Global Vision Sensors Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027

·27 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Abstract:

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=PRN


Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Vision Sensors Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vision Sensors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3D Vision Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

The Vision Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.

Other Sensor Types Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR

In the global Other Sensor Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$658.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Aquifi
Balluff GmhH.
Basler AG.
Baumer Holding AG
Cognex Corporation
Datalogic SPA
Hans Turck GmhH & Co. Kg
Ifm Electronic GmhH
Isra Vision
Keyence Corporation



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vision Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Less
Than 3D Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Less Than 3D Vision Sensors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Less Than 3D Vision
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for 3D Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Sensor Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Sensor Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sensor Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics & Semiconductor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Electronics & Semiconductor
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics &
Semiconductor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Food & Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Packaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inspection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Inspection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Inspection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gauging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Gauging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Gauging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Code
Reading by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Code Reading by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Code Reading by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Localization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Localization by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Localization by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Vision Sensors Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision
Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor Type -
Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than 3D
Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Application -
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics,
Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and
Automotive Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D
Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Sensor Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than
3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,
Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses,
Pharmaceuticals and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vision Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code
Reading and Localization - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Vision Sensors by
Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and
Localization Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and Localization for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Vision Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Sensor Type - Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision
Sensors and Other Sensor Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Vision Sensors by Sensor Type -
Less Than 3D Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other
Sensor Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by Sensor
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Less Than 3D
Vision Sensors, 3D Vision Sensors and Other Sensor Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer
Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals
and Automotive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Electronics & Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food &
Packaging, Other End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vision Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &
Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Food & Packaging, Other
End-Uses, Pharmaceuticals and Automotive for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vision
Sensors by Application - Inspection, Gauging, Code Reading and

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033257/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vision-sensors-market-to-reach-8-2-billion-by-2027--301662324.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

