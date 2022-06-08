Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2022: Access to 850+ Deals Entered into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Company Logo

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 In Vitro Diagnostics deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest In Vitro Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for In Vitro Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the In Vitro Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 850 online deal records of actual In Vitro Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in In Vitro Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of In Vitro Diagnostics technologies and products.



Key benefits



Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual In Vitro Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

Insight into terms included in a In Vitro Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to In Vitro Diagnostics contract documents

Leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals by value since 2010

Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

In Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for In Vitro Diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 In Vitro Diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 In Vitro Diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 In Vitro Diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 In Vitro Diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top In Vitro Diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - In Vitro Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. In Vitro Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



