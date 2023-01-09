The Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to grow by $4.79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the vital signs monitoring devices market and is forecast to grow by $4. 79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the vital signs monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for self-care monitoring devices, focus on preventive treatment, and a rise in internet penetration.



The vital signs monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Blood pressure monitoring devices

• Pulse oximeters monitoring devices

• Body temperature monitoring devices



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Home healthcare

• Physicians office

• Ambulatory centers

• Emergency care centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors as one of the prime reasons driving the vital signs monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing growth opportunities in emerging economies and a rise in the number of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vital signs monitoring devices market vendors that include A and D Co. Ltd., Anelto Inc., Apple Inc., Biobeat Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hill Rom Holdings Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OMRON Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Smiths Group Plc, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., and SunTech Medical Inc. Also, the vital signs monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



