The global visitor management system market size to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. Various factors such as increased awareness regarding the growing security threats, the need for a paperless administration, increasing need to store the gathered visitor data as per regulatory compliances are driving the growth of visitor management system market.

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Visitor Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026"

There has been a significant impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on countries, organizations, and the medical community. Companies have been adopting collaborative applications to grow at a rapid pace after the outbreak of COVID-19. 2020 has been a year of significant change for the security and technology world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most organizations have gone remote. Throughout 2020, effectively managing and monitoring third-party guests became a priority for businesses worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that all organizations now need to rethink the secure processes they had previously put in place for all personnel entering and exiting each facility, not just their visitors.
2021 has brought new and exciting opportunities for the security and digital visitor management industry with further enhanced features and solutions, particularly with the strengthened protection of digital workplace solutions. Digital visitor management solutions have become a necessity for global organizations. It has now become the line of defense for all organizations. Investing in digital security systems will now become a priority for businesses to protect their daily operations and ensure employee safety.
Hence, a visitor management system allows organizations to quickly adapt to undesirable situations such as a disease outbreak. It helps empower the security managers to control the people entering the premises and minimize the COVID-19 spread.

The cloud segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period
By deployment mode, the visitor management system market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest and projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud-based segment is expected to grow during the forecast period because of increased digital transition among sectors and the high penetration of smart and hand-held devices.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
The visitor management system market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The need to detect the intruders in facilities and screen and monitor the visitors is expected to drive the adoption of visitor management systems by SMEs.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period
APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The commercialization of AI and IoT technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies are expected to drive the adoption of visitor management software and services in the region.

Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Visitor management system market.
• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%
• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%
The report includes the study of key players offering Visitor management system solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Visitor management system market.

The major vendors in the global Visitor management system market include Honeywell (US), Pitney Bowes (US), Envoy (US), Proxyclick (Belgium), SmartSpace Software Plc (UK), AlertEnterprise (US), iLobby (Canada), Qminder (UK), InVentry (England), Genetec (Canada), Jolly Technologies (US), MRI Software (US), Parabit Systems (US), Veristream (US), Vuetura (US), Asiatact (Singapore), Splan(US), Greetly (US), HID Global (US), Vizmo (India), Traction Guest (Canada), VersionX (India), Veris (India), Visitorz.io (India), Heptagon Technologies (India), piLOBI (UAE), Visitly (US), Carson Living (US), and Wellcome.me (Australia).

Research Coverage
The market study covers the visitor management system market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region.

It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall visitor management system market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888621/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


