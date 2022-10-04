The Global Vision Care Market is expected to grow by $13.96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Vision Care Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the vision care market and it is poised to grow by $13. 96 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 79% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vision Care Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938244/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the vision care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in M&A, a rise in the diabetic population, and initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care.

The vision care market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The vision care market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Glass lens

• Contact lens

• Intraocular lenses

• Contact lens solution

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the frequent innovative product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the vision care market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in partnerships and marketing strategies and the introduction of smart contact lenses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vision care market covers the following areas:

• Vision care market sizing

• Vision care market forecast

• Vision care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vision care market vendors that include UltraVision CLPL, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, EssilorLuxottica SA, Ginko International Co. Ltd., HOYA Vision Care Europe Hoya Holdings N.V, Johnson and Johnson, Menicon Co. Ltd., Mojo Vision Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Ophtec BV, SAV IOL SA, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd., Sensimed AG, Shanghai Conant Optical Co. Ltd., St.Shine Optical Co. Ltd., SynergEyes Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Visioneering Technologies Inc. Also, the vision care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938244/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



