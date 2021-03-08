Global Virtualization Security Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027
Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 5. - Influencer Pool: 1083. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.
New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualization Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033255/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Virtualization Security Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtualization Security estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $434.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
- The Virtualization Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$434.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$682.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
10zig Technology Inc.
CA Technologies
Centrify
Checkpoint
Cisco
Dell EMC
ESET
Fortinet
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033255/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtualization Security Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Service Providers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Service Providers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Enterprises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Virtualization Security by
End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization Security
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 124: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Virtualization Security by End-Use - Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of World Historic Review for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualization
Security by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033255/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001