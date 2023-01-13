U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,314.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.50
    -20.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.28
    +0.89 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.00
    +9.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    -0.8880 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.29
    +836.66 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.47
    +13.34 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,829.57
    +35.53 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Global Washing Machine Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Washing Machine Market

Global Washing Machine Market
Global Washing Machine Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Washing Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global washing machine market size reached US$ 49.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 65.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.87% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A washing machine is an electronic appliance used for laundry of clothes and fabrics. It operates by spinning the fabrics at high speed and generating centrifugal force to remove dirt with water from the fibers. It is commonly available in fully automatic, semi-automatic and top- and front-load variants.

The fully automatic machines have pre-programmed functions and can wash, dry and rinse the clothes automatically. The semi-automatic variants usually have a twin-tub system for washing and drying the fabrics separately. The components of the washing machine, such as tub, tub guards, balance rings and pumps, are manufactured using sheet steel and plastic with zinc or porcelain coatings for corrosion resistance and longer operational life.

Washing Machine Market Trends:

The global washing machine market is primarily being driven by the widespread adoption of online laundry services among the masses. With the changing lifestyle patterns and increasingly hectic schedules of the working population, there is a shifting consumer preference towards on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning services that offer doorstep pick-up and delivery facilities for enhanced convenience for the consumer.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of fully automatic washing machines across both residential and commercial sectors is providing a thrust to the market growth. These machines aid in reducing the manual labor and are highly convenient to use and space-saving.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of smartphone applications with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for real-time alerts and remote access of the machine, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing energy-efficient variants with minimal carbon footprint and maintenance requirements.

Other factors, including significant growth in the fashion and apparel industries, especially in the developing economies, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Electrolux, Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Godrej Group, Haier Group Corporation, IFB Industries Limited, LG Electronics Inc., MIRC Electronics Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global washing machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global washing machine market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global washing machine market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$49.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$65.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Washing Machine Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Fully Automatic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Front Load
6.1.2.2 Top Load
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Semi-Automatic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Dryers
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Smart Connected
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Capacity
8.1 Below 6 kg
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 6.1 to 8 kg
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Above 8 kg
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Healthcare
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hospitality
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use
10.1 Commercial
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AB Electrolux
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Godrej Group
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Haier Group Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 IFB Industries Limited
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.6 LG Electronics Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 MIRC Electronics Limited
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.8 Panasonic Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Toshiba Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Whirlpool Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xmjtf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • Tesla faces delays in expanding its Shanghai gigafactory

    EV maker Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory expansion is reportedly delayed amid data concerns.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta Air Lines- Five Things To Know

    Stock futures drift higher, yields slide, with earnings on deck; JPMorgan leads bank earnings parade with growth outlook in focus; Tesla shares slump after another round of U.S. Price cuts; Boeing 737 Max makes first flight in China since 2019 grounding and Delta Air Lines earnings lead optimistic U.S. carriers.

  • Tesla shares under pressure after EV maker slashes prices of Model 3 and Y cars in the U.S.

    Tesla dramatically lowered the prices of its Model 3 and Y cars and also cut prices for several European countries, according to reports.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionThe tal

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionWho will step in to plug this enormous

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • FTSE 100 nears all-time high as UK economy grows

    FTSE 100 on course for new record.

  • Ford Stock Is on Fire. The Reason Isn’t What You’d Expect.

    The outlook for the car market in 2023 is uncertain, but that isn’t stopping investors from piling into Ford Motor shares. Ford (ticker: F) stock is up 23 cents, or 1.9%, at $13.48 in midday trading Thursday. With Thursday’s gain, Ford stock has risen for 10 consecutive trading sessions, climbing almost 23% over that span.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.

  • 'A very favorable report' but 'underwhelming': Wall Street split on CPI report

    December's Consumer Price Index showed prices rose at an annual 6.5%. Investors had hoped the reading would offer clarity on the direction of Federal Reserve policy, but Wall Street's reaction was mixed.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $461.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock surges despite weakened guidance on Q4 earnings

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor are moving higher even amid the company's weak guidance for fourth-quarter earnings.