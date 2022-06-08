U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.75
    -18.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,024.00
    -141.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,660.75
    -50.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.80
    -9.80 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.80
    +0.39 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -0.71 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6570
    +1.0410 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,530.76
    +926.99 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.71
    +21.07 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.63
    -17.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2022: Access to 850+ Deals Entered into by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 In Vitro Diagnostics deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest In Vitro Diagnostics agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering In Vitro Diagnostics partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for In Vitro Diagnostics deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the In Vitro Diagnostics partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 850 online deal records of actual In Vitro Diagnostics deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in In Vitro Diagnostics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of In Vitro Diagnostics technologies and products.

Key benefits

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of In Vitro Diagnostics deal trends since 2010

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Detailed access to actual In Vitro Diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

  • Identify most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

  • Insight into terms included in a In Vitro Diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to In Vitro Diagnostics contract documents

  • Leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals by value since 2010

  • Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers since 2010

In Global In Vitro Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers
2.4. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering by deal type
2.5. In Vitro Diagnostics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for In Vitro Diagnostics partnering
2.6.1 In Vitro Diagnostics partnering headline values
2.6.2 In Vitro Diagnostics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 In Vitro Diagnostics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 In Vitro Diagnostics royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading In Vitro Diagnostics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top In Vitro Diagnostics deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics dealmakers
4.3. Most active In Vitro Diagnostics partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - In Vitro Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. In Vitro Diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - In Vitro Diagnostics dealmaking by technology type

Appendices

Appendix 1 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - In Vitro Diagnostics deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking

Companies Mentioned

  • HelixBind

  • WuXi Biologics

  • Aytu BioPharma

  • Roka Bioscience

  • Zora Biosciences

  • Mesa Biotech

  • Sensible Medical Innovations

  • MyLabBox

  • Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

  • Unilabs

  • AmpTec

  • Glytec

  • Nordic Biolabs

  • Public Health England

  • America's Choice Provider Network

  • Clinical Genomics

  • Clinical Reference Laboratory

  • LifeScan

  • American Medical Depot

  • American Pathology Partners

  • MagnaCare

  • Lucence

  • Advanced Biological Laboratories

  • Advanced Cooling Therapy

  • Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Group

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

  • Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

  • Accuscience

  • Mayo Clinic

  • Enzo Clinical Labs

  • MicroCoat Biotechnologie

  • BioTecon Diagnostics

  • AliveCor

  • Sintact Medical Systems

  • PredictImmune

  • Collective Medical

  • Trivector Biomed

  • XCellCure

  • Sensocure

  • Photocure ASA

  • PAVmed

  • Eckerd College

  • Oxford Immunotec

  • United Nations Children Fund

  • United States Agency for International Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nju7ps


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • Western Digital Reaches Settlement With Activist Investor Elliott

    The company says it will consider alternatives including a split of traditional hard drives from flash memory.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Taiwan's TSMC says no plans for now to build factories in Europe

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Wednesday it has no concrete plans for factories in Europe - remarks that come amid efforts by the European Union to encourage Taiwanese firms to manufacture chips there. With many industries suffering from a global shortage of semiconductors, Taiwan and the EU held high level trade talks last week with chip cooperation at the top of the agenda. In February, the EU unveiled the European Chips Act, with the bloc mentioning Taiwan as one of the "like-minded partners" Europe would like to work with.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Judge gives former Tesla worker a deadline to accept $15 million payout over racism

    A federal judge on Tuesday gave a Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc two weeks to decide whether to accept $15 million in damages over racial abuse at the electric car company, far below the $137 million a jury had awarded. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said Owen Diaz identified no controlling question of law to justify an immediate appeal of the reduced award, which includes $1.5 million of compensatory damages and $13.5 million of punitive damages. Diaz alleged that his colleagues and a supervisor subjected him to a hostile work environment that included slurs, caricatures and swastikas in his nine months working at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California in 2015 and 2016.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Draws Investor Suit Over Spam Account Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A Twitter Inc. shareholder wants a judge to force the social-media platform to hand over internal files about spam and fake accounts that have become a hot-button issue in billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the company. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop E

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t

  • AZ man spent 17 days in jail for crime he didn’t commit. He blames American Airlines

    “I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” the man’s attorney said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • Oil prices advance on low oil inventories expectation

    Oil prices drifted higher on Wednesday, anticipating a report of low U.S. oil stocks, while expectations of solid demand in the upcoming driving season also lent support. Brent crude futures for August were up 40 cents, or 0.3%, at $120.97 a barrel at 0649 GMT after closing on Tuesday at the highest since May 31. Analysts polled by Reuters expect data for last week to show another drawdown of U.S. crude inventories, although gasoline and distillates stocks could edge higher.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.