Global visitor management system market size to exhibit 16.7% CAGR through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read

The research literature on ‘global visitor management system market’ informs users about the key growth drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges that will govern industry performance over 2021-2027.

Pune, India, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global visitor management system market size is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2027, primarily driven by growing acceptance of software-based security solutions and increasing adoption of paperless administrative activities.

Moreover, the report presents a regional assessment of the industry, and elaborates on the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each geographical segment. It also analyses competitive dynamics of the industry by describing the financials, product offerings, and major strategies employed by leading industry players.

Notably, visitor management systems include a number of advantages, including the capacity to convert from paper to apps, improved traceability, and the ability to streamline visitor registration, reporting, and tracking. This helps organizations to achieve enhanced digital efficiency, reduced manual processes, and improved workplace safety.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4164344/

Furthermore, research & development of sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data are expected to accelerate market expansion in the upcoming years.

Citing an instance, leading technology company, Pitney Bowes Inc. announced the launch of a new and improved suite of cross-border services in July 2021, designed to assist e-commerce players ranging from SMEs to large enterprises. This new feature designed to help organizations in expanding and improving their consumer reach will further boost overall market development.

Despite the positive outlook, issues with cloud data security and safety are likely to hinder worldwide visitor management system industry expansion over the forecast period.

Regional landscape

North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are considered to be leading contributors to overall industry remuneration. The report states that North America held a significant market share in the recent past, owing to emergence of new technologies and growing adoption of automation activities.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a major growth avenue for the market over the next six years, attributable to increasing number of emerging contenders in the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-visitor-management-system-market-size-research

Global Visitor Management System Market, by Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Software

  • Services (Managed Services, Support and Maintenance, Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Professional Services)

Global Visitor Management System Market, by Deployment Mode (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

Global Visitor Management System Market, by Organizational Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

  • Large Enterprises

Global Visitor Management System Market, by End User Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Government and Public Sector

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail and Consumer Goods

  • Telecom and IT

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

  • Others

Global Visitor Management System Market, by Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Contact Tracing

  • Meeting Room Management

  • Parking Management

  • Security Management

  • Compliance Management and Fraud Detection

  • Historical Visitor Tracking

Global Visitor Management System Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Visitor Management System Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Genetec Inc.

  • InVentry Ltd.

  • Qminder Ltd.

  • iLobby Corp.

  • AlertEnterprise Inc.

  • SmartSpace Software plc

  • Proxyclick

  • Envoy

  • Pitney Bowes Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

Wealth Management Platform Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The wealth management platform market is expected to witness significant growth by 2027 driven by the proliferating demand for efficient wealth management systems across the globe. Wealth management platforms equip financial firms with latest integrated tools as well as data driven analytics to help their advisors deliver smart solutions. These platforms also allow advisors to better comprehend client needs and suggest optimal portfolio allocations. Recently, the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly disrupted the financial sector, creating an unprecedented demand for digital wealth management solutions, which has positively impacted market outlook. Thus, industry players are adopting various strategic initiatives to gain a robust foothold in the evolving industry scenario, which has substantially enhanced the business landscape worldwide. For instance, in June 2021, Refinitiv, a financial software and risk solutions provider, launched its new platform for wealth management companies and their customers. The Refinitiv Active Investor was developed to help wealth management companies offer a superior trading environment by means of detailed and timely data and insights.

