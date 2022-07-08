U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,894.73
    -7.89 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.14
    -46.41 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,595.99
    -25.36 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.57
    -10.04 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.85
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    +0.0850 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1420
    +0.1330 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,740.46
    +836.29 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.88
    -8.79 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

The Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 341.35 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the vitiligo therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by $ 341. 35 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495862/?utm_source=GNW
5% during the forecast period. Our report on the vitiligo therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of aesthetic appeal, the dominance of OTC and off-label drugs providing volume growth, and a moderately competitive environment leading to demand-supply balance.
The vitiligo therapeutics market analysis includes the Route of administration segment and geographic landscape.

The vitiligo therapeutics market is segmented as below:
By Route of Administration
• Topical
• Oral
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing disposable income in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the vitiligo therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, pipeline boasting first-in-class drugs and the advent of regenerative medicines will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vitiligo therapeutics market covers the following areas:
• Vitiligo Therapeutics market sizing
• Vitiligo Therapeutics market forecast
• Vitiligo Therapeutics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vitiligo therapeutics market vendors that include Alkem Laboratories Ltd., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biocon Ltd., Canixa Life Sciences, Concord Biotech Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., La Pristine Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd., LEO Pharma AS, Mallinckrodt Plc, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Veloxis Pharmaceuticals AS, and Viatris Inc. Also, the vitiligo therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495862/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Energy price cap to rise by £300 more than feared, analysts warn

    Next Tory leader will find it impossible to cut taxes, watchdog warns Blow to Britain’s nuclear ambitions as Sizewell C decision delayed again FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc; Pound and euro drop against stronger dollar Ben Marlow: Unable to even fix its own tanks, Russia's humiliation is now complete Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks declined after the jobs report showed that employment growth remained strong, alleviating recession fears while clearing the path for the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $22

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Putin Says New Sanctions Would Be Catastrophic for Global Energy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Western nations made a mistake by imposing energy sanctions on Russia, and if they persist with further restrictions it will be a catastrophe for global markets, said President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With

  • Why crude released from U.S. oil reserves may have ended up being exported overseas

    U.S. drivers had high hopes that the historic release of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would help ease triple-digit prices of crude oil and reduce gasoline prices at the pump, but costs for both have seen little relief.

  • John Paulson Hid Billions in Secret Trusts, Wife Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson was accused by his wife Jenica of secretly creating a series of trusts to hide billions of dollars in assets from her in their divorce.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Decline as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Jenica Pa

  • U.S. FTC settles with Weber grills over 'right to repair'

    Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the maker of Weber grills, has agreed to scrap some warranty rules as part of a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over consumers' right to repair products that they purchase, the agency said on Thursday. The FTC has pressed companies to drop rules that void warranties or otherwise punish customers who use independent repair shops or third-party parts to repair a wide range of products. "Companies that use their warranties to illegally restrict consumers' right to repair should fix them now," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter deal is reportedly in jeopardy

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down the latest surrounding Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover deal.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • Great Apprehension: Majority of Americans ‘are fearful of losing their job,’ analyst says

    Insight Global President Jessica Calzaretta joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the June jobs report, recession fears, job security, the labor force participation rate, and the outlook for employers.

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Stock futures edge higher as markets digest June jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets and commodities are reacting premarket to the June jobs report.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • New flare-up in the fight over natural gas in Oregon

    A fact-finding report by Oregon regulators is the latest flash point in the widening fight over the future of natural gas in the region. Ahead of a Public Utility Commission hearing next week on the matter, the ratepayer advocate Oregon CUB on Thursday put out a press release attacking a staff draft of the report for “a lack of clarity and overreliance on industry talking points.” The report is intended to inform Public Utility Commission policymaking as regulated natural gas distribution utilities face compliance with the state’s new Climate Protection Program.

  • Is There Any Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond?

    Plummeting sales, widening losses, and crashing comparable-store sales all mean that the home goods retailer now looks like a business that may be too threadbare to save. In late June, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that Mark Tritton was out as president, CEO, and board director and was being replaced on an interim basis by director Sue Gove, who has served in executive capacities at two other retailers, Golfsmith and Zale. It's a long way down from the mountain of hope that surrounded Tritton when he took over executive leadership back in 2019.

  • Gas: ‘I expect to see lower pump prices over the next month or so’, analyst says

    Gas prices have started to slowly decline thanks to decreasing oil prices, and one analyst is expecting that trend to continue throughout the month.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.