U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +19.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,055.00
    +185.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,616.75
    +58.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.90
    +18.20 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    +1.12 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    -0.50 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8770
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,991.75
    -347.38 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.37
    -12.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.08
    +24.87 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Global Vulnerability Management Market, Forecast to 2025

ReportLinker

Business operations and consumer engagements are rapidly moving to an environment that is permanently online and permanently connected. End consumers demand a user experience that enables them to switch between multiple applications and devices seamlessly.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vulnerability Management Market, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867521/?utm_source=GNW


However, a seamless customer experience across numerous applications requires an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications.This, in turn, expands the attack surface of an enterprise by increasing exposure to cyber adversaries.

A complex enterprise network with several applications, third-party integrations, devices, and the database has led to a rise in vulnerabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting work-from-home economy have expanded the attack surface of organizations.

Organizations are placing a higher emphasis on protecting cloud-based applications, devices, and the human factor of security. Vulnerability management has evolved significantly from its late 1990s origins as network scanners. Initially, these scanners were designed to probe servers for vulnerabilities and provided long lists of vulnerable endpoints. Today, scan technology has expanded to include all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices. Vulnerability management now has much more concise reporting. Ranking vulnerabilities in terms of risk is a vital triaging aspect of vulnerability management. In the Global Vulnerability Management Market research, the analyst classifies two different VM product types:
• Vulnerability Assessment: A platform or tool that scans the network, devices, applications, and other IT environments to discover vulnerabilities.
• Vulnerability Prioritization & Remediation: A platform or tool that ingests vulnerability data, prioritizes the vulnerabilities based on risk level or other metrics, and provides remediation options.This study focuses on market trends and the global growth outlook for VM solutions, with a deep-dive analysis of regions including
• North America
• EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa)
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• Central and Latin America Likewise, the study provides breakdowns by business size
• Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) (1 to 1,000 employees)
• Mid-size enterprises (1,001 to 5,000 employees)
• Large enterprises (more than 5,000 employees)
Author: Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867521/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • How the Covid crisis is making retirement inequality worse

    At least 1.7 million extra older workers have retired early as a result of the pandemic, research finds

  • The Economy of Canada: An Explainer

    Understand Canada's key industries, main trading partners, and key stats such as GDP and GDP per capita.

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.

  • Microsoft rolls out new features for its Teams app

    Jared Spataro, Microsoft CVP of Modern Work, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new Teams app features and his outlook for the future of hybrid work.&nbsp;

  • Why Online Sports Gambling Companies May Never Earn Much Money

    The industry is spending heavily on marketing and advertising, but Richard Greenfield of Lightshed Partners says there will be a limit to the size of the market.

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • UPS To Hire More Than 100K Seasonal Workers For Peak

    UPS Inc. said Thursday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming peak holiday shipping season, roughly the same number that the transport and logistics giant hired during the 2020 peak season. UPS (NYSE: UPS) said it is hiring for full- and part-time positions for drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers. The latter is expected to become an increasingly important part of UPS' peak delivery landscape, as well as an increasingly conte

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Wells Fargo hit with new $250 million fine for failure to pay back wronged customers

    The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had not met the requirements of a 2018 consent order, when the regulator ordered the bank to pay back customers who were charged excessive or improper fees. Specifically, the OCC said Wells Fargo's efforts to identify and pay back customers who had been previously harmed by the bank were insufficient, citing "significant deficiencies" in its earlier attempt. As part of that earlier consent order, the bank had been directed to create a program to identify wronged customers and pay them restitution.

  • Microsoft Scraps Return-to-Office Plan as Delta Variant Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is scrapping plans to fully reopen offices by Oct. 4, saying it can no longer give a date for returning to work because the pandemic is too unpredictable. “Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance,” the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said in a blog post Thurs

  • Starting salaries rise at fastest pace in 24 years as labour shortage bites

    Salaries for new recruits have surged at the fastest rate in nearly a quarter of a century as companies battle against a shortage of labour.