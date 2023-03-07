U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.19
    -39.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,118.94
    -312.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,593.92
    -81.81 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.30
    -12.45 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -2.06 (-2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    -31.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.86 (-4.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    -0.0105 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    -0.0230 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1863
    -0.0163 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8510
    +0.9260 (+0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,252.43
    -246.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.82
    -6.20 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,922.70
    -7.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Compound Animal Feed Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market

Global Vitamin &amp; Mineral Premixes Market
Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Form, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market size is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

  • BASF SE

  • Glanbia PLC

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V

  • Corbion N.V

  • Nutreco N.V. (SHV Holdings N.V.)

  • SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG)

  • Vitablend Nederland B.V

  • Wright Enrichment, Inc

  • Farbest Brands

Vitamin and mineral premixes are intended to provide essential nutritional needs which contains a mix of vitamins, trace elements, minerals, and other nutritional additives. The demand for fortified food and beverages is increasing from the middle-class working population because of growing health consciousness.

This has encouraged manufacturers to increasingly use vitamin and mineral premixes to make healthy and fortified products that are low in calories and cholesterol. Increasing demand for fortified & functional food products, growing need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products, and growth in compound feed consumption have led to an increased demand for vitamin & mineral premixes.

Preparing these premixes requires paying special attention to the needs of the animal and to the various changes arising from reasons such as genetic lines on the one hand, and adaptation to the needs of the market on the other hand, while also considering the type of raw material in the feed and the effect of changing seasons, different animal physiologies etc.

Vitamins & minerals premixes are used in a variety of applications by food, beverage, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturers throughout the world. They offer numerous benefits, such as streamlining the production process as the combination provides a single source of multiple nutrients.

Additionally, manufacturers will experience savings on labor, inventory and testing. Premixes also offer greater consistency and address issues surrounding product taste and texture early in the development stage, as well as eliminate any chance of error during the manufacturing process were missing a small amount or incorrectly weighing an ingredient may cause a potential deficit of that nutrient and a possible recall.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely hit many economies. Complete lockdown and movement restrictions impacted many industries, including animal feed, nutrition & health supplements, and food & beverage. Due to disruptions in logistics and transportation, sales of vitamin and mineral premixes slowed in the first quarter of 2020.

From raw materials to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution, supply chain interruptions also affected the vitamin & mineral premixes market. Further, food and beverage manufacturers are experiencing significant reductions in consumption and disruptions in supply chains.

The food & beverage industry has witnessed a slight downfall due to the lockdowns imposed across various countries. All these factors restricted the market's demand for vitamin and mineral premixes.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Demand for Compound Animal Feed

Animals continue to make important contributions to the global food supply; as a result, animal feed has become an increasingly critical component of the integrated food chain. To a major extent, meeting consumer demand for more meat, milk, eggs, and other livestock products depends on the availability of regular supplies of appropriate, cost-effective, and safe animal feeds.

Thus, a significant increase in global demand for livestock products requires increasing amounts of feed supplies, sources, and alternatives. The fortification of nutritional premixes has been linked to improved animal health and welfare.

New Products in Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Aim at Prevalence of Micronutrient Deficiencies

Vitamins and mineral premixes are used as ingredients that combine micronutrients for the purpose of food fortification. They may contain vitamins or minerals or a precise blend of these two in wide range of combinations to address the symptoms of micronutrient deficiencies.

Various populations in low- and middle-income countries suffer from the hidden symptom of micronutrient deficiencies and inadequacies. The prevalence has been found also in developing nations due to lack of awareness and the prevalent eating habits. All these have acted a strong ground for promoting vitamin and mineral premixes.

Market Restraining Factor

Inaccurate labeling of food products

Nutritional benefits associated with consuming food products are used as a marketing tool by most food manufacturers to drive their sales revenues. However, in some cases, manufacturers make nutritional claims regarding the content of micronutrients in the food product, which may not be true, giving rise to false claims and doubts about product authenticity.

To deal with such malpractices, regional and country-level food authorities strictly emphasize adhering to food labeling laws by food manufacturers, wherein periodical quality testing of food products is conducted to cross-confirm the claims made by the food manufacturer by verifying the level of nutrients present in the product with that indicated on the product label. Penalties are imposed on those identified for non-adherence or false claims.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Type

  • Vitamin

  • Vitamin & Mineral Combination

  • Mineral

By Form

  • Dry

  • Liquid

By Application

  • Feed

  • Healthcare

  • Food & Beverages

  • Others

By Geography

North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Nigeria

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

205

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$6895.4 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$10368.5 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.2%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fvnzd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Mobil Sued For Horrifying Racial Discrimination

    There's a noose problem at an Exxon Mobil facility in Louisiana so bad that the federal government is suing the company over its failure to address the problem. At least five nooses were found at the company's Baton Rouge facility between 2016 and 2020, according to the lawsuit, and apparently the company didn't do much to curtail the acts of racial aggression. The fifth incident with a noose occurred in December 2020 and another was reported by a black employee in January of that year.

  • Custodial Roth IRA: How and why to start a Roth IRA for kids

    This type of account can help your child save for retirement as soon as they start earning income.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • GM's Cruise to focus on cost cuts as it ramps up robotaxis

    General Motors Co's robotaxi unit Cruise is focusing on cutting costs this year, a top executive said on Monday, as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies have sparked investor concerns and forced some to shut shop. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Cruise's chief operating officer Gil West said at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year.

  • Exxon Says EU Windfall Tax Hurts Green Efforts: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. This morning we’ve already heard from Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, then coming up this afternoon will be OPEC secretary general Haitham Al-Ghais.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second

  • Oil prices eye first loss in 6 sessions after disappointing China import data

    Oil futures fell Thursday, with prices eyeing their first loss in six sessions after weaker-than-expected import data from China. Powell raised the possibility that the central bank could accelerate the pace of monetary tightening. May Brent crude (BRN00) (BRNK23) the global benchmark, was down $1.27, or 1.5%, at $84.91 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

    Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the company Monday, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas, the plaintiffs said Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • South Korea Says U.S. Chips Act Subsidies Have Too Many Requirements

    Seoul’s Trade Ministry says there are too many strings attached for chip makers such as Samsung and SK Hynix to apply for federal funding intended to boost domestic production.

  • Ford rebuts criticism of venture with Chinese battery maker: ‘A big step in expanding the U.S. EV battery industry.’

    Michigan factory will create 2,500 jobs and allow Ford to produce more affordable electric vehicles, company official says.