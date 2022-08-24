U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,890.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,902.25
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.04
    +1.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4780
    -0.2440 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,374.30
    -85.59 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.72
    +3.82 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.88
    -31.23 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Report 2022: Integration of Artificial Intelligence Presents Exciting Prospects for Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market
Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End Use (Clinical, Academic Research), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 193.2 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The market has witnessed advancements in microscopes and microscope-related equipment for use in in-vitro fertilization. Artificial Intelligence (AI), embryo assessment, and sperm selection are some of the applications targeted for innovation.

Manufacturers are providing upright microscopes, digital microscope cameras, and software to view images together as a sperm analysis system to provide the complete solution for semen analysis. Moreover, as sperm analysis can be better studied by maintaining a certain temperature of the sample, manufacturers are coupling the use of such devices along with an upright microscope. For instance, PROiSER provides ISAS HEAT, a slide warmer, compatible with its UB200i upright microscope used along with Computer Assisted Semen Analysis (CASA) systems.

The demand for In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedures is now increasing due to the relaxation of traveling restrictions and supporting government guidelines. For instance, the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) announced that there is a need to ensure reproductive care with maximal safety as we will have to continue to live with a COVID-19.

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Report Highlights

  • Based on the end-use, the clinical segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue. IVF clinics provide a range of services, including healthy oocyte identification, semen analysis, ICSI, embryo monitoring, and freezing and storage of embryos.

  • The clinical segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing adoption of IVF treatment. Moreover, manufacturers are developing innovative products with integrated technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

  • Europe held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 due to factors such as the high cost of IVF treatment and the availability of reimbursement. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030 due to the initiatives to create awareness regarding IVF treatment in countries such as India.

  • The IVF microscopes market is saturated with many prominent players. The companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as product innovation, market expansion, and introduction of advanced technology to stay competitive in the market.

  • For instance, in February 2019, Opto GmbH debuted the DualStation embryo imaging microscope. The DualStation is designed to provide all the optical techniques and imaging requirements used by IVF processes into a single enclosed embryo chamber.

Market Drivers

  • Increased adoption due to improving success rate

  • Technological advancements

Market Restraints

  • Restraining IVF guidelines

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives

Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 5 In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market: End-use Analysis

Chapter 6 In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Linkam Scientific Instruments

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Leica Microsystems

  • Meiji Techno

  • Zeiss

  • Euromex Microscopen B.V.

  • Labomed Europe B.V.

  • Nikon Corporation

  • Narishige Group

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

  • Sutter Instrument Company

  • Tritech Research, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2t8se

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Twitter whistleblower adds additional concerns to platform's lawsuit against Elon Musk

    Legal reporter Alexis Keenan outlines how security and user data information alleged by a whistleblower will impact Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • LNG Stocks To Watch As Natural Gas Prices Retreat From 14-Year Highs

    LNG stocks were mixed Tuesday as U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. A reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal appeared to trigger the price decline. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to resume at the Quintana, Texas, export terminal in early November, vs. earlier estimates for October....

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Elon Musk may have 'waived due diligence' in Twitter deal lawsuit: Lawyer

    Berenzweig Leonard, LLP, Managing Partner Seth Berenzweig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ongoing lawsuit between Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • OXY Stock: Is Warren Buffett's Energy Play A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • ‘You don’t want to die at your desk sending an email.’ Beyond the numbers, are you ready to retire?

    Once you determine how much money you need to retire, you need to figure out how you'll actually spend your time.

  • German gas storage now more than 80% full, even with Russia deliveries cut

    Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Oil Volatile on 'Iran Fear'; Saudis Threaten OPEC Cuts to Seize Back Control

    The State Department's response came after news outlet Axios reported earlier on Monday that the White House seemed to be back-pedaling on giving the nuclear deal seeing a new phase of life, apparently to appease growing Israeli discontent over the matter.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing

  • Halliburton Leads Energy Stocks Higher on Hints of OPEC+ Production Cut

    FEATURE Energy was the best-performing sector Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that OPEC+ might cut its oil output. In an interview with Bloomberg, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said recent market volatility means that the futures market has become increasingly disconnected, which could cause OPEC+ to curb production.

  • Coffee Lovers Set for Price Pain as Vietnam Reserves Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s vast hoard of coffee beans is shrinking, a phenomenon that’s set to push rising global prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid Test RuleStockpiles will halve by the

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas falls 5% on delay of Freeport LNG plant restart

    Freeport LNG said it expects partial recovery to begin in early to mid-November, not October as originally estimated. Prices reversed course on the Freeport news, and there was also some technical selling, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group. This should boost demand for relatively cheaper U.S. LNG shipments which have been limited by shutdown of the Freeport plant, which supplies about 20% of U.S. LNG exports.

  • 8 Stocks to Play Pumped-Up Natural-Gas Prices

    Crude oil is down some 25% from its highs, but natural-gas prices are still soaring. Investors can play the surge by buying gas producers like Range Resources, or companies with exposure to liquefied natural gas such as Cheniere Energy.

  • Chinese battery giant CATL posts strong Q2 profit on robust EV sales

    CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, more than doubled its profit in the second quarter as Chinese authorities rolled out incentives to boost EV sales to cushion the impact of lockdowns during the period. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit of 6.68 billion yuan ($974.61 million) from April to June, according to Reuters calculations based on the company's filings, up 164% from a year ago. Revenue also surged to 64.29 billion yuan in the three-month period, from 24.91 billion yuan a year ago, Reuters calculations showed.

  • Europe’s Natural-Gas Crunch Sparks Global Battle for Tankers

    Charter rates and prices for new LNG tankers have surged as Europe looks for alternative natural-gas supplies after Russia squeezed flows.

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • China's emergence as an EV powerhouse has been a long time coming

    American ingenuity may have initially ushered in the EV era, but it’s been China’s relentless commoditization of the technology that has put the asian nation’s automakers at the forefront of the global electric vehicle race.