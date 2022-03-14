Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Markets, 2022-2028 - Data Security Risks Associated with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Infrastructure Restraining Growth
DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Component (Solution, Services), Application (LTE and VoLTE, IoT and M2M, MPN and MVNO), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Telecom, Enterprises, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global virtualized evolved packet core market is expected to reach $17.05 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rapid growth in network infrastructure, the increasing need to reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX), increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, and significant growth in the mobile data traffic volumes are the key factors driving the growth of the virtualized evolved packet core market.
Based on component, the services segment is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.
The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising need to improve business processes, optimize the enterprise's network, and growing adoption of integrated networking services. Also, the wide adoption of vEPC services across telecom operators, resulting in the growing demand for consulting services, training & support services, and integration services expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.
Based on end user, in 2021, the telecom sector commanded the largest share of the virtualized evolved packet core market.
The increasing need to reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX), increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, and rising demand for commercialization of 5G networks are the factors driving the growth of the telecom segment.
In 2021, North America commanded the largest share of the virtualized evolved packet core market.
However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India to counter the rising labor costs; supporting government initiatives across the region; and investments by major virtualized evolved packet core companies.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Significant Growth in Mobile Data Traffic Volumes
Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Services
Restraints
Data Security Risks Associated with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Infrastructure
Opportunities
Growing Investments in 5G Technology
Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native 5G Core Solutions
Mobile Network Operators' Increasing Contribution to the Growth of the IoT Market
Challenges
Reliability of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Solutions
Misconceptions and a Lack of Knowledge Regarding vEPC Solutions
Trends
Integration of Edge Computing with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Technology
