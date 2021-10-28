Global Water Desalination Market Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities with Desalination With Renewable Energy Systems & Hybrid Desalination Process

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water desalination market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the period 2021-2026.

The report considers the present scenario of the global water desalination market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Rapid industrialization and effective wastewater management systems are factors propelling the water desalination market growth.

Several other key growth-stimulating factors include technological innovations, such as developing hybrid desalination processes and multi-stage (MSF) distillation technology. Most of the demand arises for the desalination process from municipal end-uses.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global water desalination market is highly developed in Middle East & Africa, APAC, and North America, owing to the growing usage of desalination widely for water reuse purposes in a municipal application.



The Middle East & Africa region was the largest market for water desalination. The APAC region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global water desalination industry is highly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the market. However, the market is dominated by large players holding a significant market share.

The companies are determined to widen their product offerings and strengthen their market position through acquisitions and partnerships. Customers are progressively looking for system suppliers who can offer complete solutions for diverse water requirements and for vendors who deliver value-added services.

SNIPPETS

In 2020, the Middle East & Africa region dominated the water desalination industry.

Implementation of stringent regulations in industries and power plants regarding wastewater disposal is a key factor driving the growth of the water desalination market.

The membrane technology segment dominated the water desalination market in 2020 and is expected to witness absolute growth by 2026

Prominent Vendors

Acciona

Doosan heavy industries & construction

IDE Technologies

SUEZ

VEOLIA

Other Prominent Vendors

Aquatech International

Evoqua Water Technologies

XYLEM

Koch Separation Solutions

Genesis Water Technologies

Dow

Abengoa

Ferrovial

Biwater

Fisia Italimpianti

WETICO (Water & Environment Technologies)

Safbon Water Technology

WABAG

Metito

Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Siemens

Fluence

Pall Corporation

Alfa Laval

