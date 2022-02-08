U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.25
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,081.00
    +112.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,599.50
    +39.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.80
    +9.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.68
    -0.64 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.60 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3510
    +0.2710 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,816.06
    +1,236.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.84
    +16.08 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.15
    +39.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Global Water-Based Adhesive Markets, 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for Green Adhesives, Increasing Usage for Clear Packaging, Increasing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Adhesives

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water-Based Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water based adhesive market size was valued at USD 20.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.

The major end-user industries for the water-borne adhesives market include building and construction, packaging, automotive, footwear, tapes and labels, healthcare, electricals and electronics, and woodworking. Water-based polyurethane adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and many other industries.

The flexibility and excellent adhesion properties with any substrate make water-based coatings suitable for any industry.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Problems regarding VOC emission and smells produced by applying adhesives have prompted manufacturers to create eco-friendly formulations.

There is a demand for lightweight vehicles as they cause fewer carbon emissions. This is an important growth factor for the adhesives & sealants market.

There has also been a significant movement away from petroleum-based formulations, which emit styrene, naphthalene, vinyl cyclohexane, and toward water-based adhesives by formulations. This is a positive step forward for indoor air quality and building occupant health and well-being. This will drive growth in the global water-based adhesives market.

Due to expanding population, emerging economies, and the rapid pace of urbanization, APAC has emerged as the largest consumer of water-based adhesives. China, Japan, and South Korea are among the region's most important marketplaces.

WATER-BASED ADHESIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Demand for natural polymers is increasing exponentially because of their ability to be used as a low-cost alternative to petroleum-based polymers. As the government regulations get stricter regarding petroleum-based products and VOC emissions, the vendors have to shift their focus to environmentally friendly raw materials used in water-based adhesives.

The market for PVA is growing in substrates such as cork, leather, paper, and cardboard. Industries dependent on water-based and hot melt adhesives extensively use polyvinyl alcohol adhesives in various applications. Some of the major sectors include - packaging, paper, construction, and wood processing.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

North America: Increasing purchases from E-commerce websites will enable the water-based adhesives manufacturer to explore new business opportunities in North America. The demand for water-based adhesives used in building and construction applications has increased as the need for non-residential development and consumer expenditure on home furnishings has increased.

APAC: The water-based adhesives market is predicted to dominate the packaging sector, followed by the building & construction and automotive industries. In this sector, India and China will be the market leaders. Construction, electronics, tapes and labels, automobile and packaging industry is the driving factor for the water-based adhesive in APAC region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the water-based adhesives market are- 3M, Arkema, Sika, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel.

Sika acquired Hamatite, the adhesives business of the Yokohoma Rubber Co. Ltd., which is a market leader in Japan, offering adhesives and sealants to the automotive and construction industries.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

  • Precise Application of Adhesive Using Digital Printing

  • Increasing Usage of Water-Based Adhesives for Clear Packaging

  • Increasing Demand for Digitization of Packaging

  • Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicle

  • Increasing Demand for Green Adhesives

  • Increasing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Adhesives

Key Vendors

  • 3M

  • Arkema

  • Sika

  • H.B. Fuller

  • Henkel

Other Prominent Vendors

  • DOW

  • Dymax

  • Franklin International

  • Jowat

  • Avery Dennison

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • AkzoNobel

  • PPG Industries

  • Lord Corporation

  • Ashland

  • AdCo UK

  • Alfa International

  • Benson Polymers

  • Wisdom Adhesive Worldwide

  • Sealock Adhesives

  • Anabond

  • Permabond

  • Masterbond

  • Lintec

  • Delo

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Insights by Application
7.2.1 Paper and Packaging
7.2.2 Tapes and Labels
7.2.3 Woodworking
7.2.4 Healthcare
7.2.5 Raw Material Analysis
7.3 Patent Filed for Water-Based Adhesive Products
7.4 Ease of Doing Business Matrix
7.5 Supply Chain Analysis
7.6 Impact of Covid-19

8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 Application
8.2 Formulation
8.3 Resin Type
8.4 Geography

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Precise Application of Adhesives Using Digital Printing
9.2 Increasing Use of Water-Based Adhesives for Clear Packaging
9.3 Growing Demand for Digitization of Packaging

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
10.2 Increasing Demand for Green Adhesives
10.3 Rising Demand for Lightweight Packaging Adhesives

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increasing Competition from Hot-Melt Adhesives
11.2 Low Storage Capability Due to Perishability

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Formulation
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Natural Polymer
13.4 Synthetic Polymer

14 Resin Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion
14.4 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
14.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
14.6 Styrene-Butadiene Latex
14.7 Polyurethane Dispersions

15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Paper & Packaging
15.4 Tapes & Labels
15.5 Woodworking
15.6 Healthcare
15.7 Electrical & Electronics
15.8 Automotive and Transportation
15.9 Building & Construction

16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsqbzo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayChinese miners dug up more than

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Shopping lifts UK retail sales in January but 'challenging months' ahead

    Sales rose by 11.9% in January, against a decline of 1.3% in January last year, according to the British Retail Consortium and KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BP profit hits 8-year high and boosts low carbon plans

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP's profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices, as the company boosted share repurchases and said it was accelerating plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy. BP's rebound to an annual profit of $12.85 billion after a large loss in 2020, is likely to add to calls in Britain for higher taxes on energy producers to help reduce consumers' energy bills. That was the largest profit BP recorded since early 2013.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark plans to launch new fund that invests in private innovation companies

    Cathie Wood is doubling down on her conviction in disruptive innovation — but this time, with a different approach.

  • Column-Rio's dreadful workplace report may boost cost of energy transition: Russell

    Rio Tinto's decision to go public with a self-damning report into its workplace culture should be a watershed moment for a wider mining industry aiming to be seen as the "good guys", helping to drive the world's energy transition. It was no doubt a courageous decision by Rio, the world's biggest miner of iron ore and a top copper producer, to release a report that makes extremely uncomfortable reading, unveiling a culture riddled with sexual harassment, bullying and racism. But the big question for Rio, and its peers such as BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore and Vale, is what the industry does to tackle the issues, and how will it build a future workforce that sees itself as being proud to part of the solution to climate change.