Global Vision Guided Robots Markets, 2021-2022 & 2023-2030 - Industry 4.0 is Expected to Create Ample Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Guided Robots Market by Type, Component, Industry Vertical -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 -2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vision Guided Robot Market size was valued at USD 6.12 billion in 2021, and is predicted to reach USD 20.10 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Demand for vision guided robots has increased across the world, owing to factors such as high adoption of vision guided robotic systems in the automotive industry due to their high accuracy and efficiency in welding, assembling, inspection, and quality control of sophisticated automotive parts.

However, high installation cost of these robots and complex procedure of handling them hamper the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of Industry 4.0 is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the vision guided market in the coming decade.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030.



Asia-Pacific dominates the global vision guided market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Presence of countries such as India and China with high number of aged populations causes a lack of labor force in the region, boosting growth of the market.



Moreover, China and Japan, which have major electronics industry that use vision-guided robot for component fabrication, pick and placement of parts, assembling miniature components on PCBs, applying adhesives, inspections, testing, and packing propels the market growth.

Key Market Players



Emerging and efficient key players in the vision guided robot market research include:

Basler AG

ABB

Teledyne Technologies

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Omron Adept Technology Inc

FANUC

Teradyne, Inc

Keyence Corporation

Hexagon AB

DENSO Robotics

Recent Developments

August 2022



Basler AG introduced a high-speed camera named Ace 2 with 5GigE platform support. Ace 2's form factor and coordinated software enable easy upgradation and integration with the existing vision system.



June 2022



ABB Ltd launched OmniVance FlexArc, a fast, flexible, pre-engineered arc welding application cell that integrates vision guided robots to automate manufacturing process.



May 2022



Teledyne announced its Sapera Vision Software Edition 2022-05. Sapera Vision Software from Teledyne DALSA offers image processing, control and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop, and deploy high-performance machine vision applications.



August 2022



Yaskawa launched a human collaboration robot equipped with machine vision, named MOTOMAN-HC30PL. It has a payload capacity of 30 kg and specifically designed for palletizing applications.



March 2022



Omron launched a series of affordable and compact machine vision camera called Omron B Series GigE Vision cameras. These new line of cameras features Sony's Pregius and Starvis CMOS sensors with resolutions up to 20 megapixels and frame rates up to 282.8 FPS and eliminates disadvantages of traditional vision systems such as bulkiness, complexity, and high price.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Vision Guided Robots Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Vision Guided Robots Market Snapshot, 2021 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1. High Adoption of Vision-Guided Robotic Systems in the Food & Beverage Industry

3.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption of Vision-Guided Robotic Systems in the Automotive Industry

3.2.1.3. Increasing Labor Safety Concerns by Various Organizations Help in the Adoption of Vgrs

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1. High Deployment Cost of Vision-Guided Robots Hinders the Market Growth

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Technological Advancements



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Vision Guided Robots Providers, 2021



5. Global Vision Guided Robots Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. 2-D Vision System Robotics

5.3. 3D-Vision System Robotics



6. Global Vision Guided Robots Market, by Component

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software

6.4. Services



7. Global Vision Guided Robots Market, by Industry Vertical

7.1. Overview

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Electrical & Electronics

7.4. Aerospace & Defense

7.5. Food & Beverages

7.6. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

7.7. Metal Processing

7.8. Others



8. Global Vision Guided Robots by Region

