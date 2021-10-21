U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Global VoIP Services Market Report 2021: 2020 Data, Estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and CAGR Projections Through 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VoIP Services Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for VoIP services should grow from $85.2 billion in 2021 to $102.5 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report provides an overview of the global market for VoIP services and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on call type, access type, service type, end-use, medium, end-user industry and region.

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is the digital form of voice communications done using internet networks, and it has replaced analog phone systems. Generally, VoIP uses internet protocols (IPs) to connect Private Branch Exchanges (PBXs), and it is capable of interchanging rich voice, video, and data exchange services.

VoIP uses packet-switched networks to make communication and is seen as the replacement of old Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) telephony. VoIP is no longer limited only to voice services and now various multimedia protocols provide video services too.

Despite the havoc and devastation, it caused in other sectors of the global economy, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the market for VoIP services, especially in industries such as IT and telecom, BFSI and retail. As a result of pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions, most companies enabled their employees to work from home, and education institutes also started offering online classes to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition, most of the countries are presently testing the 5G, which will further enhance the connectivity across the industries. Moreover, as the pandemic subsides, a number of companies in the VoIP industry are expected to move their services over to the cloud, and this shift is expected to drive the rapid adoption of cloud-based VoIP services.

It is expected that the adoption of VoIP services will continue even after the pandemic ends. As VoIP had served as a cost-efficient alternative to traditional phone systems, it has played an important role in streamlining business calls and internal communications between co-workers during the pandemic. Thus, it is expected that businesses will continue to use VoIP services in the future.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current trends in the VoIP services market, and it concludes with detailed profiles of the major players and strategies adopted by the players to enhance their market presence.

All throughout, the report estimates the global market size for VoIP services in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

The Report Includes

  • The corporate VoIP services market should grow from $68.3 billion in 2021 to $83.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

  • The individual VoIP services market should grow from $16.9 billion in 2021 to $19.5 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Estimation of the market size and market forecast for the VoIP services industry, and corresponding market share analysis by call type, access type, service type, medium, region, end-use, and end-user industry

  • Highlights of the industry value chain analysis, opportunity assessment, technology updates, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

  • Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments

  • Emphasis on major driving trends and challenges affecting the VoIP services market and its sub-segments

  • Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

  • Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

  • Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including Cisco Systems, Verizon Communications Inc., Microsoft Corp., Zoom Video Communications Inc., Ooma Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Background

  • Market Overview

  • What is VoIP?

  • How Does It Work?

  • Evolution of VoIP

  • Main Features of VoIP

  • Comparison of PSTN vs. VoIP

  • Advantages and Disadvantages of VoIP

  • Advantages of Using VoIP Services for Businesses, Consumers and Service Providers

  • Business Users

  • Service Providers

  • VoIP Classification

  • Need for VoIP Classification

  • VoIP Classification

  • How to Choose VoIP Service Providers

  • Regulatory Challenges

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Market Challenges

  • Trends in VoIP Services

  • Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

  • Advanced Video Conferencing Services

  • Customizable Features

  • Adoption of BYOD

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact Outlook

  • Post-COVID-19 Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Call Type

  • Introduction

  • International VoIP

  • Domestic VoIP

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Access Type

  • Introduction

  • Computer to Computer

  • Advantages

  • Disadvantages

  • Computer to Phone

  • Advantages

  • Disadvantages

  • Phone to Phone

  • Advantages

  • Disadvantages

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service Type

  • Introduction

  • SIP Trunking

  • Hosted IP PBX

  • Managed IP PBX

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Type

  • Introduction

  • Individuals

  • Corporate

  • SMEs

  • Large Enterprises

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Medium

  • Introduction

  • Fixed

  • Mobile

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown, by End-User Industry

  • Introduction

  • IT & Telecom

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Retail

  • Education

  • Hospitality

  • Others

  • Transportation and Logistics

  • Military and Defense

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Residential

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Competition

  • Recent Developments

  • Expansions and Mergers

  • Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Product/Service Launches and Developments

  • Players' Service Plans and Pricing Outlook

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

  • 8X8 Inc.

  • ALE International SAS

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dialpad Inc.

  • Fuze Inc.

  • Inphonex Group

  • Intrado Corp.

  • Logmein Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Mitel Networks Corp.

  • Nextiva Inc.

  • Ooma Inc.

  • Phone Power Llc

  • Rakuten Viber (Viber Media S.A R.L.)

  • Ringcentral Inc.

  • T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vonage Holdings Corp.

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvkk8s

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


