U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.30
    -27.98 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,040.94
    -232.93 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,088.83
    -59.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.80
    -1.89 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.07
    +0.31 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9799
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0590 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1130
    -0.0192 (-1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9640
    +0.3540 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,050.57
    +76.84 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.36
    -6.77 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Global In Vivo CRO Market Report 2022: Implementation of International Standards by Contract Manufacturers Fueling Sector

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In Vivo CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Rodent, Non-Rodent), by GLP Type (Non-GLP, GLP Toxicology), by Indication (Pain Management, Oncology), by Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global in vivo CRO market size is expected to reach USD 7.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing focus on core competencies by the pharmaceutical players coupled with economic efficiency offered for outsourcing is expected to boost the demand.

In addition, the CROs are equipped with a competent workforce capable of performing a diverse number of tasks along with being well-versed through regulatory requirements. Also, the pressure from the increasing competition owing to the rapid growth of generics, patent expirations, and introduction of biosimilar equivalents are encouraging pharmaceutical companies to take the aid of such organizations.

Increasing mergers and collaborations have propelled the value of pharmaceutical outsourcing with major industry contributors expanding into developing regions. The year 2015 experienced high valued transactions as a result of LabCorp acquiring Covance for USD 5.5 billion and the Chinese Private Equity Group acquiring WuXifor for USD 3.3 billion. The patent cliff, high research and development cost involved, and globalization in the clinical trial process has driven the market.

In Vivo CRO Market Report Highlights

  • Rodent-based In vivo CRO led the market in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Mice are the most used animal for preclinical evaluation and accounted for almost 76% of the market share in 2018..

  • Based on indication, oncology held the largest market share in 2018, attributed to the increasing number of cancer cases and the focus of pharmaceutical players on introducing novel drug treatments with fewer side-effects.

  • North America led the global In vivo CRO market in 2018 owing to the presence of technologically advanced CROs.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, huge patient base, presence of untapped opportunities, and economic development, are some factors responsible for the rapid growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Changing Regulatory Landscape

  • Increase in Offshoring Medical Device Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

  • Rising Demand for Advanced Products

  • Implementation of International Standards by Contract Manufacturers

  • Rising Price Competition and Requirement to Reduce Cost

  • Increasing Complexity Concerning Product Design and Engineering

Market Restraints

  • Compliance Issues while Outsourcing

  • Changing Scenarios in Developing Countries

  • Regulatory and Legal Compliance

  • Contractual Obligation

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. In Vivo CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. In Vivo CRO Market: Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 5. In Vivo CRO Market: GLP Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. In Vivo CRO Market: Indication Segment Analysis

Chapter 7. In Vivo CRO Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Quintiles

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Icon Plc

  • Covance Inc

  • Paraxel International

  • Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

  • Theorem Clinical Research

  • InVentiv Health

  • Wuxi AppTec, Inc

  • AMERICAN PRECLINICAL GLP TYPE, LLC.

  • EVOTEC (US), INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52howv

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-vivo-cro-market-report-2022-implementation-of-international-standards-by-contract-manufacturers-fueling-sector-301642832.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best EV stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. Countries around the world are pushing policies to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the […]

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asi

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • 2 Stocks Jumping in Thursday's Premarket Trading

    The stock market continued to try to build a base on Thursday after a punishing first nine months of 2022. Futures markets for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) showed the likelihood of a flat start when regular trading begins this morning. Below, you'll learn more about why Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) are on investors' radar Thursday morning and whether their latest moves could be the beginning of a broader move higher.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Pinterest stock jumps on a Goldman Sachs upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Pinterest stock after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Why We're Not Concerned About The Southern Company's (NYSE:SO) Share Price

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.8x The Southern Company ( NYSE:SO ) may be sending very bearish signals...

  • ‘Right now is an awesome time to invest,’ says captain of stock market ‘retail bros’ Dave Portnoy, who made $2 million trading during pandemic’s height

    Outspoken Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks that investors might miss opportunities to invest in the stock market if they are dominated by fear.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded roughly 5% lower as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) both traded about 6% down. Yesterday, stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by only 25 basis points instead of the 50-point hike that was expected.

  • Treasuries Liquidity Problem Exposes Fed to ‘Biggest Nightmare’

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bout of global financial volatility has heightened concerns about regulators’ continuing failure to resolve liquidity problems with US Treasuries -- the debt that serves as a benchmark for the world.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to A