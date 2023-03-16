U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.50
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,971.00
    +99.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.00
    +59.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.80
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.74
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.90
    -16.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +2.41 (+10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8710
    -0.4790 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,411.97
    -512.01 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.90
    -13.34 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.39
    -255.09 (-0.94%)
     

With Global Warming on the radar, the global District Cooling Market to reach US$ 63.2 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific and South America, impressive demand for district cooling technology is being observed in recent times. During the projection period, the electric chillers market is predicted to be the largest segment in the district cooling market by production technology

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global district cooling market is worth US$ 29.2 Billion as of now and is expected to reach US$ 63.2 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 8% between 2023 and 2033.

District cooling comes across as a centralized distribution system to cool energy. It is basically used in houses, apartments, offices, and industries for space cooling. Insulated pipes are used for distributing chilled water for cooling indoor environment of buildings in the area. With manufacturers shifting to energy-efficient refrigeration technology, the district cooling market won’t be looking back in the near future.

District cooling makes use of a thermal storage system that cuts down on cooling energy consumption by close to 50%. Coming to installation and capacity design, systems are pretty flexible and capable of storing up to 30% of the potential power by retention of chilled water in tanks. They are known for saving 30-45% more energy as compared to conventional water-cooled air-conditioners.

Request a Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14274

Land clearing for industrial activities and agriculture has actually resulted in growing concentration of greenhouse gases. This has, in turn, resulted in global warming. As per NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), The global temperature has risen by nearly 0.8 degree Celsius in the last century. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) that includes over 1300 scientists from all over, the upcoming century is expected to witness a rise in temperature by 2.5 – 10-degree F.

At the same time, the fact that district cooling systems are time- and capital-expensive as they need extensive planning can’t be ignored. Besides, distribution network is costly as far as installation is concerned. This factor is expected to restrain the district cooling market in the near future.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘District Cooling Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to deploy a 360-degree view across macros and micros.

“With space cooling being of utmost importance, the global district cooling market is expected to grow on an unstoppable note in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Customized Research Report As per your Requirements: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14274

Key Takeaways from District Cooling Market

  • North America holds a significant market share. As per TERI, following guidelines regarding energy-efficient retrofits of the existing buildings does result in 20-40% less consumption of energy and harmful gases. The IDEA (International District Energy Association) states that almost 400 systems do serve cities as well as universities all across North America.

  • The MEA is led by the UAE. This could be reasoned with several high-end luxury hotels and business centers like restaurants and shopping malls herein incorporating DC systems. The UAE government has actually formed the RSB (regulation and Supervision Bureau), which is actually studying methods to promote and regulate DC all over. It holds the distinction of having formulated the DIES (Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy) identifying DC technology for promoting energy efficiency.

  • The Asia-Pacific is led by South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, and Japan.

Competitive Cooling

  • Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (empower), in March 2022, did announce that it was awarded a contract worth close to US$ 52.6 Million for constructing a new-fangled DC system, thereby targeting DLRC (Dubai Land Residence Complex) region. The construction has already started with total manufacturing facility of 47,000 RT upon completing construction phases.

  • Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC, in March 2021, did announce that it had completed its state-of-the-art DCP (District Cooling Plant) at Dubai Expo 2020. Phase 1 of facility would be providing chilled water cooling solutions to the areas like Conference & Exhibition Center, RTA Station, and EXPO Village.

  • Keppel DHCS, in October 2020, inked a contract worth US$ 300 Million with Jurong Innovation District for building, owning, and operating a new DCS (District Cooling System) plant for 3 decades.

  • Empower, in August 2021, inked an agreement for acquiring district cooling systems of Dubai International Airport with total cooling capacity of 110K refrigeration tons (RT) for total value of AED 1.1 Billion by combining debt financing and internal accruals from international and local banks through which Empower does have amicable relations.

Competitive Landscape

  • National Central Cooling Company PJSC

  • Emirates District Cooling

  • LLC (EMICOOL)

  • Shinryo Corporation

  • ADC Energy Systems LLC

  • Keppel DCHS PTE LTD

  • LOGSTOTR A/S

  • Ramboll Group A/S

  • SIEMENS AG

  • Stellar Energy

What does the Report enclose?

  • The research study is based on production technique (free cooling, adsorption cooling, and electric chiller), and by application (residential, commercial, and industrial).

  • With an ever-increasing demand for effective cooling in the hot temperature locations, the global district cooling market is bound to grow incessantly in the years to come.

Browse Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/district-cooling-market

Key Segment

By Production Technique:

  • Free Cooling

  • Absorption Cooling

  • Electric Chiller

By Application:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East and Africa

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14274

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.6. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.7. Regulatory Landscape

3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2017 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

Source: District Cooling System industry is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 3%, reaching US$ 1.28 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Latin America Hydraulic Filtration Market Share: Latin America's hydraulic filtration market size is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 156.4 million in 2022. the overall demand for hydraulic filtration products across Latin America is expected to rise at 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 251.9 million by 2032.

Southeast Asia Submersible Pumps Market Size: Southeast Asia's submersible pump market is expected to reach US$ 1,076.8 million in 2032 and showcase steady growth at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Land Survey Equipment Market Analysis: The global land survey equipment market size reached US$ 5,579.8 Mn in 2021 and it is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 5,945.3 Mn in 2022. The overall demand for land survey equipment is poised to rise at 7.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032

Cutting and Bending Machine Market Growth: The global cutting and bending machine market size reached US$ 7,751.7 Million in 2021 and it is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 8,238.3 Million in 2022. The overall sales of cutting and bending machines are projected to rise at 7.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 16,383.6 Million by 2032.

