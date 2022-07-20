U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.00
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,745.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,272.25
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.21
    -2.01 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    -0.0041 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.41
    -0.89 (-3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1670
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,679.10
    +1,494.30 (+6.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.73
    +38.89 (+7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.84
    -17.44 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Global Virtual Power Plant Market Analysis Report 2022: Supportive Market Mechanisms, Digital Technologies, and RES & DER Development will Lead to Transformational Growth of VPP Technology Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Power Plant Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study aims to analyze the global VPP market, which is still in its early stages, and understands how it will evolve by 2030. The study focuses on the current business models offered by VPP aggregators and utilities, key drivers and restraints for the global VPP market, and the key companies providing VPP solutions.

Research Scope

The study period is from 2020 to 2030, with 2021 as the base year. The forecast period is from 2022 to 2030. Revenue estimation represents the software & hardware component of the virtual power plant solution and the revenue obtained through services. Market information for the base year is from primary and secondary research data and analyses. Key trends and information on market size, tiers of competition, and other variables are based on discussions with key industry stakeholders in the value chain.

Globally, where the closure of coal power plants and the intermittent nature of RES challenge grid operations and stability, VPPs are a promising solution to add flexibility to the grid and solve energy issues of transmission congestion, peak demand, and peak-hour energy prices.

Virtual power plants (VPPs) are an aggregation of decentralized distributed energy resources (DERs), energy storage systems (ESS), and controllable loads, all of which are connected and controlled via a central system of VPP software. The aggregated assets form a single imaginary power plant that can be dispatched during peak demand, eliminating the need for investment in ancillary power generation plants for peak load management.

VPP promises significant improvements in grid reliability and resilience and aids in integrating RES into the grid. With other technologies, such as Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), VPP can actively manage electricity grids by balancing the demand and supply in the energy market.

Though the concept of VPPs has been present in the global market for almost a decade, most of the studies and projects are still in a pilot phase, so VPP is commercially at an early development stage.

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What are VPPs and how do they work? What are the benefits of VPPs?

  • What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the global VPP market?

  • Who are aggregators? What is their role in the European VPP market?

  • What are the different business models in VPPs? What is the current state of VPP in key regions and countries? How is it projected to grow in the future globally?

  • Which key stakeholders influence technology development and the adoption of VPP technology? What are the different growth opportunities in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global VPP

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Global VPP Market, Key Findings

  • Global VPP Market, Scope of Analysis

  • Geographical Scope

  • Analysis by Business Models

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Global Energy Scenario

  • Virtual Power Plants (VPP)

  • Key Features of a VPP System

  • VPP Architecture

  • Global VPP Market, Global Hotspots

  • Technologies Influencing Next-generation VPPs

  • Energy Storage to Boost Adoption of VPPs

  • Uncertainties in VPP

  • VPPs & Electricity Markets

  • How Much can a Prosumer & VPP Aggregator Earn through VPP Flexibility Services?

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Market Forecasts

  • Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast

  • Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

  • Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

  • Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model

  • Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model Discussion

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

  • Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, North America

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast, North America

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, North America

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, North America

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

  • Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, Europe

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast, Europe

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, Europe

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, Europe

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, China

  • Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, China

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast, China

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, China

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, China

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, East Asia

  • Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, East Asia

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast, East Asia

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, East Asia

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, East Asia

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ANZ & Pacific

  • Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, ANZ & Pacific

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast, ANZ & Pacific

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, ANZ & Pacific

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, ANZ & Pacific

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rest of World

  • Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, Rest of World

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast, Rest of World

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, Rest of World

  • VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, Rest of World

  • Growth Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Environment

  • Global VPP Market, Ecosystem

  • Companies Providing VPP Solutions

  • Competitive Factors and Assessment

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunities Impact

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth of VPPs to Regulate Electricity Usage and Drive Decarbonization & Electrification

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased DER, RES, and BESS to Enable Efficient Functioning of VPPs

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - VPPs to Reduce Curtailment of RES and Divert Excess Power for Green Hydrogen Production

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Mergers, Collaborations, and Partnerships between Key Stakeholders to Drive VPP Market

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Growth in VPPs to Enable Innovative Business Models for Utilities & Aggregators

  • Growth Opportunity 6 - Increase in Adoption of AI and Other Digital Technologies to Build Smarter VPPs

  • Growth Opportunity 7 - Increasing Residential DERs (mainly Solar PV and Storage) to Drive Residential VPP

  • Growth Opportunity 8 - VPPs to Enable Directional Interaction between EVs and Grid (Vehicle-to-Grid)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h57b16

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Putin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart, But With Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through a key pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapEurope is on tenterhooks, waiting to see whether gas flows resume on T

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • US Futures Drop With Stocks as Haven Bid Returns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell with stocks Wednesday amid rising concern that Europe will lose access to Russian gas, sending the region into a recession that could have global repercussions.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapContracts on the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 flipped to losses from gains along with the

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • ASML Stock Drops as Chip Supplier Slashes Full-Year Sales Outlook

    ASML beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast. ASML (ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. “Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition,” Peter Wennink, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Strength Seen in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    IBM stock has pulled back after it reported second-quarter results that beat estimates but fell short on projections for cash flow

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • FTSE hits three-week high amid expected resumption of Russian gas flows to Europe

    The mood was boosted by reports emerging from Moscow which indicated that gas flows out of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would resume as scheduled on Thursday, albeit at a lower capacity.

  • Investors Should Pump the Brakes and Do This Before Buying or Selling Beaten-Down Growth Stocks

    Making stock decisions without doing this first is like trying to drive somewhere you've never been without GPS.