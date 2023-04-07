Global Voice and Data 3G/4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker 2023: Covering 200 Operators Including AMC, AT&T Wireless, Africell, Airtel (previously Zain), BASE and Bell
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Voice and Data 3G/4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge.
The author has researched and collated prices for post and prepaid price plans from 200 operators across Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allows for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 3,000 and plus price plans covered.
In this continuously updated service based on a survey of global mobile network providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.
Key highlights of the database include:
200 operators (contiguously expanding)
95 countries (continuously expanding)
Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in
tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison
Services covered include Voice plans, Smartphone plans, BlackBerry plans, iPhone plans, iPad plans
A range of data points are included, connection, rental, inclusive allowances (voice, SMS, MMS, data and other), set-up charges, billing increments and usage rates (voice domestic, IDD, SMS, MMS and data).
Relevant notes are provided for each pricing plan
All prices are updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.
Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes
Enquiry service provided by the Mobile Tariff Specialist with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing
Subscription includes:
4 Updates per annum
Summary report with each update
FREE Enquiry Service
Who should subscribe to this service:
Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries
Telecommunication operators active in the mobile and fixed markets
Telecommunication Managers in Enterprise organisations that need to keep track of the availability of pricing plans and the latest development in mobile prices
Software and equipment vendors
Consultancies
Investors, Venture Capital companies and financial institutions
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
2 degrees
3
A1 (M-Tel)
A1 Mobilkom
A1 Slovenia (Si Mobil)
AIS
AMC
AT&T Wireless
Africell
Airtel (previously Zain)
BASE
Bell
Bite
Bouygues Telecom
CSL
CST movel
CTM
Celcom
China Mobile
Claro
Comium
Comores telecom HURI
Cyta-Vodafone
DTAC
DiGi
Dialog
Digicel
Djezzy
Djibouti Telecom
DoCoMo
EE
EMT
Eagle Mobile
Econet
Eir (previously Meteor)
Elisa (Saunalahti)
Entel
Epic (previously MTN)
Ethio Telecom
Free Mobile
Go
IAM
Iliad
Jazz
KPN Mobile
LUXGSM
Leo
M1
MTN
Magenta (prev. T-Mobile)
Mascom
Mattel
Maxis
Meo (TMN)
Mobilis
Mobistar
Mobitel - Zain
Moov (Telecel Togo)
Movistar
NOS(previously Optimus)
Netcom
O2 Telefonica
Ooredoo
Optus
Orange (Meditel)
Orange (airtel (Zain/CelTel))
Orange Senegal
P4 (Play)
Plus GSM
Proximus
Rogers
SFR
Safaricom
Salt (previously Orange)
SingTel
SmarTone-Vodafone
Softbank
Spark (Telekom NZ)
Star Telecom (Vibo)
Starhub
Sunrise
Swisscom
T-Mobile (prev EraGSM)
TIM
TPG
Taiwan Mobile
Tango
Telefonica O2
Telekom
Telekom (T-Mobile)
Telenor (Globul)
Telfort
Telia (Omnitel)
Telia DK
TeliaSonera Mobil
Telstra/Sub-brand Belong
Tre
Turkcell
Unitel SARL
VIP
Verizon
Viettel
Vivo
Vodafone
Vodafone (Mumbai)
Wind
WindTre
Yoigo
YouSee (TDC)
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugk29j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-voice-and-data-3g4g-smartphone-tariff-tracker-2023-covering-200-operators-including-amc-att-wireless-africell-airtel-previously-zain-base-and-bell-301792414.html
SOURCE Research and Markets