Global Warehouse Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Report 2023-2030: Emerging OpEx-oriented Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) Business Model will Drive the AMR Market to Newer Heights

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market Outlook In Warehouse Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) are expected to account 20% market share in coming 5 years in the total warehouse automation market.

This research study about the global autonomous mobile robots provides pertinent insight and information about the penetration of technology in warehousing industry. The industry is expected to triple its size by the year 2030 and these positive projections point to an industry with tremendous growth potential. The study also highlights an upward market trajectory trend that is being sustained by improvements in technology, demand, and competitiveness among industry players.

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) have gained popularity among warehouses and logistical companies to improve operational efficiency, speed, precision, and safety. AMRs can understand and navigate their environment independently using sophisticated sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning and compute for path planning. Equipped with cameras and sensors, AMRs can detect and avoid unexpected obstacles, such as fallen boxes or crowds of people, by adjusting their path and continuing with their task.

The evolution of large companies such as Amazon, Alibaba and other e-commerce giants has largely been driven by the effectiveness and efficiency of their warehousing operations. Warehousing is as old as humanity itself. However, the concept of warehousing gained new meaning as a result of the industrial revolution.

An increase in manufacturing meant that there was an increase in the demand for raw materials and an increase in the production of different goods. Today, Warehousing is a specialized activity. The function of the warehouse has moved from being a simple storage facility to fulfilling other functions such as receiving goods and managing inventory, as a display for commercial buyers, packaging orders, order confirmation and labeling and dispatching them.

Story continues

Warehousing for large and small corporations can have a negative impact on operations if best practices are not employed to handle the different functions that define the activity. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) provide the best and cost-effective solutions for companies seeking to eliminate market inefficiencies.

Built with the latest technologies in terms of software and sustainable materials for the hardware, these robots can perform most if not all of the warehousing tasks such as picking and packing, transportation, and inventory management. The inbuilt software allows the robots to use sensors, cameras, and other technology to navigate and perform tasks within a warehouse.

The key industries that are driving the demand for AMRs are e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics and warehousing. It is a move towards increasing customer satisfaction and experience. The faster the customer receives their shipment in the condition ordered, the higher their level of satisfaction.

This move has also led to an increase in the number of technology companies seeking a share of this lucrative market. With an emphasis on aesthetics and functionality, these companies have developed and produced AMRs for every aspect of warehousing and the application of AI is now the leading feature of differentiation.

Competition

The AMR industry is dominated by players both big and small who not only seek to maximize profits but also to produce better products that serve individual customer needs.

A company's competitiveness is thus determined by its organization, size, investments in research and development, its marketing and branding activities, its ability to meet customer needs and its relationship with customers. Competition is an aggressive nature of business with companies seeking to increase their market share and have a positive return on their investment.

Fortunately, this has increased the level of creativity and innovation in the industry, which has led to the development of better robots that can handle multiple warehousing functions.

Some of the leading players in the market include KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics, GreyOrange, and Locus Robotics. These companies are well-established players in the market and have a strong global presence. They are known for their advanced technology, and they are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay ahead of the competition.

The collective investment in warehouse robotics was close to $250 million in 2018 which doubled to reach half a million in 2020, despite of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, the capital invested in warehouse robotics again increased by 2x to reach around $1billion. The mammoth funding in this segment which is doubling every two years signifies that the warehouse robotics holds high growth potential for emerging players.

Other notable players in the market include companies such as ABB, Mobile Industrial Robots, Clearpath Robotics, and Omron Adept Technologies. These companies also have a strong presence across regions, and they are continuously investing in research and development to improve their products and stay competitive in the market. They are also entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies to expand their presence in the market.

In addition to the established players, the market also has several new and emerging players. These companies are focusing on developing new and advanced AMR technologies to meet the changing demands of the market. They are also entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with established players to gain a foothold in the market.

Overall, the AMR market in warehousing is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market.

Report Highlights

The AMR market in warehousing is a rapidly growing industry, driven by the increasing demand for automation in warehouse operations and the need for cost-effective and efficient solutions.

North America continues to dominate the market and show strong growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AMR technology in the retail and e-commerce industries

ASEAN is expected to be a key growth market, owing to the boom in the manufacturing and logistics industries and the thrive to adopt of robotics automation to match the GDP growth of around 5%

Germany is early adopter of AMR technology and hence is leading in European market capturing significant market share, few of the attractive markets in Europe are UK, Sweden, and France.

The AMR market in warehousing is highly fragmented, with several stakeholders operating in the market including OEMs, technology players, software and AI companies, mapping and localization providers, system integrators, and service providers

The major factors driving the AMR market in warehousing include the increasing adoption of automation in warehouse operations, the need for cost-effective and efficient solutions, and the growing demand for e-commerce and online retail

The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, the trend towards the smart factory and the growing trend of connected logistics are also propelling the growth of the market

The high cost of AMR solutions and the lack of standardization in the market are some of the major challenges for growth of AMRs in warehousing

Some of the critical analysis covered in the report are as follows:

Analysis of 60+ OEM brands both leading and emerging players across warehousing robotics ecosystem.

Analyzing the penetration of AMRs in restrictive environment like warehouses and growth potential.

Analysis of various business models including direct OEM sales, System Integration, and Robot-as-a Service (Raas)

Analyzing the current status of automation in warehouse industry, and identifying potential future demand for AMRs till 2030

Analyzing the market penetration of each type robots used in warehouses such as inventory transportation robots, picking robots, sorting robots, collaborative robots, and drones

Identifying OEM strategies and regional market potential for ARMs

Analyzing investment/funding analysis of start-ups and technology providers

Companies Mentioned

6 River Systems - 6RS (Acquired by Shopify)

BALYO

Bionic HIVE

Beum, Inc.

Bluebotics

Brain Corporation

CAJA Robotics

CPM - Durr Group

EiraTech Robotics

EK Automation (Ek Robotics)

Eurotec (Lowpad)

Fetch Robotics (acquired by Zebra Technologies)

Fixposition AG

ForwardX Robotics

FREEDOM ROBOTICS

Geek+

GIDEON Brothers

GreyOrange

Guidance Automation (Matthews International)

Zhejiang Guozi Robotics Co., Ltd.

HAI Robotics

HikRobot (HikVision)

IAM Robotics

IDEALworks GmbH

inVia Robotics

Jaten Robot & Automation Co.,Ltd.

John Bean Technologies (JBT Corporation)

Locus Robotics

Magazino GmbH

MALU Innovation

Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International)

Mobile Industrial Robots - MiR (Acquired by Teradyne)

MOV AI

MOVEL AI

Mushiny Intelligent Technology

NeoBotix

NextShift Robotics (acquired by Jasci Software)

OCEANEERING

Omron (Adept Technology)

Oppent

OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)

PAL Robotics

Quicktron (Flashhold)

ROBOMINDS

ROMB Technologies

Scallog

SEEGRID

Shanghai Seer Intelligent Technology Corporation (SEER)

SLAMcore

Syrius Robotics

Tompkins Robotics

Vecna Robotics

Waypoint Robotics (Acquired by Locus Robotics)

Wellwit Robotics

Continental Mobile Robots

Sherpa Mobile Robotics

AgiloX GmbH

Megvii

Myrmex, Inc

Kuka

Milvus Robotics

Robotnik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11swx4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-warehouse-autonomous-mobile-robots-amr-market-report-2023-2030-emerging-opex-oriented-robots-as-a-service-raas-business-model-will-drive-the-amr-market-to-newer-heights-301792370.html

SOURCE Research and Markets