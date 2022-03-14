U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.70
    -37.61 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,883.11
    -61.08 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,567.02
    -276.78 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,943.87
    -35.79 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.87
    -6.46 (-5.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.00
    -24.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.83 (-3.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0976
    +0.0061 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1220
    +0.1180 (+5.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9270
    +0.6470 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,676.79
    -348.49 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.36
    +5.18 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Markets, 2022-2028 - Data Security Risks Associated with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Infrastructure Restraining Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Component (Solution, Services), Application (LTE and VoLTE, IoT and M2M, MPN and MVNO), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), End User (Telecom, Enterprises, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global virtualized evolved packet core market is expected to reach $17.05 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rapid growth in network infrastructure, the increasing need to reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX), increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, and significant growth in the mobile data traffic volumes are the key factors driving the growth of the virtualized evolved packet core market.

Based on component, the services segment is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising need to improve business processes, optimize the enterprise's network, and growing adoption of integrated networking services. Also, the wide adoption of vEPC services across telecom operators, resulting in the growing demand for consulting services, training & support services, and integration services expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Based on end user, in 2021, the telecom sector commanded the largest share of the virtualized evolved packet core market.

The increasing need to reduce operational expenditure (OPEX) and capital expenditure (CAPEX), increasing demand for broadband services over mobile networks, and rising demand for commercialization of 5G networks are the factors driving the growth of the telecom segment.

In 2021, North America commanded the largest share of the virtualized evolved packet core market.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India to counter the rising labor costs; supporting government initiatives across the region; and investments by major virtualized evolved packet core companies.

Key questions answered in the report

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the component, application, deployment mode, end user, and countries?

  • What is the historical market for virtualized evolved packet core across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2019-2028?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global virtualized evolved packet core market?

  • Who are the major players in the global virtualized evolved packet core market, and what market share do they hold?

  • Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

  • How is the competitive landscape?

  • What are the recent developments in the global virtualized evolved packet core market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global virtualized evolved packet core market?

  • What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the global virtualized evolved packet core market and how do they compete with the other players?

The key players operating in the global virtualized evolved packet core market are

  • ZTE Corporation (China)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson SE (Sweden)

  • Affirmed Networks Inc. (U.S.)

  • Mavenir Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Tecore Inc. (U.S.)

  • Nokia Corporation (Finland)

  • Parallel Wireless Inc. (U.S.)

  • F5 Networks Inc. (U.S.)

  • NEC Corporation (Japan)

  • IPLOOK Technologies Co Ltd (China)

  • Polaris Networks (U.S.)

  • Athonet SRL (Italy)

  • LEMKO Corporation (U.S.)

  • Metaswitch Networks (U.K.)

  • Intel Corporation (U.S.).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Significant Growth in Mobile Data Traffic Volumes

  • Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Services

Restraints

  • Data Security Risks Associated with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Infrastructure

Opportunities

  • Growing Investments in 5G Technology

  • Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native 5G Core Solutions

  • Mobile Network Operators' Increasing Contribution to the Growth of the IoT Market

Challenges

  • Reliability of Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Solutions

  • Misconceptions and a Lack of Knowledge Regarding vEPC Solutions

Trends

  • Integration of Edge Computing with Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Technology

Case Studies

  • Existing Case Studies

  • Future Application Projects

The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Ecosystem

  • Components of the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Ecosystem

SWOT Analysis

  • Nokia Corporation (Finland)

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson Se (Sweden)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Affirmed Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Scope of the Report

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Component

Solution

  • Mobility Management Entity (MME)

  • Home Subscriber Server (HSS)

  • Serving Gateway (SGW)

  • Packet Data Network Gateway (PDNGW)

  • Policy and Changing Rule Function

Services

  • Professional Services

  • Consulting services

  • System Integration Services

  • Training and Support Services

  • Managed Services

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Application

  • MPN and MVNO

  • IoT and M2M

  • LTE and VoLTE

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Deployment Mode

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by End User

  • Telecoms

  • Enterprises

  • Financial Services

  • Travel & Consumers

  • IT & Software

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Other Enterprises

  • Other End Users

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market, by Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Netherland

  • Norway

  • Sweden

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Japan

  • India

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Australia and New Zealand

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxwiik

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-markets-2022-2028---data-security-risks-associated-with-virtualized-evolved-packet-core-infrastructure-restraining-growth-301502030.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses Half Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Stock-Split Watch: Is Booking Holdings Next?

    Stock splits appear to have recently come back into favor. After supporting four-figure stock prices for years, both Alphabet and Amazon have announced plans for 20-for-1 stock splits in the coming months. Although Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is not a likely choice for the Dow, its approximate $2,000 per share price makes it a possible split candidate as well.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 2.2% as of 11:13 a.m. ET on Monday despite there being no specific news pushing the shares lower.  The move is following a pattern established last summer when internet stock traders pushed the movie theater operator's highly shorted shares to unreasonable heights during a meme stock trading frenzy -- it hit almost $73 a share last June -- only to see their value subsequently collapse.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Alibaba and JD.com Have Slumped. The Charts Hint When to Buy.

    Alibaba and JD.com have slumped in recent days and are well off the highs. Here's how to trade them from here.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.