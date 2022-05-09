U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.86
    -96.48 (-2.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,386.34
    -513.03 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,767.71
    -376.95 (-3.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.52
    -53.05 (-2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.12
    -4.65 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.50
    -20.30 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    -0.50 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1110
    -0.0120 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2302
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5330
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,628.57
    -1,803.62 (-5.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    754.04
    -26.33 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.35
    -133.59 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Global Wall Coverings Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Coverings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Wall Coverings Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2026

Global Wall Coverings market is projected to register moderate growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$28.9 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Wall Coverings, accounting for an estimated 28.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Wall Coverings, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Wall Tiles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$677 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 1046 Featured) -

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • Asian Paints Limited

  • Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.

  • Brewster Home Fashions LLC

  • British Ceramic Tile

  • Canteras Cerro Negro SA

  • Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A.

  • Ceramiche Refin S.p.A

  • Ceramic Industries Group

  • Cristal Cerámica S.A.

  • Crossville, Inc.

  • Decorative Panels International, Inc.

  • F. Schumacher & Co., Inc.

  • Florim USA, Inc.

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • Grespania SA

  • Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA

  • Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc.

  • Internacional de Cerámica, S.A.B. de C.V.

  • Newmor Wallcoverings

  • Johnson Tiles Limited

  • Johns Manville Corporation

  • Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S.

  • Kronospan Limited

  • Versa Wallcovering

  • Lasselsberger, a. s

  • Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V.

  • Mohawk Industries, Inc.

  • Marazzi Group S.p.A.

  • EMILCERAMICA S.r.l.

  • Dal-Tile Corporation

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

  • Florida Tile, Inc.

  • Pilkington Group Limited

  • Porcelanite S.A. de C.V.

  • Portobello SA (Brazil)

  • PPG Industries, Inc.

  • Rust-Oleum Corporation

  • Sherwin-Williams Company

  • The Valspar Corporation

  • TIRI Group Ltd. (New Zealand)

  • Aspiring Walls (New Zealand)

  • York Wallcoverings Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Impact on Interior Paints Market
Impact On Wall Tiles Market
COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior
Cleanability
Wall Coverings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Wall Coverings: Product Definition
Wall Papers
Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used
Interior Paint
Characteristics of Interior Paints
Wall Tiles
Wall Panels
Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude
Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall &
Stand Tall
Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020 & 2021
RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and
Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth
Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor
Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative
Wall Covering Solutions
Wall Covering Patterns for Branding
Growing Wall Mural Variety
Options to Personalize Home Décor
Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Rennovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based
Wallpapers
Global Market for Wallpaper by Segment (2012, 2018, and 2022):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Non-woven
and Paper-based Segments
Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
Select Wallpaper Design Trends
Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving
Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the ?Go Green? Trend
Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles In Bathrooms
Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster
Market Growth
Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles
Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in
Sustainable Wall Coverings
Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior
Paints
Select Innovations
Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector
Regulations Spur Recycling
Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building
Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare
Industry
Feature Walls Make a Comeback
Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings
Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Population Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interior Paint by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Interior Paint by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Interior Paint by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wallpaper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Wallpaper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wallpaper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Tiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Wall Tiles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wall Tiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Wall Panels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wall Panels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Recovery in Construction Activity Benefit Demand in Residential
and Non-Residential Applications
Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2019
Housing Starts in US: Jan-Oct 2020
Commercial Construction Sector
Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019
Vs 2020
US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020
Key Market Trends
Increasing Availability of Flexible, Functional and Varied
Wallcoverings Spurs Demand in the Commercial Sector
Shift from Traditional to Digital Printing Bodes Well for the
Market
Kids: The New Targets
Designers? Names Overtake Brand Equity
Digital Printing Plays a Key Role in Reviving Wall paper Demand
Growing Demand for Custom Designed and Premium Paints Sustain
Growth in the Interior Paints Market
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall
Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Application -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Market Overview
Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of Number of
Housing Starts in Thousands
Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper,
Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Year-on-Year Change in Housing Starts in Japan: Jan 2020 - Nov
2020
Rapid Urbanization in China to Boosts Demand for Wall Coverings
Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share of Total
Population Living in Cities
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall
Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall
Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper,
Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper,
Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper,
Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall
Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall
Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Application -
Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall
Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper,
Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint,
Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and
Wall Panels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint,
Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and
Wall Panels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings
by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wall Coverings by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper,
Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and
Wall Panels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Wall Coverings by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Wall Coverings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Underpenetrated Rural Markets in India Offer Strong Market
Growth Potential
Growing Preference for Western Style Décor Drive Demand for
Wallpapers
Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational
Consumption of Branded Products
Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants
(in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2021
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Coverings by Product Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper,
Wall Tiles and Wall Panels - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 113: India Historic Review for Wall Coverings by Product
Segment - Interior Paint, Wallpaper, Wall Tiles and Wall Panels
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Wall Coverings by

