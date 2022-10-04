U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.98
    +95.55 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,172.88
    +681.99 (+2.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,131.13
    +315.70 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.29
    +56.42 (+3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.22
    +2.59 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.60
    +30.60 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.49 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0157 (+1.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0136 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0410
    -0.5790 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,097.62
    +597.14 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.12
    +10.68 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

The Global Vision Care Market is expected to grow by $13.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Vision Care Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the vision care market and it is poised to grow by $13. 96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 79% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vision Care Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938244/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the vision care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in M&A, a rise in the diabetic population, and initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care.
The vision care market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The vision care market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Glass lens
• Contact lens
• Intraocular lenses
• Contact lens solution
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the frequent innovative product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the vision care market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in partnerships and marketing strategies and the introduction of smart contact lenses will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vision care market covers the following areas:
• Vision care market sizing
• Vision care market forecast
• Vision care market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vision care market vendors that include UltraVision CLPL, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, Ginko International Co. Ltd., HOYA Vision Care Europe Hoya Holdings N.V, Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Mojo Vision Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Ophtec BV, SAV IOL SA, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd., Sensimed AG, Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd., St.Shine Optical Co. Ltd., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Visioneering Technologies Inc. Also, the vision care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938244/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollBrazil has so much fe

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Biden Reported to Be Further Restricting Chip Exports to China

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • 3 Stocks From the Growing Digital Orthodontic Space in Focus

    The orthodontic treatment market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of restrictions and mass opening up of the economy in 2022.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • More than half of CEOs consider workforce reductions over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • Why Novavax's (NVAX) COVID Vaccine Struggles for Market Share?

    Despite being the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in many markets, Novavax's (NVAX) delayed product launch severely affected the company's prospects.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. U.S. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Micron to invest up to $100 billion in semiconductor factory in New York

    The project, which Micron claims will be the world's largest semiconductor fabrication facility, is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs in New York, with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade. Micron in August announced its plans to invest $40 billion through the end of the decade to build memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the United States. The spur in new chip investments comes after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act in August, providing $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research to boost competitiveness with China.

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended.

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special M