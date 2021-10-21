U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Global Wafer Handling Robots Market 2021-2027 - Opportunities in Growing Factory Automation / Advancements in Robotic Vision Systems / Rising Demand for Wafers in 3D Structure

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Size By Product, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Wafer Handling Robots Market size was valued at USD 711.40 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2020 to 2027.

The global semiconductor industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics across the globe.

According to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) report, worldwide sales revenue of semiconductors reached $39.0 billion for the month of October 2020, a rise of 6.0% compared to the October 2019 total of $36.8 billion and 3.1% higher than the September 2020 total of $37.9 billion. Furthermore, as per the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics WSTS industry forecast, the global annual sales of semiconductors will increase by 8.4% in 2021.

This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Wafer Handling Robots Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Wafer Handling Robots Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Wafer Handling Robots Market.

It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Wafer Handling Robots Market.

The major players in the market are Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.), Kensington Laboratories, Nidec Sankyo Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, RORZE Corporation, Brooks Automation, Ludl Electronic Products, JEL Corporation, and ISEL Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Geographical
Analysis (Cagr %)
3.3 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market, by Product (Usd Million)
3.4 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market, by Application (Usd Million)
3.5 Future Market Opportunities
3.6 Global Market Split

4 Market Outlook
4.1 Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Outloo
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Booming Semiconductor Industry
4.2.2 Rising Adoption of Mems Technology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Initial Installation and Maintenance Costs
4.3.2 Delay of Investment Plans for Capacity Expansion By
Wafer Manufacturers Due to Covid-19
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Growing Factory Automation Trend
4.4.2 Advancements in Robotic Vision Systems
4.4.3 Rising Demand for Wafers in 3D Structure
4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Global Wafer Handling Robots Market

5 Market, by Product
5.1 Overview
5.2 Vacuum Wafer Handling Robots
5.3 Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots

6 Market, by Application
6.1 Overview
6.2 200Mm Wafer Size
6.3 300Mm Wafer Size
6.4 Others

7 Market, by Geography
7.1 Overview

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview
8.2 Company Market Ranking Analysis

9 Company Profiles

  • Kawasaki Robotics

  • Kensington Laboratories

  • Nidec Sankyo Corporation

  • DAIHEN Corporation

  • RORZE Corporation

  • Brooks Automation

  • Ludl Electronic Products

  • JEL Corporation

  • ISEL Germany

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6rmtf3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wafer-handling-robots-market-2021-2027---opportunities-in-growing-factory-automation--advancements-in-robotic-vision-systems--rising-demand-for-wafers-in-3d-structure-301405614.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