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Rivian skids 14% to hit new low on report Ford to sell shares

    Rivian's shares were trading at $24.77, a far cry from their record of $179.5 in November last year. Ford is selling 8 million of its Rivian shares as the stock's lockup period expired on Sunday, CNBC reported over the weekend, citing sources. Ford was Rivian's fourth largest shareholder with a 11.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Drop, Treasury Curve Steepens Amid Fedspeak: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Want $7,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $101,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks

    While there are a number of moneymaking investing strategies, buying dividend stocks just might be the best. Over a 40-year stretch (1972-2012), the dividend stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers: 9.5% annualized return vs. 1.6% annualized return. In other words, it's not a matter of if dividend stocks can make you money -- it's determining which dividend stocks to buy.

  • This Value Stock Is Up 49% Year to Date -- Is It Too Late to Buy?

    While much of the stock market has faded into bear-market territory this year, one sector has stood out -- oil and gas. The energy sector, as represented by the Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), has gained 48% this year, while the S&P 500 has shed 14%. Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), the largest component of the Energy Select SPDR ETF, is up 49% year to date.

  • It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation.

    Our roundtable panelists discuss what’s ahead for EVs, autonomous driving, and more. Plus, four upstarts to watch.

  • Oil Prices Top $100, Yet Some Big U.S. Frackers Let Their Production Fall

    The largest U.S. shale-oil producers are returning more cash to investors than they’re investing in drilling, a sign of how much the industry has changed since the oil-boom years.

  • Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Monday alongside equities and weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the back of continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world top oil importer. Brent crude fell $2.88, or 2.6%, to $109.51 a barrel by 1351 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $106.73 a barrel, down $3.04, or 2.8%.

  • Renault CEO - decision on Russian operations to come in weeks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Renault's top executive said on Monday that the carmaker will decide in the coming weeks on the future of its operations in Russia, where it suspended operations in late March following the invasion of Ukraine. "Negotiations are still ongoing," Chief Executive Luca de Meo said at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference, adding that leaving Russia entirely involves writing down the value of its assets. In late April, Russia said Renault would transfer its 68% stake in Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz to an auto research institute for one symbolic rouble.

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must for Dividend Investors

    ExxonMobil has a solid record of sharing profits with investors and is in the midst of a discovery boom.

  • Toyota's Running Out of Federal EV Tax Credits

    The Japanese automaker's newest EV may only come with a $7500 tax credit during its first few months on sale.

  • Kicking the China habit: South Korea hunts tungsten treasure

    SANGDONG, South Korea (Reuters) -Blue tungsten winking from the walls of abandoned mine shafts, in a town that's seen better days, could be a catalyst for South Korea's bid to break China's dominance of critical minerals and stake its claim to the raw materials of the future. The mine in Sangdong, 180 km southeast of Seoul, is being brought back from the dead to extract the rare metal that's found fresh value in the digital age in technologies ranging from phones and chips to electric vehicles and missiles. Sangdong is one of at least 30 critical mineral mines or processing plants globally that have been launched or reopened outside China over the last four years, according to a Reuters review of projects announced by governments and companies.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Are Good for Banks—Unless They End in a Recession

    Higher rates are usually good news for bank shares, but not this year, with investors worrying that rate increases that are too big or too fast could tip the economy into recession.

  • Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to forecast higher profit for the year ahead when it reports earnings this week, helped by solid demand and a weaker yen, even as commodities costs and supply chain woes put pressure on the global auto industry. The forecast, on top of an expected strong profit increase in the year just ended, would highlight the Japanese automaker's ability to navigate a difficult environment, in part by charging customers more as the chip shortage tightens supplies. The market will be watching closely to see how much of a negative impact higher commodities prices will have on Toyota and other Japanese automakers, as well as their expectations for the currency, said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

  • Coal shortage and heatwave spark India's power woes

    Analysts are worried about India's climate change pledge as it increases coal production to meet a rise in demand.

  • Tyson Foods Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast, Boosts 2022 Sales Outlook Amid Fastest Food Inflation Since 2010

    "Although we continue to see inflationary pressures across the supply chain, we are working to drive costs down by continuing to increase our efficiency, productivity, and bringing more capacity on line," said CEO Donnie King.

  • This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Outlook for This Year

    Celebrations may be in order for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. ( NYSE:SOI ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Gas prices: 66% of Americans are making 'significant' habit changes: Survey

    High gas prices are changing driving and vehicle usage among American households according to a recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey.

  • India’s revamped Jet Airways has received security clearance to fly again

    India’s home ministry granted security clearance yesterday (May 8) for Jet Airways to fly again. The nod reportedly came a few days after the grounded airline ran a test flight in Hyderabad on May 4. “We expect to schedule the proving flights in the coming days, which would be jointly determined with the DGCA,” said a spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the airline’s promoter.