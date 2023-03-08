U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,991.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,890.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.75
    +8.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.90
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    -0.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1830
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3190
    +0.2280 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,188.60
    -283.88 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.68
    -6.34 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,426.28
    +117.12 (+0.41%)
     

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories Bolsters Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Source (Plasma, Whole Blood, Urine), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation), Manufacturer (Third party, OEM), End Users (Hospitals, Lab, Research) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global IVD quality control market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 from USD 1.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and January 2023. Players in the global IVD Quality Control market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions.

The product & service segment holds the highest share of the total IVD quality control market during the forecast period

The quality control products segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2021. The increasing number of accredited laboratories to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market.

Serum/plasma-based controls segment accounted for the highest share for the Product and Services in total IVD quality control market during the forecast period

Serum/plasma-based IVD quality controls are highly preferred by laboratories, as they are more stable after manipulation, such as freezing, storage, and lyophilization.; this segment accounted for the largest share of the quality control products market in 2021. The increasing number of IVD tests and the rising need for accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of test results are the key factors driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market

Third-party controls dominated the Manufacturer segmented of IVD quality control market

Based on manufacturer, the IVD quality control market is segmented into OEM controls and third-party controls. The third-party controls segment accounted for the largest share of the manufacturer segment in the global IVD quality control market in 2021. The independent controls segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the third-party controls market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that regulatory bodies recommend independent controls.

During the forecast period, hospitals accounted for the highest share in the end users segment of the global IVD quality control market

The end users of IVD quality controls included in this report are research & academic institutes, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end users (blood banks, local public health laboratories, home health agencies, and nursing homes). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2021, and Clinical laboratories are estimated to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in this market. The increasing burden of infectious diseases across the globe and the growing volume of genetic testing are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is will account for the highest share in the global IVD quality control market

By Region, the global IVD quality control market accounted in this report is divided into five major regions - North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market, followed by Europe. In North America, US accounted for the largest share folowed by Canada. The APAC region has the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories

  • Growing Adoption of Third-Party Quality Controls

  • Rising Demand for External Quality Assessment Support

  • Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

  • Increasing Adoption of PoC Instruments in Developed Regions

Market Restraints

  • Additional Costs and Budget Constraints in Hospitals and Laboratories

  • Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for IVD Tests

Market Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Multianalyte Controls

Market Challenges

  • Stringent Product Approval Process

  • Lack of Regulations for Clinical Laboratory Accreditation in Several Emerging Countries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 IVD Quality Control Market, by Product and Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Quality Control Products
6.2.1 Serum/Plasma-Based Controls
6.2.2 Whole Blood-Based Controls
6.2.3 Urine-Based Controls
6.2.4 Other Controls
6.3 Data Management Solutions
6.4 Quality Assurance Services

7 IVD Quality Control Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immunochemistry
7.3 Clinical Chemistry
7.4 Molecular Diagnostics
7.5 Microbiology
7.6 Hematology
7.7 Coagulation and Hemostasis
7.8 Other Technologies

8 IVD Quality Control Market, by Manufacturer Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Third-Party Controls
8.2.1 Independent Controls
8.2.2 Instrument-Specific Controls
8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls

9 IVD Quality Control Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Clinical Laboratories
9.4 Academic and Research Institutes

10 IVD Quality Control Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bio-Techne Corporation

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Fortress Diagnostics

  • Grifols, S.A.

  • Helena Laboratories Corporation

  • Lgc Limited

  • Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.

  • Microbiologics, Inc.

  • Microbix Biosystems Inc.

  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Qnostics

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Seegene Inc.

  • Sero As

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Streck, Inc.

  • Sun Diagnostics, LLC

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Zeptometrix Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7oltc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market-report-2023-increasing-number-of-accredited-clinical-laboratories-bolsters-growth-301764796.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • America is more energy independent than ever

    The United States is less reliant on foreign energy under President Biden than it was under Trump.

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • Nike Women’s VP/GM Whitney Malkiel Steps Down, Amy Montagne to Take on Role

    Additionally, Cathy Sparks will take on the role of VP/GM of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors

    Williams-Sonoma, Fortune Brands Innovations, Tempur Sealy International and Ethan Allen Interiors have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Offshore Oil And Gas Is Back With More Than $200 Billion In New Investment

    As global fossil fuel demand remains strong and countries look for carbon-friendly production sources, offshore is back in the spotlight

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • TotalEnergies (TTE) to Gain From LNG Focus & Diverse Assets

    TotalEnergies (TTE) is poised to gain from its focus on renewable energy and expanding operations in the global LNG market.

  • Crypto’s Banking Problem Is Not Ironic

    The institution of personal banking is incredibly powerful. If we look at crypto exchanges, Silvergate is so well-liked because a) it gives access to banking in the first place and b) Silvergate ran the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).

  • South America Boosts Efforts to Turn Lithium Into Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- South American nations are stepping up efforts to propel themselves further down the electric-vehicle supply chain by leveraging their vast mineral wealth, expanding processing capacity, and targeting vehicle manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Rais

  • Oil falls by $3/bbl as investors brace for steeper US rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by $3 a barrel on Tuesday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stoked rate hike fears, the dollar strengthened and top crude importer China issued weak data. Brent crude futures shed $2.89, or 3.4%, to settle at $83.29 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by $2.88, or 3.6%, to close at $77.58 per barrel. Powell told Congress the Fed would likely need to increase rates more than expected in light of recent strong economic data, pushing most commodities and financial markets lower.

  • JetBlue Airways Says 'Spirit Deal Is Solution To Lack Of Competition,' Contests Regulatory Overhang

    The Department of Transportation and Department of Justice are reportedly looking to block the prospective merger between JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) on the grounds that the merger would be anti-competitive. Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, said the U.S. government's antitrust regulators had seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset. The airlines have argued that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition. "My sen

  • GM's Cruise to focus on cost cuts as it ramps up robotaxis

    General Motors Co's robotaxi unit Cruise is focusing on cutting costs this year, a top executive said on Monday, as mounting losses in the autonomous vehicle companies have sparked investor concerns and forced some to shut shop. "We'll continue to look at hardware, software - both in terms of component costs as well as the quantity of components that are on the vehicle - and continue to drive cost out as we move forward," Cruise's chief operating officer Gil West said at a technology conference. At Cruise, General Motors burned through nearly $2 billion last year.