Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test/Procedure Volumes Analysis Report 2022 with Profiles of Top Competitors and their Procedural Volume by Type
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.
The market analysis in the IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2021-2026 saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests, and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.
IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2021-2026 includes profiles of the top IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.
The report estimates IVD test procedure volume and IVD pricing for the following segments:
Worldwide IVD Market and Test Volume
Point-of-Care (POC) Market and Test Volume
Clinical Chemistry Market and Test Volume
Molecular Market and Test Volume
Hematology Market and Test Volume
Coagulation Market and Test Volume
Microbiology Market and Test Volume
Blood Banking Market and Test Volume
COVID-19 Market and Test Volume
Histology/Cytology Market and Test Volume
Immunoassay Market and Test Volume
IVD Testing Segments and Global IVD Markets
The companies covered are the following:
Abbott Laboratories
Agilent Technologies
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
bioMerieux Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Dexcom
DiaSorin
Exact Sciences
Hologic, Inc.
Illumina
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
PerkinElmer, Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Roche
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Werfen
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast
Scope & Methodology
About the Author
Chapter Two: Introduction
Industry Trends
COVID 19
Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends
Overview
Demographic Trends
Global Population and Aging
Workforce Reduction
Addressing the Aging Trend
Emerging and Emerged Markets
Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments
IVD Testing Trends
Segment Growth Projections
POC Testing
Clinical Chemistry
Immunoassays
Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)
Molecular Assays
Hematology
Coagulation
Conventional Microbiology
Blood Grouping/Typing
Histology/Cytology
Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets
General
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico, Central & South America
Brazil
Mexico
Other Central & South America
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Peru
Venezuela
All Other Countries & Territories
Western Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
United Kingdom
Other Western Europe
Netherlands
Belgium
Austria
Sweden
Switzerland
Denmark
Portugal
Norway
Greece
Ireland
Finland
All Other Countries & Territories
Eastern Europe
Russia
Other Eastern Europe
Poland
Romania
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Hungary
All Other Countries
Asia/Pacific
China
Japan
Other Asian Countries and Territories
India
South Korea
Australia
Taiwan
Vietnam
Pakistan
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Hong Kong
Philippines
Singapore
New Zealand
All Other Countries & Territories
Middle East
Turkey
Other Middle East
Iran
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
Israel
United Arab Emirates
All Other Countries
Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Nigeria
All Other Countries & Territories
Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures
Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type
POC Self Tests
Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities
Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Coagulation Testing
Fecal Occult Blood Testing
Drugs of Abuse Testing
Pylori Testing
HIV Testing
Infectious Disease
Cholesterol Testing
POC Urinalysis Testing
Other POC Self-Testing
POC Self-Testing Product Sales
Pricing Trends
POC Professional Testing
POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures
POC Professional Critical Care Testing
POC Fertility Testing
POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing
POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing
POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing
POC Professional Coagulation Testing
POC Professional HbA1C Testing
POC Professional Hematology Testing
POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening
POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing
POC Professional Urinalysis Testing
Other POC Professional Testing
POC IVD Product Sales
Pricing Trends
Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures
Types of Tests
General Chemistry
Enzymes
Glucose
Lipids
Proteins
Other Compounds
Blood Gases & Electrolytes
Urinalysis
Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products
Pricing Trends
Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures
Technologies
Labeling Techniques
Enzyme Immunoassays
Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)
Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)
Testing Procedures & Product Sales
Cardiac Markers
Tumor Markers
Autoimmune Conditions
Allergy Conditions
Thyroid Conditions
Proteins
Anemia
Fertility Testing
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Vitamin D
Diabetes/HbA1c
Drugs of Abuse
Infectious Diseases
Instruments
Pricing Trends
Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures
Types of Test
Testing Technologies
Infectious Diseases
Blood Screening
Cancer
Transplant Matching
Thrombophilia SNPs
Inherited Diseases
Other Molecular Tests
Prenatal
Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products
Pricing Trends
Chapter Ten: Laboratory-Based Hematology Procedures
Types of Tests
Global Sales of Hematology Products
Pricing Trends
Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures
Types of Tests
Global Sales of Coagulation Products
Pricing Trends
Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures
Types of Tests
ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents
Manual Panels & Reagents
Blood Culture
Chromogenic Media
Rapid Microbiological Tests
Mass Spectrometry
Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products
ID/AST Panels & Reagents
Blood Culture
Chromogenic Media
Rapid Microbiological Tests
Mass Spectrometry
Pricing Trends
Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures
Types of Tests
Blood Grouping/Typing Product Sales
Pricing Trends
Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures
Types of Tests
Pap Tests
In Situ Hybridization Tests
Immunohistochemistry Tests
Traditional Non-Pap Stains
Circulating Tumor Cells
Flow Cytometry
Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales
Pricing Trends
Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles
Abbott Diagnostics
Agilent Technologies
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
bioMerieux Inc.
BioFire Diagnostics Business
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Dexcom
DiaSorin
Exact Sciences
Hologic, Inc.
Illumina
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
PerkinElmer, Inc
QIAGEN
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Werfen
