Global Water Bath Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Grant Instruments, PolyScience and Julabo Labortechnik

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Bath Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global water bath market size reached US$ 166.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 220.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.75% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

  • Grant Instruments

  • PolyScience

  • Julabo Labortechnik

  • Thomas Scientific

  • Bel-Art Products Inc.

  • Boekel Scientific

  • Edvotek Inc.

  • LAUDA-Brinkmann

  • LP and Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A water bath refers to laboratory equipment which is used to incubate samples in water at a fixed temperature for an extended period. It generally consists of a heating unit, stainless-steel chamber, and digital or analog control interface which assists users in setting-up the preferred temperature and duration.

Different variants of this equipment are currently available in the market that offer functional advantages such as maintaining uniformity in the water temperature and keeping samples in motion while being heated.

Market Trends:

Apart from the utilization of pH meters, gas chromatographs, water activity meters and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, food testing laboratories are now employing water baths to ensure and maintain the quality of packaged-, processed- and fast food products.

This trend can be accredited to the implementation of stringent regulations by governments and food regulating authorities in a number of countries. Moreover, they find applications across protein engineering and molecular biology which are strengthening the growth of the market.

Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to expand their consumer-base and incorporate advanced technologies in the devices. In addition to this, the growing e-commerce industry is aiding manufacturers to make the overall distribution of their products to new regions more convenient.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global water bath market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global water bath industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global water bath industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global water bath industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global water bath industry?

  • What is the structure of the global water bath industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global water bath industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global water bath industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Water Bath Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Circulating Water Bath
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Circulating Water Bath
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Shaking Water Bath
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Online
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Chemical
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Microbiology
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Food Processing
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Protein Engineering
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

