Global Visitor Management Systems Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Visitor Management Systems estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.

New York, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visitor Management Systems Industry"
3% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $305.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.6% CAGR

The Visitor Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$305.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$784.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 15.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Alertenterprise
Asiatact
Digicred Technologies
Envoy
Genetec
Honeywell
Ilobby
Inventry
Jolly Technologies
Parabit Systems






