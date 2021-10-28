U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,414.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.75
    +64.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.20
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.55 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.97 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,470.78
    +1,657.83 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.48
    -16.85 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.67
    -28.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Global Water Desalination Market Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities with Desalination With Renewable Energy Systems & Hybrid Desalination Process

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water desalination market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the period 2021-2026.

The report considers the present scenario of the global water desalination market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Rapid industrialization and effective wastewater management systems are factors propelling the water desalination market growth.
Several other key growth-stimulating factors include technological innovations, such as developing hybrid desalination processes and multi-stage (MSF) distillation technology. Most of the demand arises for the desalination process from municipal end-uses.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global water desalination market is highly developed in Middle East & Africa, APAC, and North America, owing to the growing usage of desalination widely for water reuse purposes in a municipal application.

The Middle East & Africa region was the largest market for water desalination. The APAC region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global water desalination industry is highly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the market. However, the market is dominated by large players holding a significant market share.

The companies are determined to widen their product offerings and strengthen their market position through acquisitions and partnerships. Customers are progressively looking for system suppliers who can offer complete solutions for diverse water requirements and for vendors who deliver value-added services.

SNIPPETS

  • In 2020, the Middle East & Africa region dominated the water desalination industry.

  • Implementation of stringent regulations in industries and power plants regarding wastewater disposal is a key factor driving the growth of the water desalination market.

  • The membrane technology segment dominated the water desalination market in 2020 and is expected to witness absolute growth by 2026

Prominent Vendors

  • Acciona

  • Doosan heavy industries & construction

  • IDE Technologies

  • SUEZ

  • VEOLIA

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aquatech International

  • Evoqua Water Technologies

  • XYLEM

  • Koch Separation Solutions

  • Genesis Water Technologies

  • Dow

  • Abengoa

  • Ferrovial

  • Biwater

  • Fisia Italimpianti

  • WETICO (Water & Environment Technologies)

  • Safbon Water Technology

  • WABAG

  • Metito

  • Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment

  • Hitachi Zosen Corporation

  • Siemens

  • Fluence

  • Pall Corporation

  • Alfa Laval

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Cost Considerations
7.1.2 Increasing Desalination Plants
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
7.2.1 Supply Side
7.2.2 Demand Side

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Desalination With Renewable Energy Systems
8.2 Hybrid Desalination Process

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Depleting Freshwater Resources
9.2 Increasing Population And Rapid Urbanization
9.3 Implementation Of Stricter Regulatory Requirements
9.4 Emergence Of New Technologies

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Environmental Impact Of The Construction Of Desalination Plants
10.2 Membrane Fouling & Scaling
10.3 Discharge Of Dense Brine As Waste

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis

12 Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Membrane Technology
12.4 Thermal Technology
12.5 Renewable Technologies

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Municipal
13.4 Industrial
13.5 Others

14 Water Source
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Seawater
14.4 Brackish Water
14.5 Groundwater & Surface Water

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eful92

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Shell ups CO2 reduction targets as profits fall below $4.1bn

    New carbon targets leave out the bulk of greenhouse emissions from the business, however, which are released when customers burn fuel.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Shares Are Soaring Because the Dividend Is Back.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • I Can't Confirm the Rumors on Aurinia, but I Can Confirm the Charts

    In this updated daily bar chart of AUPH, below, we can see that prices rallied into late September before correcting lower for a few days. AUPH is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the rising 200-day line. AUPH is roughly twice the level of the 200-day line so they are considered extended or overbought in some circles.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Why Fiserv Plunged Today

    After all, Fiserv's third-quarter numbers of 10% non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue growth and 23% adjusted earnings-per-share growth were solid, beating analyst expectations. Fiserv is one of the largest traditional players, after acquiring rival First Data back in 2019. While the loss of that much processing volume is significant, there may be a few silver linings here that could make the sell-off a buying opportunity.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage with their patients and visitors via mobile while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction. ”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Ep

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.