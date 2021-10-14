U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

The global water desalination equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated market size of USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.5%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for water desalination equipment are water scarcity and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe and rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies.

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Desalination Equipment Market Technology Application Product And Region-Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176312/?utm_source=GNW


Reverse Osmosis segment dominates the global market
The reverse osmosis segment is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.The technology is popular in developing countries due to its simple design and operation, as well as low cost.

The demand for RO technology is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its low installation cost, easy processing, ability to treat all types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.
Municipal segment to lead the global water desalination equipment market “
The municipal segment holds the largest share in the water desalination equipment market, followed by industrial.The growth in population, migration of people from rural to urban regions, scarcity of consumable water, and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe have surged the need for desalinated water.

This has encouraged the governments of developing economies to invest in the water treatment sector to enhance their capabilities related to providing potable water and accommodate the increasing demand. These factors are likely to fuel the adoption of desalination equipment in the municipal segment.

Middle East & Africa dominates the global water desalination equipment market in terms of annual growth rate
The Middle East & Africa region is estimated to be the largest market for the water desalination equipment, followed by APAC.The APAC region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Government initiatives towards the increased investment in water & wastewater management sectors, owing to the limited availability of consumable water and the rapidly increasing population are the factors driving the water desalination equipment market in the Middle East & Africa region.

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier I–65%, Tier II–24%, and Tier III–11%
• By Designation: C-Level–30%, Director Level–25%, and Others–45%
• By Region: Middle East & Africa–45%, Asia Pacific–30%, Americas–15%, Europe–10%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.
The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: from USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:

The water desalination equipment market is served by a mix of large international players with operational presence across the globe and local players commanding a strong supply network in the domestic market. The leading players in the global water desalination equipment market include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), DuPont (US), LG Chem (Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Sulzer (Switzerland) and Wärtsilä (Finland).

Research Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the water desalination equipment market, by technology, application, product and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.

These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the water desalination equipment market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for water desalination equipment, which would help water desalination equipment providers review the growth in demand.
2. The report helps service providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176312/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


