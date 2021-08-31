U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Product Type (Sugared Chewing Gums and Sugar-free Chewing Gums), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy/ Drug Stores Online, and Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131073/?utm_source=GNW

The global vitamin chewing gums market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period.The rise in the disposable income of middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity to afford quality edible products.

The increase in the health consciousness and benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle coupled with intake of calculated diet to fulfill all the energy requirements is expected to fuel the market demand.The high demand for vitamin chewing gums is due to their chewable nature as the consumer can do facial exercises while ingesting vitamins.

Chewing gums can be taken habitually, so these products are supplemented with lower doses of vitamins than the bolus dosage forms, and therefore reduce the chances of drug overdose and facilitate better titration of doses.The increase in the working population around the globe, who are unable to fulfill the daily nutrient requirements due to the changing lifestyles and hectic work schedules require the dosage of supplement nutrients.

The working population is getting dependent on the supplement nutrient dosage owing to their high convenience and immediate effect on the health of consumers. Ongoing research and development activities around the globe to develop more effective and with longer shelf-life vitamin chewable gums, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period.
The global vitamin chewing gums market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.Based on regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The presence of major market players and the continuous rise of the old age population is driving the growth of the market in the region. The surge in the working population and the awareness regarding health and fitness is further expected to contribute to the market growth.
The major players operating in the global vitamin chewing gums market are BLOCKHEAD HQ Ltd, MORE OR LESS DRINKS COMPANY LIMITED (Get More Vits), Mighty Gum, Gumlink Confectionery Company A/S, The BSD Project LLC (Viter Energy), Run Gum, among others.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.

Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global vitamin chewing gums market from 2016 to 2019.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global vitamin chewing gums market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global vitamin chewing gums market based on product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global vitamin chewing gums market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global vitamin chewing gums market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global vitamin chewing gums market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global vitamin chewing gums market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global vitamin chewing gums market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global vitamin chewing gums market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Vitamin Chewing Gums manufacturing companies
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to vitamin chewing gums market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global vitamin chewing gums market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Product Type:
o Sugared Chewing Gums
o Sugar-free Chewing Gums
• Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Pharmacy/ Drug Stores Online
o Others
• Global Vitamin Chewing Gums Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Australia
Japan
South Korea
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global vitamin chewing gums market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131073/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


