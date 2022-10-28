U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market to Reach $62.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) estimated at US$29. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033267/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unified Communication & Collaboration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$23.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security & Emergency Alarms segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR

The Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Applications Segment to Record 11% CAGR

In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Aerohive Networks, Inc.
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Aruba Networks, Inc.
Avaya Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Dell Inc.
Extreme Networks, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
Zebra Technologies Corporation


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unified Communication & Collaboration by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Unified Communication &
Collaboration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Unified Communication &
Collaboration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security & Emergency Alarms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Security & Emergency Alarms
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Security & Emergency
Alarms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential & SOHO by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential & SOHO by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential & SOHO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency
Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency
Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency
Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency
Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency
Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Voice
over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency
Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential &
SOHO and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Voice over Wireless LAN
(VoWLAN) by End-Use - Residential & SOHO and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Residential & SOHO and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified
Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Voice over Wireless
LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Unified Communication &
Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Voice over
Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security &
Emergency Alarms and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033267/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


