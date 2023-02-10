Global Vitamin D Therapy Market Report to 2029: Featuring Abbott, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin D Therapy Market Analysis by Route of Administration, by Purchasing Pattern, by Application, Age Group and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vitamin D therapy market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The rising knowledge of vitamin D deficiency, and the existence of a large target patient population are some of the key drivers for the market growth.

Furthermore, presence of key players and increasing geriatric population is expected to contribute the market growth. However, food fortification is expected to restrain the market growth.



By Route of Administration



Based on route of administration, the market is bifurcated into parenteral route and oral route. In 2021, the oral route segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the improved pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic performance, the convenience of administration, greater oral route choice and improved patient compliance, and decreased potential for toxicity.



By Purchasing Pattern



On the basis of purchasing pattern, the market is bifurcated into prescription drugs and OTC drugs. In 2021, the prescription drugs segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the the tendency for diagnoses made by licenced medical professionals who then recommend treatments and appropriate drugs and prescription medications are more expensive than over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.



By Application



Based on application, the market is categorized into autoimmune disorders, osteoporosis, rickets, muscle weakness, skin diseases, and others. In 2021, the osteoporosis segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the rising number of falls and fractures in elderly persons as a result of high parathyroid hormone levels and inadequate calcium absorption from their diets.



By Age Group



On the basis of age group, the market is segregated into adults, children, and senior adults. In 2021, the adults segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the senior adults experience greater bone issues than other age groups.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the vitamin D therapy market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased awareness of vitamin D deficiency and favourable government policies and programmes for the application of vitamin D deficiency treatment plans, massive air pollution. Furthermore, unhealthy lifestyles, rising incidences of vitamin D deficiency, anomalous diets, declining sun exposure, and increasing malnutrition levels is hastening regional market expansion.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the vitamin D therapy market are Abbott (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Alkem Laboratories (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd (India).



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including route of administration, purchasing pattern, application, and age group from 2020 to 2029.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Vitamin D Therapy



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2.Market Restraint

4.3.Market Opportunities

4.4.Market Trends

4.5.Market Challenges



5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.PESTEL Analysis

5.3.Value Chain Analysis

5.4.SWOT Analysis

5.5.Benchmark



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Vitamin D Therapy Market

6.1.COVID-19: Overview

6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets



7. Market Analysis by Route of Administration

7.1.Parenteral Route

7.1.1.Parenteral Route Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2.Oral Route

7.2.1.Oral Route Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



8. Market Analysis by Purchasing Pattern

8.1.Prescription Drugs

8.1.1.Prescription Drugs Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2.OTC Drugs

8.2.1.OTC Drugs Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



9. Market Analysis by Application

9.1.Autoimmune Disorders

9.1.1.Autoimmune Disorders Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.2.Osteoporosis

9.2.1.Osteoporosis Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.3.Rickets

9.3.1.Rickets Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.4.Muscle Weakness

9.4.1.Muscle Weakness Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.5.Skin Diseases

9.5.1.Skin Diseases Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.6.Others

9.6.1.Others Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



9. Market Analysis by Age Group

9.1.Adults

9.1.1.Adults Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.2.Children

9.2.1.Children Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

9.3.Senior Adults

9.3.1.Senior Adults Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



10. Regional Market Analysis

10.1.Regional Market Trends

10.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis



11. North America Vitamin D Therapy Market



12. Europe Vitamin D Therapy Market



13. Asia Pacific Vitamin D Therapy Market



14. Latin America Vitamin D Therapy Market

5. MEA Vitamin D Therapy Market



16. Competitor Analysis

16.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

16.2.Competitive Mapping

16.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis

16.4.Major Recent Developments



17. Company Profiles

17.1.Abbott (US)

17.1.1.Company Snapshot

17.1.2.Company Overview

17.1.3.Financials

17.1.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.1.5.Recent Developments

17.2.Sanofi (France)

17.2.1.Company Snapshot

17.2.2.Company Overview

17.2.3.Financials

17.2.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.2.5.Recent Developments

17.3.GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

17.3.1.Company Snapshot

17.3.2.Company Overview

17.3.3.Financials

17.3.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.3.5.Recent Developments

17.4.Pfizer Inc. (US)

17.4.1.Company Snapshot

17.4.2.Company Overview

17.4.3.Financials

17.4.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.4.5.Recent Developments

17.5.Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

17.5.1.Company Snapshot

17.5.2.Company Overview

17.5.3.Financials

17.5.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.5.5.Recent Developments

17.6.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

17.6.1.Company Snapshot

17.6.2.Company Overview

17.6.3.Financials

17.6.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.6.5.Recent Developments

17.7.Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

17.7.1.Company Snapshot

17.7.2.Company Overview

17.7.3.Financials

17.7.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.7.5.Recent Developments

17.8.Alkem Laboratories (India)

17.8.1.Company Snapshot

17.8.2.Company Overview

17.8.3.Financials

17.8.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.8.5.Recent Developments

17.9.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

17.9.1.Company Snapshot

17.9.2.Company Overview

17.9.3.Financials

17.9.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.9.5.Recent Developments

17.10.Cadila Healthcare Ltd (India)

17.10.1.Company Snapshot

17.10.2.Company Overview

17.10.3.Financials

17.10.4.Purchasing Pattern Benchmarking

17.10.5.Recent Developments



18. Conclusion & Recommendations



