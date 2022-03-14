Global Virtual Rehabilitation Market Report 2022-2027: Global Players Need to Focus on Pursuing Inorganic Growth Strategies Such as Acquisitions to Expand their Presence

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Rehabilitation Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The virtual rehabilitation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.43% during the period 2022-2027.



Virtual rehabilitation makes it easy for the patient to interact with cognitive rehabilitation activities with the Exergame exercises, which improve executive function in older adults.

According to Physiopedia, about 20% of subjects do not recover the use of the upper limb. Most 65-85% of patients undergo a partial recovery after a stroke. Such interventions are expected to be cured with virtual rehabilitation. Thereby, the market is driven by the decreasing cost and improved accessibility to the technology and the growth in the expertise of virtual rehabilitation researchers and practitioners.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

VR-based physical rehabilitation can induce successful treatment protocol adherence as a human-supervised protocol due to real-time multisensory capabilities. Multisensory, auditory, and visual feedback can convince users to exercise more through increased stimuli. IVR-based physical rehabilitation also allows increased quantitative input for both the user and the therapist

Neurological rehabilitation has gradually relied on computer-aided programs and, more recently, virtual reality. New techniques have been reported to improve the effectiveness of rehabilitation strategies in these situations. These include robotic-assisted training, virtual reality, functional electrical stimulation, non-invasive brain stimulation (NIBS) to increase the intensity and quality of neural rehabilitation and manipulate brain excitability and plasticity, and assistive technologies with new innovations fueling the growth of the market

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Increased government from North America support in the form of incentives along with increased outsourcing of products is predicted to accelerate the footprint of virtual reality in the healthcare market during the forecast period. Growing healthcare infrastructure and various rehabilitation support policies are also expected to contribute to the market growth in North America

Virtual reality Europe is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 35% in the coming years. While the Nordic and Western European countries have traditionally been the largest outsourcing markets, Central and Eastern Europe are appearing as promising markets for partnerships with nearby suppliers

Story continues

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors, especially global players, need to focus on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve ability in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market

Vendors increasing focus on enhancing technological devices to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the devices for the procedures

SNIPPETS

Interactive Medical Rehabilitation Aid or Interactive Medical Rehabilitation Assist is a digital platform that uses motion tracking sensors to provide physical therapy treatment and enhance patient compliance, thereby benefiting market growth

The MIRA (Medical Interactive Rehabilitation Aid Platform) was created to turn physical rehabilitation exercises into video games. The platform offers a set of motion-based medical games operated by a special video camera, the Microsoft Kinect, suitable for hospital and home use. The interactive medical assistance game applies to this group of patients and can be integrated into rehabilitation programs for adolescent shoulder instability, eventually driving the market for virtual rehabilitation

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Penetration of HMDs in Healthcare

Growing Awareness about Medical Interactive Recovery Assistant

Increasing Role of Connected Devices in Healthcare

Increasing Adoption of Assistance Devices and Prosthetic Devices

Surge in Online Consultation

The High investments in the VR market

prominent Vendors

Brontes Processing

Motek Medical B.V

GestureTek Health

Rehametrics

EVOLV REHABILITATION TECHNOLOGIES S.L. (Virtualware)

Motorika Medical Ltd

Neuro Rehab VR

LiteGait

Doctor Kinetic

MindMaze

Accelerated Care Plus Corporation

CSE Entertainment

XRHealth (VRHealth)

Meden-Inmed

Euleria S.R.L

Saebo Inc

Rehab-Robotics

BO&BO

Tyromotion Gmbh

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Penetration of HMDS In Healthcare

8.2 Growing Awareness of Medical Interactive Recovery Assistant



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Role of Connected Devices in Healthcare

9.2 Growing Adoption of Assistance Devices & Prosthetic Devices

9.3 Surge in Online Consultation

9.4 Large Investments in VR Market



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Lack of Training & Proficiency

10.2 Challenges in Facilitation, Installation, & Operation



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Physical Rehabilitation

12.4 Neuro & Cognitive Rehabilitation

12.5 Other



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospitals

13.4 Rehabilitation Centers & Clinics

13.5 Home Care Settings



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8px1a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-virtual-rehabilitation-market-report-2022-2027-global-players-need-to-focus-on-pursuing-inorganic-growth-strategies-such-as-acquisitions-to-expand-their-presence-301502026.html

SOURCE Research and Markets