U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,829.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,201.25
    -38.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.40
    -3.70 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.52
    +2.92 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +16.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.17 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1086
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    -2.56 (-7.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3365
    -0.0040 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7500
    +0.2300 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,488.52
    -671.91 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.22
    -19.31 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,390.66
    -38.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Global warehouse racking market size to record 3.7% CAGR through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·7 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The research report on ‘Global Warehouse Racking Market’ elucidates all the significant factors such as the growth determinants, challenges, as well as opportunities that take part in the expansion trajectory of the industry over 2021-2027.

Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global warehouse racking market was worth USD 8.49 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 3.70% during 2021-2027 to accrue a valuation of USD 10.9 billion by the year 2027.

As per the report, overall market space is assessed based on product terrain and application scope. The document also presents a comprehensive overview of the key geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In addition, it also elaborates on the competitive landscape by enlisting the key players and their product portfolio, while discussing the strategies adopted by these firms to gain an edge in the industry.

The expansion of the industry is attributed to widespread product incorporation due to rising demand for demand for systematic storage. Furthermore, focus on minimizing the cases of food-borne diseases, increasing awareness about food safety, and surging government investments in simple material handling operations are expected to augment the industry share during the forecast period.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4566270/

However, complex management systems, and expensive implementation costs may stifle the marketplace during 2021-2027.

Market segment overview:

Based on the product scope, worldwide warehouse racking industry is divided into cantilever, pallet flow, push back, drive-in, selective pallets, and others. In terms of application ambit, the market is branched into manufacturing, packaging, automotive, food & beverage, retail, and others.

Regional scope:

The latest trends are studied across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico,), and rest of the World to better understand the market potential over the analysis timeframe.

As per the reliable estimates, North America market holds a significant revenue share at present, due to the flourishing e-commerce sector, and increasing construction activities for building warehouses.

Whereas, Europe industry is slated to grow substantially during 2021-2027, owing to surging improvements and breakthroughs in automated warehousing.

Competitive dashboard:

Toyota Industries Corporation, Dematic, SSI SCHÄFER, AK Material Handling Systems, Jungheinrich AG, Emrack International, Hannibal Industries, Inc., Kardex Group, Mecalux, and Daifuku Co. Ltd. are the major players influencing the worldwide warehouse racking industry trends. These behemoths are undertaking strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and innovative launches to strengthen their position in the market.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-warehouse-racking-market-size-research

Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Cantilever

  • Pallet Flow

  • Push Back

  • Drive-In

  • Selective Pallets

  • Others

Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Manufacturing

  • Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Food & Beverage

  • Retail

  • Others

Global Warehouse Racking Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Warehouse Racking Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Toyota Industries Corporation

  • Dematic

  • SSI SCHÄFER

  • AK Material Handling Systems

  • Jungheinrich AG

  • Emrack International

  • Hannibal Industries, Inc.

  • Kardex Group

  • Mecalux

  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Warehouse Racking Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Warehouse Racking Market Dynamics

3.1. Warehouse Racking Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for systematic storage

3.1.1.2. Increasing awareness about the warehouse racking market

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Complex management and high deployment cost

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing government investment in easy material handling processes

Chapter 4. Global Warehouse Racking Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Warehouse Racking Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Warehouse Racking Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Warehouse Racking Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Selective Pallets

6.4.2. Drive-in

6.4.3. Push Back

6.4.4. Pallet Flow

6.4.5. Cantilever

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Warehouse Racking Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Warehouse Racking Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Warehouse Racking Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Warehouse Racking Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Food & Beverage

7.4.3. Retail

7.4.4. Packaging

7.4.5. Manufacturing

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Warehouse Racking Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market Size study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027

Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market to reach USD 8.57 billion by 2027.Global IoT in Warehouse Management Market to reach USD 8.57 billion by 2027. IoT in Warehouse Management refers to use of applications and tracking solution to enhance overall efficiency of warehouse and transportation. Implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in warehousing is substantial. It provides visibility into the supply chain from the ordering of materials till the shipment reaches the end customer. Growing demand for application of connected devices in warehouse management and growing logistics and transportation market are the key drivers for growth of IoT application in warehouse Management. As per Statista In 2020, the global logistics market was worth almost USD 8.6 trillion with USD 3.9 trillion in size, the logistics market in the Asia Pacific region is the largest globally and North America was the second largest region in that year, accounting for approximately USD two trillion.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.algosonline.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Overtaking $1951.00 Puts April Gold in Bullish Position

    The direction of April Comex gold into the close on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1927.60.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling After Its Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What the CEO Says.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Russian rouble falls to new lows after ratings downgrades

    The Russian rouble slid to new record lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status. At 1012 GMT, the rouble was more than 9% weaker against the dollar at 116.8 and down almost 8% against the euro at 125.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded weaker than 110 to the dollar in Moscow and the first time it has breached 123 to the euro. The Russian central bank imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges - a move brokers said appeared designed to curb demand for dollars - but that did little to halt the rouble's slide.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligar

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • These 2 Stocks Posted Surprising Gains Wednesday

    EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) were among the top movers on the day. Shares of EPAM Systems rose more than 16% on Wednesday. The move follows a huge drop of more than 45% on Monday, as the tech-consulting company, with roots in the eastern European nation of Belarus, has had to deal with direct impacts from the war in Ukraine.