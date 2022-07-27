U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. joins forces with Creative engineers to finalize the last stage of its groundbreaking sodium battery.

Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • GWSO

Temecula, CA, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet, joins forces with Creative Engineers, a leading process engineering company specializing in alkaline metals.
GWSO is accelerating the progress of its leading-edge sodium battery after its partner AQST signs an agreement with Creative Engineers. Following GWSO’s May 2022 partnership with AQST, a leader in aviation, aerospace, and design implementation, strategically located inside NASA’s: John C. Stennis Space Center, the two companies have jointly worked together to finalize the development design and prototype of the sodium battery. Now Creative Engineers will join the duo as a consultant, leveraging their innovative engineering experience capabilities to design, build, and pilot-scale systems.
Creative Engineers' expertise in alkali metals like sodium potassium (NaK) provides significant advantages in the process engineering of liquid metal sodium potassium handling, transportation, and reaction system. Together the three companies aim to increase the efficiency, safety, and quality of the upcoming sodium battery.

“Our AQST design, development, and leadership teams are very excited to deliver to GWSO in only six weeks the designs and full-scale 3Dprinted modules of the next generation of power source technologies to produce electricity and zero-emission internal combustion fuels. At AQST, we are very excited and fully committed, working round the clock to accelerate the development of this new technology. We are confident this will be the next big transformative technology for the green energy market.”, said Ramon Caldas, Chief Executive Officer of AQST.

For this first phase, the GWSO-AQST team worked together, assigning the best resources and technologies to complete this phase in a very short time. The technical team included recognized scientists, engineers, and professionals with more than 30 years of experience. The technical team leadership consists of Ph.D. in Chemistry Artem Madatov. The inventor and specialist in developing electrochemical power systems with more than 35 years of experience. Ph.D. Anatoly Ghavrish is a Lead Engineer and Designer with 35 years of experience in mechanical engineering, specializing in Dynamics and Strength Devices in Machines and Equipment. Joel Smith is an MBA specialist in advanced manufacturing, 3D printing, and post-processing processes for the Aerospace and Defense industry. And Ramon Caldas, an MBA, and Physicist with 28 years of experience in power systems, renewables, and utilities as a Chief Technology Officer.

And using the advanced 3D printing technology capable of manufacturing the prototypes and each internal component included in the bill of material to validate manufacturability and dimensions and provide an authentic look and feel of the equipment before moving to the manufacturing phase.
We have officially completed phase one of our design process with AQST!  It is inspiring to be surrounded by such tenured scientists and physicists. This team is composed of some of the most experienced professionals in their respective fields, and this fact is making things move forward at a rapid pace. This technology couldn’t possibly come at a better time, and I am confident we will surpass all expectations. We are revolutionizing the battery industry, and our technology couldn’t come at a better time with the current shortages, benefiting our company and loyal shareholders; but more significantly, our planet. We are on the right track! Michael Pollastro stated.

Michael Pollastro
President
Global Warming Solutions Inc.
mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com.


