The Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 33.16 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the in-vitro diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $ 33. 16 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03457048/?utm_source=GNW
89% during the forecast period. Our report on the in-vitro diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases, high demand for personalized medicine, and increasing investments in drug discovery.
The in-vitro diagnostics market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.

The in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented as below:
By Technology
• Immunoassay
• Molecular diagnostics
• Clinical chemistry
• Hematology
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the technological advances in in-vitro diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the in-vitro diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, the global adoption of advanced treatment solutions and innovations in the digital in-vitro diagnostics sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the in-vitro diagnostics market covers the following areas:
• In-vitro diagnostics market sizing
• In-vitro diagnostics market forecast
• In-vitro diagnostics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-vitro diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Co., BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Illumina Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the in-vitro diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03457048/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


