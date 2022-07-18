Global Virtual Power Plant Markets, 2020-2022 & 2022-2030 with 2021 as the Base Year
This research study aims to analyze the global VPP market, which is still in its early stages, and understands how it will evolve by 2030. The study focuses on the current business models offered by VPP aggregators and utilities, key drivers and restraints for the global VPP market, and the key companies providing VPP solutions.
Research Scope
The study period is from 2020 to 2030, with 2021 as the base year. The forecast period is from 2022 to 2030. Revenue estimation represents the software & hardware component of the virtual power plant solution and the revenue obtained through services. Market information for the base year is from primary and secondary research data and analyses. Key trends and information on market size, tiers of competition, and other variables are based on discussions with key industry stakeholders in the value chain.
Globally, where the closure of coal power plants and the intermittent nature of RES challenge grid operations and stability, VPPs are a promising solution to add flexibility to the grid and solve energy issues of transmission congestion, peak demand, and peak-hour energy prices.
Virtual power plants (VPPs) are an aggregation of decentralized distributed energy resources (DERs), energy storage systems (ESS), and controllable loads, all of which are connected and controlled via a central system of VPP software. The aggregated assets form a single imaginary power plant that can be dispatched during peak demand, eliminating the need for investment in ancillary power generation plants for peak load management.
VPP promises significant improvements in grid reliability and resilience and aids in integrating RES into the grid. With other technologies, such as Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), VPP can actively manage electricity grids by balancing the demand and supply in the energy market.
Though the concept of VPPs has been present in the global market for almost a decade, most of the studies and projects are still in a pilot phase, so VPP is commercially at an early development stage.
Key Issues Addressed:
What are VPPs and how do they work? What are the benefits of VPPs?
What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the global VPP market?
Who are aggregators? What is their role in the European VPP market?
What are the different business models in VPPs? What is the current state of VPP in key regions and countries? How is it projected to grow in the future globally?
Which key stakeholders influence technology development and the adoption of VPP technology? What are the different growth opportunities in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global VPP
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Global VPP Market, Key Findings
Global VPP Market, Scope of Analysis
Geographical Scope
Analysis by Business Models
Key Growth Metrics
Global Energy Scenario
Virtual Power Plants (VPP)
Key Features of a VPP System
VPP Architecture
Global VPP Market, Global Hotspots
Technologies Influencing Next-generation VPPs
Energy Storage to Boost Adoption of VPPs
Uncertainties in VPP
VPPs & Electricity Markets
How Much can a Prosumer & VPP Aggregator Earn through VPP Flexibility Services?
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Market Forecasts
Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast
Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model
Global VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model Discussion
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, North America
VPP Market Revenue Forecast, North America
VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, North America
VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, North America
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, Europe
VPP Market Revenue Forecast, Europe
VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, Europe
VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, Europe
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, China
Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, China
VPP Market Revenue Forecast, China
VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, China
VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, China
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, East Asia
Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, East Asia
VPP Market Revenue Forecast, East Asia
VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, East Asia
VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, East Asia
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ANZ & Pacific
Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, ANZ & Pacific
VPP Market Revenue Forecast, ANZ & Pacific
VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, ANZ & Pacific
VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, ANZ & Pacific
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rest of World
Key Growth Metrics for VPP Market, Rest of World
VPP Market Revenue Forecast, Rest of World
VPP Market Revenue Forecast by Business Model, Rest of World
VPP Market Revenue Forecast Discussion, Rest of World
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Environment
Global VPP Market, Ecosystem
Companies Providing VPP Solutions
Competitive Factors and Assessment
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunities Impact
Growth Opportunity 1 - Growth of VPPs to Regulate Electricity Usage and Drive Decarbonization & Electrification
Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased DER, RES, and BESS to Enable Efficient Functioning of VPPs
Growth Opportunity 3 - VPPs to Reduce Curtailment of RES and Divert Excess Power for Green Hydrogen Production
Growth Opportunity 4 - Mergers, Collaborations, and Partnerships between Key Stakeholders to Drive VPP Market
Growth Opportunity 5 - Growth in VPPs to Enable Innovative Business Models for Utilities & Aggregators
Growth Opportunity 6 - Increase in Adoption of AI and Other Digital Technologies to Build Smarter VPPs
Growth Opportunity 7 - Increasing Residential DERs (mainly Solar PV and Storage) to Drive Residential VPP
Growth Opportunity 8 - VPPs to Enable Directional Interaction between EVs and Grid (Vehicle-to-Grid)
