Global Waste Management Market (2021 to 2030) - by Waste Type, Service and Region

The Global Waste Management Market size was valued to USD 394.1 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach USD 715.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021-2030. Waste management process involves collection of waste, recovery of solid waste and disposal of unwanted substances in the most safe and effective manner. Waste management focuses on the reusing, reducing and recycling of wastes. It also uses various new technologies for decomposition of waste which also helps in reducing the pollution. For instance, modern waste management place garbage in lined holes and use bacteria for its decomposition. In this way, waste management plays a vital role in global cleanliness program and sustainability drive.



The growing population around the globe and increase in globalization has led to increase in volume of waste which has driven the growth of the waste management market. Additionally, illegal dumping, rise in environmental awareness, increase in pollution has led to sound growth in this sector. Moreover, increasing in industrialization in developing countries which disposes enormous amount of waste also fuels the growth of the waste management market. However, increasing recycling costs, land fill prices and fuel cost hampers the growth of the market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study

The global waste management market share analysis is based on waste type, service, and geography. Based on waste type, the market is segmented into Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste, and Hazardous Waste. Based on service, the market is divided into collection and disposal. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific denotes a higher adoption of waste management process and is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the factors including rise in waste processing infrastructure and increasing environmental awareness among developing countries.



However, it is expected that the North America would witness increasing market size owing to developed infrastructure and government regulation mandating waste management in various industries.



Competitive Landscape

The waste management market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players are Biffa Group, Advanced Disposal Services, Covanta Holding Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Suez Environment S.A., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Waste Management Inc., and Veolia Environment S.A. among others.

