Global Vitamin D Market Report 2022: Growth in Demand for Functional and Nutritionally Enriched Processed Food Products Boosts Sector

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Vitamin D Market

Global Vitamin D Market
Global Vitamin D Market

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Feed & Pet Food, Pharma, Functional Food, and Personal Care), End Users (Adults, Pregnant Women, and Children), IU Strength and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the vitamin D market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period in terms of value. The vitamin D market in escalating with the increase in consumption and demand of feed around the world. Moreover, the feed industry is observing an increasing trend in need for improved feed products, that strengthens the requirement for nutritional additives.

Furthermore, in developing economies such as China and India, where there is a growing focus on animal nutrition, different vitamins are expected to experience a strong rise in the demand from the feed industry. In addition, increasing consumer concerns regarding maintaining a balanced diet and growing consumer awareness about several diseases caused by vitamin D deficiency will also boost the market of Vitamin D during the forecast period. Food fortification is one of the major trends, which is fueling the vitamin D market in the functional food & beverage industry.

By form, the dry segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value

Vitamins are available in various grades and forms to suit the varying demands in end-use applications such as healthcare, food & beverage, animal feed, and personal care. The forms include spray-dried powder, beadlets, liquid, or crystals. The vitamin D market by dry form is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2027. Manufacturers prefer the dry form of vitamin D due to its greater stability, ease of handling and storage, and convenience of usage in a wide range of products. Most of the vitamin D sold is synthetic as compared to natural.

By application, pharmaceutical segment holds the second largest share during the estimated year in terms of value

Based on applications, the vitamin D market was dominated by the pharmaceutical segment in 2021, in terms of value. Moreover, due to higher cost associated with potency level or IU level of vitamin D, the pharmaceutical segment is valued higher. The pharmaceuticals segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to its wide usage in health supplements, injectables, and capsules.Globally, the volume market is dominated by the feed & pet food segment in the market.
Vitamin D is gaining traction in the healthcare and pharma industry due to its wide demand in nutritional supplements, owing to its various bone health benefits.

By analog, vitamin D3 segment is estimated to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period in terms of value

Vitamin D3 holds the largest market share in 2021 in terms of value. Vitamin D3 increases circulating serum 25(OH)D concentration more efficiently than vitamin D2. Moreover, the larger impurities and smaller stability in the removal of vitamin D2 may lead to a elevated risk of toxicity than that coupled with vitamin D3. Main sources of vitamin D2 include mushrooms and yeast. The broad applications of vitamin D3 in the animal feed industry are estimated to drive the market for vitamin D.

By end user, adults segment is estimated to witness the steady growth rate over the forecast period in terms of value

Vitamin D deficiency is extremely prevalent in adults more than 50 years of age. Severe deficiency results in osteomalacia, osteopenia, osteoporosis, and osteoarthritis, which can lead to deep bone pain, poor growth, fractures, and deformities of the skeleton, such as bowed legs, the curvature of the spine, and thickening of ankles, wrists, and knees. These factors are responsible for the highest growth of the adults segment in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Demand for Functional and Nutritionally Enriched Processed Food Products

  • Rise in Preference for Fortified Food Among Consumers

  • Increase in Awareness Regarding Bone and Joint Health

  • Prevalence of Vitamin Deficiencies

  • Feed Fortification due to Rise in Global Meat & Dairy Product Consumption

Restraints

  • Scarcity of Ingredients Coupled with High Cost

  • Constrained Supply of Raw Materials for Natural Vitamins

Opportunities

  • Usage of Vitamin D in Personal Care Products

  • Challenges

  • Regulatory Factors and Standardization

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Clinical Review of Vitamin D Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bone Health
7.3 Skin Health
7.4 Immunity Development

8 Vitamin D Market, by Analog
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Vitamin D2
8.3 Vitamin D3

9 Vitamin D Market, by Iu Strength

10 Vitamin D Market, by Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dry
10.3 Liquid

11 Vitamin D Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Feed & Pet Food
11.3 Pharmaceuticals
11.4 Functional Food & Beverages
11.5 Personal Care

12 Vitamin D Market, by End-user
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Adults
12.3 Pregnant Women
12.4 Children

13 Vitamin D Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • DSM (Netherlands)

  • Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Fermenta Biotech Ltd. (India)

  • Dishman Group (India)

  • Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd (China)

  • PHW Group Lohmann & Co. (Germany)

  • Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Bio-Tech Pharmacal (US)

  • Divi's Nutraceuticals (India)

  • Synthesia, a.s. (CZE)

  • HangZhou Think Chemical Co.,Ltd. (China)

  • Kingdomway Nutrition, Inc. (CA)

  • McKinley Resources Inc. (US)

  • NewGen Pharma (US)

  • TAI ZHOU HISOU ND PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD (China)

  • Pharmavit (Netherlands)

  • Lycored (Israel)

  • Stabicoat Vitamins (India)

  • SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (US)

  • Rabar Animal Nutrition (Australia)

  • Adisseo (France)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvzikh

