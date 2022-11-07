U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Global Warming Solutions Progresses On Business Plan. Provides Battery Testing Update

Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read

Temecula, CA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GWSO), a global developer of green technologies that reduce carbon footprints and help mitigate global warming, is excited to announce the final stage of the preliminary testing phase for their patented Sodium-Ion Battery.


The engineers of GWSO and AQST have been relentlessly working on testing each component of the 100% Made-in-America safe, low-cost, and efficient commercial sodium battery. The testing has primarily focused on static pressure and auxiliary systems. By thoroughly testing each component, GWSO will have a refined analysis and detailed breakdown of its superior battery technology. The company is delighted about the promising preliminary results. Next, GWSO will work with a leading engineering company to perform an independent testing validation to solidify the accuracy of the final results. The team will test the completed battery in extreme operational and environmental conditions to study the behavior and conduct a full report on the results.


AQST has played a significant role in thoroughly testing the battery components to ensure the highest precision possible. AQST Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Caldas, proudly stated that “The AQST USA and GWSO teams have worked at a fast pace for long hours, seven days a week for many weeks, validating, testing, and qualifying materials, components, instruments, and auxiliary systems to demonstrate how reliable and disruptive this technology really is. Our commitment at AQST USA is to provide accurate and validated data, which allows us to continue the development of a high-quality system. Collecting and compiling vital information to validate and demonstrate why this one-of-a-kind system will disrupt the energy market by providing a multi-purpose, reliable, long-lasting, cost-effective, zero-emission, and 100% Made-In-America energy solution.”


While the Global Warming Solutions Engineering team reaches the final forefront of a prepotent alternative to the lithium-ion battery, the Business Development team has been tirelessly creating a sustainable go-to-market strategy. After critical market analysis, GWSO has decided to develop its first commercial battery designed for the Heavy Duty Transportation Sector. The transportation sector has become the leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions. More specifically, despite heavy-duty trucks accounting for only 5% of the Total US Automobile vehicles, they produce 26% of the total transport sector emissions according to EPA's latest data.  GWSO’s strategic industry focus will allow the company to become an innovative industry leader in transforming the $600B Heavy Duty vehicle industry into a more efficient and eco-friendlier industry. GWSO proprietary technology will be able to convert any existing diesel truck into a zero-emission vehicle. In the U.S. alone there are one million trucks daily on the road. The company has developed a novel solution for converting already existing heavy-duty trucks into eco-friendly and more powerful vehicles, without the need to build new infrastructure or charging stations. The service will rapidly implement new GWSO batteries that will increase driving range by an average of 25% and significantly reduce fueling costs. The trucking sector is only the start for GWSO.


The underlying battery technology can be implemented in various rapidly growing industries. In general, the $133 billion battery manufacturing industry is expected to nearly triple to $310 billion by 2027 according to grand view research. One specific industry GWSO plans to expand into is stationary energy storage, which is expected to grow by more than 2,000% from 2020 to 2030 according to UBS. GWSO will be able to lead the transition to cleaner energy systems by providing cost-effective energy generators that increase energy reliability and grid resilience.


The company has provided an infographic to illustrate the strategic decisions. 
Please check out the infographic below or click this 


Michael Pollastro
President
Global Warming Solutions Inc.
mpollastro@gwsogroup.com


To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements


This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com.


