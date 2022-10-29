Global Vision Sensors Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=PRN
Global Vision Sensors Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vision Sensors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3D Vision Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Vision Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Other Sensor Types Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR
In the global Other Sensor Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$658.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
