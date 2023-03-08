Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Report 2023: Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories Bolsters Growth
DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Source (Plasma, Whole Blood, Urine), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation), Manufacturer (Third party, OEM), End Users (Hospitals, Lab, Research) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IVD quality control market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 from USD 1.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and January 2023. Players in the global IVD Quality Control market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions.
The product & service segment holds the highest share of the total IVD quality control market during the forecast period
The quality control products segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2021. The increasing number of accredited laboratories to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market.
Serum/plasma-based controls segment accounted for the highest share for the Product and Services in total IVD quality control market during the forecast period
Serum/plasma-based IVD quality controls are highly preferred by laboratories, as they are more stable after manipulation, such as freezing, storage, and lyophilization.; this segment accounted for the largest share of the quality control products market in 2021. The increasing number of IVD tests and the rising need for accuracy, reliability, and reproducibility of test results are the key factors driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market
Third-party controls dominated the Manufacturer segmented of IVD quality control market
Based on manufacturer, the IVD quality control market is segmented into OEM controls and third-party controls. The third-party controls segment accounted for the largest share of the manufacturer segment in the global IVD quality control market in 2021. The independent controls segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the third-party controls market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the fact that regulatory bodies recommend independent controls.
During the forecast period, hospitals accounted for the highest share in the end users segment of the global IVD quality control market
The end users of IVD quality controls included in this report are research & academic institutes, hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end users (blood banks, local public health laboratories, home health agencies, and nursing homes). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2021, and Clinical laboratories are estimated to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in this market. The increasing burden of infectious diseases across the globe and the growing volume of genetic testing are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.
North America is will account for the highest share in the global IVD quality control market
By Region, the global IVD quality control market accounted in this report is divided into five major regions - North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market, followed by Europe. In North America, US accounted for the largest share folowed by Canada. The APAC region has the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories
Growing Adoption of Third-Party Quality Controls
Rising Demand for External Quality Assessment Support
Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
Increasing Adoption of PoC Instruments in Developed Regions
Market Restraints
Additional Costs and Budget Constraints in Hospitals and Laboratories
Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for IVD Tests
Market Opportunities
Rising Demand for Multianalyte Controls
Market Challenges
Stringent Product Approval Process
Lack of Regulations for Clinical Laboratory Accreditation in Several Emerging Countries
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 IVD Quality Control Market, by Product and Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Quality Control Products
6.2.1 Serum/Plasma-Based Controls
6.2.2 Whole Blood-Based Controls
6.2.3 Urine-Based Controls
6.2.4 Other Controls
6.3 Data Management Solutions
6.4 Quality Assurance Services
7 IVD Quality Control Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immunochemistry
7.3 Clinical Chemistry
7.4 Molecular Diagnostics
7.5 Microbiology
7.6 Hematology
7.7 Coagulation and Hemostasis
7.8 Other Technologies
8 IVD Quality Control Market, by Manufacturer Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Third-Party Controls
8.2.1 Independent Controls
8.2.2 Instrument-Specific Controls
8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls
9 IVD Quality Control Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Clinical Laboratories
9.4 Academic and Research Institutes
10 IVD Quality Control Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories
Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bio-Techne Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Fortress Diagnostics
Grifols, S.A.
Helena Laboratories Corporation
Lgc Limited
Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.
Microbiologics, Inc.
Microbix Biosystems Inc.
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
Qnostics
Quidel Corporation
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Roche Diagnostics
Seegene Inc.
Sero As
Siemens Healthineers
Streck, Inc.
Sun Diagnostics, LLC
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Zeptometrix Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7oltc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market-report-2023-increasing-number-of-accredited-clinical-laboratories-bolsters-growth-301764796.html
SOURCE Research and Markets