The global water desalination equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated market size of USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.5%

during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for water desalination equipment are water scarcity and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe and rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies.

Reverse Osmosis segment dominates the global market

The reverse osmosis segment is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.The technology is popular in developing countries due to its simple design and operation, as well as low cost.



The demand for RO technology is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its low installation cost, easy processing, ability to treat all types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.

Municipal segment to lead the global water desalination equipment market “

The municipal segment holds the largest share in the water desalination equipment market, followed by industrial.The growth in population, migration of people from rural to urban regions, scarcity of consumable water, and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe have surged the need for desalinated water.



This has encouraged the governments of developing economies to invest in the water treatment sector to enhance their capabilities related to providing potable water and accommodate the increasing demand. These factors are likely to fuel the adoption of desalination equipment in the municipal segment.



Middle East & Africa dominates the global water desalination equipment market in terms of annual growth rate

The Middle East & Africa region is estimated to be the largest market for the water desalination equipment, followed by APAC.The APAC region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



Government initiatives towards the increased investment in water & wastewater management sectors, owing to the limited availability of consumable water and the rapidly increasing population are the factors driving the water desalination equipment market in the Middle East & Africa region.



The water desalination equipment market is served by a mix of large international players with operational presence across the globe and local players commanding a strong supply network in the domestic market. The leading players in the global water desalination equipment market include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), DuPont (US), LG Chem (Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Sulzer (Switzerland) and Wärtsilä (Finland).