Loading Spout Market Demand: The global loading spout market is currently valued at US$ 3,495 Million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.25%. Owing to the growing support from various governmental organizations, the market is likely to propel to US$ 5830 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices crater as inventories build, fears ripple through global markets

    Oil prices have fallen sharply in recent days amid growing inventories and broad stresses following the failure of multiple U.S. banks.

  • Boeing issues upbeat jet finance outlook amid market turbulence

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co predicted a surge in worldwide aircraft financing towards pre-pandemic levels this year, highlighting a rebound in demand for air travel just as aviation was swept up in a stock market rout over banking sector woes on Wednesday. The availability of finance for the 1,000 or more new jetliners rolling off production lines each year is a key barometer for the $100-billion-plus a year jet industry, dominated by Boeing and its European rival Airbus. But publication of Boeing's widely watched annual forecasts coincided with the loss of billions of dollars of value in planemakers, airlines and travel firms as concerns over Credit Suisse washed through global markets.

  • Five Below Could Fall Below Key Indicators

    Discount retailer Five Below, Inc. is scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures to shareholders Wednesday evening. Let's review the charts ahead of the numbers. In the daily bar chart of FIVE, below, I can see that the shares are testing the rising 50-day moving average line.

  • Apple Joins Cost Cut Bandwagon, Eases On Bonus, Hiring, Triggers Employee Fears Of Layoffs

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is postponing perks for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort joining its peers in streamlining operations amid business slowdown and economic uncertainties. The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple's corporate workforce, Bloomberg reports. Apple is also restricting hiring and leaving additional positions open after employee departure. On Tuesday, Meta Paltforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shared a second downsizing drive, slash

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Exxon’s Texas Plant Is Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

    (Bloomberg) -- When Exxon Mobil Corp.’s newest addition to its southeast Texas refinery ramps up to full production in the next few weeks, it’ll be the first major expansion of US fuel-making capacity in at least a decade. And probably the last.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionStocks See Some Relief After Bank-Driven Selloff: Markets WrapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Depo

  • Chevron, Exxon Mobil Falter As Oil Prices Skid To 15-Month Lows

    U.S. oil prices dropped Wednesday to their lowest levels since December 2021 and energy stocks responded.

  • As North American Carmakers Turn Away From Chinese Supply Of Battery Materials, They Are Looking To Regional Suppliers Like Arianne Phosphate Inc (OTC: DRRSF)

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • U.S. oil closes below $70 a barrel for first time since 2021

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures extended a slump Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark closing below $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021 as the fallout from a banking crisis stoked recession fears.

  • SVB Can't Find a Buyer Because of One Issue

    SVB Financial Group , the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has put itself and its subsidiaries up for sale. The parent company, whose stock will be delisted by the Nasdaq, is selling its subsidiaries, SVB Capital and SVB Securities, plus additional assets and investments. SVB Securities operates as its investment banking division while SVB Capital serves as a venture capital and private credit fund, and SVB Securities is the investment banking business.

  • Charles Schwab CEO and other insiders scoop up nearly $7 million in stock amid selloff

    Executives and directors at Schwab spent about $7 million buying the financial-services giant's beaten-down stock this week in an apparent vote of confidence.

  • Adobe Stock Rallies After Earnings Top Estimates

    Adobe said it still expects to close its Figma acquisition by the end of the year. The company also boosted its outlook for the full year.

  • I’m 36 with $435,000 and want to retire early — ‘the earlier the better’ — but without a frugal lifestyle

    To be fair, any age for retirement requires some back-up plans, as the unexpected can always happen and take a large chunk of your assets, but when you’re choosing to leave the workforce well before the traditional age, you need even extra layers of protection on your side. For now, don’t feel as if there’s even a possibility of saving “too” much money for retirement because if you’re choosing to stop working at 50 (or around then) so you can travel the world, you’ll need to save as much as you can. There’s this movement called FIRE, which stands for “financial independence, retire early.”

  • What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

    Following a long tradition of companies borrowing from Latin as they rebrand themselves, Kellogg is christening its global snacking business Kellanova.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Blamed in Fake-Accounts Scandal Agrees to Plead Guilty

    The former head of Wells Fargo & Co.’s community bank has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing regulators who tried to examine allegations of sales misconduct at the business she ran, prosecutors said Wednesday. Carrie Tolstedt’s deal with Los Angeles federal prosecutors would resolve a criminal investigation into her role in the bank’s long-running, fake-accounts scandal, which severely damaged Wells Fargo’s reputation and contributed to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limited its size. Under Ms. Tolstedt’s plea agreement, she could serve up to 16 months in prison, prosecutors said.

  • Traditional and Roth IRA Inheritance Rules You May Not Know About

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SVB Collapse: Elon Musk Is Very Worried

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about the soundness of banks around the world.

  • Berkshire Hathaway to beef up risk disclosures following SEC request

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to better explain how its board of directors manages risks, including those taken by longtime Chairman Warren Buffett, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked that it do a better job. In correspondence made public on Tuesday, the SEC's division of corporate finance asked Berkshire to "enhance" its risk management disclosures in its annual proxy filings, and Berkshire agreed to make the requested changes. Despite Buffett's legendary status as an investor and manager, some analysts have long urged the billionaire's Omaha, Nebraska-based company, whose market value is about $670 billion, to disclose more about itself.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.