The Global Vitamin D Testing Market is expected to grow by $169.17 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the vitamin d testing market and it is poised to grow by $169. 17 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797216/?utm_source=GNW
98% during the forecast period. Our report on the vitamin D testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness of the importance of vitamin D, the growing number of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders, and the increasing geriatric population.
The vitamin d testing market analysis includes the product, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.

The vitamin d testing market is segmented as below:
By Product
• 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing
• 25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing

By End-user
• Diagnostic laboratories
• Hospitals and physician clinics
• Home care settings

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing number of infections and autoimmune diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the vitamin d testing market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of strategic developments by vendors and innovative product offerings by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vitamin D testing market covers the following areas:
• Vitamin D testing market sizing
• Vitamin D testing market forecast
• Vitamin D testing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vitamin D testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Biohit Oyj, bioMerieux SA, BioVendor Laboratorni medicine AS, Boditech Med Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, Everly Health Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., HU Group Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, PerkinElmer Inc., Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., Recipe Chemicals and Instruments GmbH, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp. Also, the vitamin D testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797216/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


