.A.

5.3.12 KT Corporation

5.3.13 NTT Group

5.3.14 Orange SA

5.3.15 Saudi Telecommunication Company

5.3.16 Singtel

5.3.17 SoftBank Corp

5.3.18 Swisscom AG

5.3.19 Telefonica SA

5.3.20 Telenor ASA

5.3.21 Telstra Corp Ltd

5.3.22 Turk Telekom

5.3.23 Verizon

5.3.24 Vodafone Group Plc

5.3.25 T-Mobile

6. Quantitative Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Research Methodology

6.2 Forecast Taxonomy

6.3 Global Market

6.3.1 User Profile

6.3.2 Geographical Regions

6.3.3 Virtualization Methodology

6.3.4 Product Profile

6.3.5 Deployment Location

6.4 Switching and Routing Network Functions

6.5 Core WAN Network Functions

6.6 Interfaces and Gateways Network Functions

6.7 IP Application Network Functions

6.8 Security and Testing Network Functions

