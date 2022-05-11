U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

Global Wafer Level Packaging Market Is Expected to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in adoption of high-speed, compact size, and less expensive electronic products drives the growth of the global wafer level packaging market.

Portland, OR, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,Wafer Level Packaging Market by Technology (Fan in wafer level packaging, Fan out wafer level packaging), by Type (3D TSV WLP, 2.5D TSV WLP, WLCSP, Nano WLP, Others), by End User (Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.” According to the report, the global wafer level packaging industry was estimated at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $23.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 315 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1694

Increase in adoption of high-speed, compact size, and less expensive electronic products drives the growth of the global wafer level packaging market. On the other hand, complexities associated with the manufacturing process impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in use of wafers in the automotive industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The electronics and semiconductor sector was significantly affected during the pandemic, which had a negative impact on the wafer level packaging market.

  • Rise in the number of cases gave way to closure of several business and manufacturing units, which aggravated the situation even more.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Wafer Level Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1694?reqfor=covid

The global wafer level packaging market is analyzed across technology, type, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the fan in wafer level packaging segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The fan out wafer level packaging segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the WLCSP segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The others segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering around half of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2030. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1694

The key market players analyzed in the global wafer level packaging market report are Applied Materials Inc, ASML Holding N.V, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd, Lam Research Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Amkor Technology Inc, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Deca Technologies, Fujitsu, and Tokyo Electron Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


