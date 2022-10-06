Global In Vivo CRO Market Report 2022: Implementation of International Standards by Contract Manufacturers Fueling Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vivo CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Rodent, Non-Rodent), by GLP Type (Non-GLP, GLP Toxicology), by Indication (Pain Management, Oncology), by Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global in vivo CRO market size is expected to reach USD 7.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on core competencies by the pharmaceutical players coupled with economic efficiency offered for outsourcing is expected to boost the demand.

In addition, the CROs are equipped with a competent workforce capable of performing a diverse number of tasks along with being well-versed through regulatory requirements. Also, the pressure from the increasing competition owing to the rapid growth of generics, patent expirations, and introduction of biosimilar equivalents are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to take the aid of such organizations.

Increasing mergers and collaborations have propelled the value of pharmaceutical outsourcing with major industry contributors expanding into developing regions. The year 2015 experienced high valued transactions as a result of LabCorp acquiring Covance for USD 5.5 billion and the Chinese Private Equity Group acquiring WuXifor for USD 3.3 billion. The patent cliff, high research and development cost involved, and globalization in the clinical trial process has driven the market.

In Vivo CRO Market Report Highlights

Rodent-based In vivo CRO led the market in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Mice are the most used animal for preclinical evaluation and accounted for almost 76% of the market share in 2018..

Based on indication, oncology held the largest market share in 2018, attributed to the increasing number of cancer cases and the focus of pharmaceutical players on introducing novel drug treatments with fewer side-effects.

North America led the global In vivo CRO market in 2018 owing to the presence of technologically advanced CROs.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, huge patient base, presence of untapped opportunities, and economic development, are some factors responsible for the rapid growth.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Changing Regulatory Landscape

Increase in Offshoring Medical Device Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

Rising Demand for Advanced Products

Implementation of International Standards by Contract Manufacturers

Rising Price Competition and Requirement to Reduce Cost

Increasing Complexity Concerning Product Design and Engineering

Market Restraints

Compliance Issues while Outsourcing

Changing Scenarios in Developing Countries

Regulatory and Legal Compliance

Contractual Obligation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. In Vivo CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. In Vivo CRO Market: Type Segment Analysis



Chapter 5. In Vivo CRO Market: GLP Type Segment Analysis



Chapter 6. In Vivo CRO Market: Indication Segment Analysis



Chapter 7. In Vivo CRO Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Quintiles

Charles River Laboratories

Icon Plc

Covance Inc

Paraxel International

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Theorem Clinical Research

InVentiv Health

Wuxi AppTec, Inc

AMERICAN PRECLINICAL GLP TYPE, LLC.

EVOTEC (US), INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52howv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-vivo-cro-market-report-2022-implementation-of-international-standards-by-contract-manufacturers-fueling-sector-301642832.html

SOURCE Research and Markets