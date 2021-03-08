Global Virtual Sensors Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 5. - Influencer Pool: 1083. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.
New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033254/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Virtual Sensors Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Sensors estimated at US$391.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 28.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 28.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $117.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.4% CAGR
- The Virtual Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$117.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$383.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.5% and 24.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Algorithmica Technologies
Andata
Aspen Technology
Cisco
Elliptic Labs
Exputec
General Electric
Honeywell
Intellidynamics
LMI Technologies
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033254/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtual Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aeronautics &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Aeronautics & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Aeronautics & Defense
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical,
Electronics & Consumer technology by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Electrical, Electronics &
Consumer technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical, Electronics &
Consumer technology by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtual
Sensors by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities,
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer
technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtual
Sensors by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Component -
Solutions and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by End-Use -
Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process
Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemical,
Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses, Process Industry -
Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive & Transportation,
Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology, Healthcare and
Oil & Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Virtual Sensors by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtual Sensors by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual
Sensors by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtual
Sensors by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual
Sensors by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other
End-Uses, Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities,
Automotive & Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer
technology, Healthcare and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtual Sensors
by End-Use - Chemical, Aeronautics & Defense, Other End-Uses,
Process Industry - Manufacturing & Utilities, Automotive &
Transportation, Electrical, Electronics & Consumer technology,
Healthcare and Oil & Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033254/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001